‘What are you stabbing me for?’ – Court played video of Frankie Melvin’s alleged murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Courts

‘What are you stabbing me for?’ – Court played video of Frankie Melvin’s alleged murder

By Paul Malik
February 9 2022, 5.04pm Updated: February 10 2022, 9.19am
frankie melvin arbroath murder
Frankie Melvin was allegedly murdered in Arbroath in August 2020.

Mobile phone video footage showing an attack on a young Arbroath father which resulted in his death has been played to jurors at Dundee High Court.

Jackie Doig is on trial accused of murdering 34-year-old Frankie Melvin in the town’s Spitalfield Place in August 2020.

On day two of the trial, residents living in the area where Mr Melvin died gave evidence.

Police on Spitalfield Place, Arbroath.

The jury was shown some video footage captured on a mobile phone by a teenager.

In it, a man in an orange jacket, identified as Doig, 42, is seen following Mr Melvin up Spitalfield Place.

Mr Melvin is seen running away from the accused and is heard shouting: “What are you stabbing us for?”

Doig has lodged a special defence of self defence.

View from above

Witness Karina Adamson told the court she could see two men arguing outside her property on the evening of August 26, the date Mr Melvin was killed.

Her flat overlooked a patch of grass and Spitalfield Place.

She said she saw Doig chase Mr Melvin – whom she knew as a neighbour – up towards a property on Spitalfield Place.

Frankie Melvin.

At first, she said, she thought she saw Doig pick up a mobile phone, but in hindsight she believed it was a knife.

She said: “I saw Frankie being chased by a man in an orange jacket.

“As he ran I saw the man pick up something, I didn’t know what it was at the time.

“At first I thought it could have been a mobile phone, then it crossed my mind it could have been a knife.”

She said: “I thought I saw the man punch Frankie.

“He ran away but the other man (Doig) caught up with him.”

She added she could hear Mr Melvin shout about being “stabbed” before they disappeared from view.

The mobile phone evidence shown to the court was filmed by local man Brandon Tindal, who was in his teens at the time.

The footage showed Mr Melvin running away from Newbigging Drive toward Spitalfield Place.

He is then seen banging on the door of a house.

The footage had been filmed from Mr Tindal’s home address, after he heard Doig and Mr Melvin arguing in the street.

Murder denied

Doig, formerly of Dundee, is accused of assaulting Mr Melvin in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place, Arbroath, on August 26.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, pursued him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him on the body and murdered him.

Doig is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by removing and concealing clothes he wore during the alleged killing and concealing mobile phones.

Prosecutors say he did this to avoid detection and prosecution.

It is further claimed, on the same day as the alleged murder, Doig was concerned in the supply of Etizolam, a class C drug.

Doig denies all charges. The trial continues.

Grieving Arbroath mum tells murder trial of last moments with son Frankie Melvin

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier