‘What are you stabbing me for?’ – Court played video of Frankie Melvin’s alleged murder

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mobile phone video footage showing an attack on a young Arbroath father which resulted in his death has been played to jurors at Dundee High Court.

Jackie Doig is on trial accused of murdering 34-year-old Frankie Melvin in the town’s Spitalfield Place in August 2020.

On day two of the trial, residents living in the area where Mr Melvin died gave evidence.

The jury was shown some video footage captured on a mobile phone by a teenager.

In it, a man in an orange jacket, identified as Doig, 42, is seen following Mr Melvin up Spitalfield Place.

Mr Melvin is seen running away from the accused and is heard shouting: “What are you stabbing us for?”

Doig has lodged a special defence of self defence.

View from above

Witness Karina Adamson told the court she could see two men arguing outside her property on the evening of August 26, the date Mr Melvin was killed.

Her flat overlooked a patch of grass and Spitalfield Place.

She said she saw Doig chase Mr Melvin – whom she knew as a neighbour – up towards a property on Spitalfield Place.

At first, she said, she thought she saw Doig pick up a mobile phone, but in hindsight she believed it was a knife.

She said: “I saw Frankie being chased by a man in an orange jacket.

“As he ran I saw the man pick up something, I didn’t know what it was at the time.

“At first I thought it could have been a mobile phone, then it crossed my mind it could have been a knife.”

She said: “I thought I saw the man punch Frankie.

“He ran away but the other man (Doig) caught up with him.”

She added she could hear Mr Melvin shout about being “stabbed” before they disappeared from view.

The mobile phone evidence shown to the court was filmed by local man Brandon Tindal, who was in his teens at the time.

The footage showed Mr Melvin running away from Newbigging Drive toward Spitalfield Place.

He is then seen banging on the door of a house.

The footage had been filmed from Mr Tindal’s home address, after he heard Doig and Mr Melvin arguing in the street.

Murder denied

Doig, formerly of Dundee, is accused of assaulting Mr Melvin in Newbigging Drive and Spitalfield Place, Arbroath, on August 26.

It is alleged he repeatedly punched and kicked him on the head and body, pursued him while armed with a knife and repeatedly stabbed him on the body and murdered him.

Doig is also accused of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by removing and concealing clothes he wore during the alleged killing and concealing mobile phones.

Prosecutors say he did this to avoid detection and prosecution.

It is further claimed, on the same day as the alleged murder, Doig was concerned in the supply of Etizolam, a class C drug.

Doig denies all charges. The trial continues.