All change at Monikie as planners give green light to eight-house plan for old station site

Monikie’s one-time railway station and goods yard is set for housing conversion.

Eight houses have been approved for the triangular site in the heart of the Angus village.

It is almost 70 years since passengers last stood on the Monikie platform.

A green light for residential development was given more than a decade ago.

But that scheme for five houses never went ahead.

And now Angus development standards committee has said it is happy with the eight-house plan.

The development

The site covers almost 5,000 square metres.

Hillhead Road runs across the north of it, with Kirkton Road to the south and Panmure Road to the west.

The new houses will be four-bedroom, one-and-a-half storey properties. Six will be detached.

Three front Hillhead Road.

The other five will be built in the south part of the site and served by a new access off Hillhead Road.

Planning history

In January 2010, councillors gave the go ahead for five houses.

Four years later, a 36-month extension for the development to begin was approved.

And in February 2019, Angus development standards committee confirmed a tree preservation order for the row of lime trees fronting Panmure Road.

Angus planning officials recommended conditional approval for the latest bid.

And they included a special condition which will see barriers put up to protect the lime trees during construction.

A land contamination survey is also to be carried out because of the site’s former use.

There were five local objections to the plan, including neighbouring properties.

They raised issues including an increase in traffic, the rise from five houses to eight and the loss of other trees on the site.

But planners said they were happy with the scale of the development.

And they don’t believe the new houses will have an unacceptable impact on neighbours.

Development standards councillors unanimously backed the approval recommendation this week.

Station history

Monikie opened as part of the Dundee and Forfar Direct Railway in the early 1870s and closed in 1967.

Several trains ran to Forfar each day.

And it was an easy and popular stop for Dundee day trippers enjoying the park and reservoir there.

However, passenger services were halted in 1955.

Goods traffic included wagons of farina flour from the adjacent mill.

It is long gone having been given over to housing at Granary Terrace.

More than 50 houses – a mix of luxury homes and housing association properties – were built there after planning permission was granted in 2004.