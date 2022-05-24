Frank Hendry obituary: Top boxing official and former Dundee publican

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Frank Hendry obituary: Top boxing official and former Dundee publican

By Chris Ferguson
May 24 2022, 10.00am Updated: May 24 2022, 12.35pm
Frank Hendry and a signed photograph presented to him by Muhammad Ali.
Frank Hendry and a signed photograph presented to him by Muhammad Ali.

Frank Hendry, one of amateur boxing’s top officials and founder of St Francis Amateur Boxing Club in Dundee, has died aged 91.

He managed the British Olympic team at the 1984 Los Angeles games and then served on the referees and judges commission at every Olympic games until 2004.

Frank also participated in 13 Commonwealth Games, first as Scotland team manager and then as an official.

He developed friendships with the biggest stars of the sport, including former world heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali.

Frank Hendry and the Duke of Edinburgh at the 1970 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.

A photograph of the pair hung in Frank’s pub, the Sporting Lounge in Lochee.

Frank and his wife Nessie got to know Ali well and met him at events around the world.

When St Francis relocated to new premises at Beechwood, Dundee, Frank managed to get American heavyweight Floyd Patterson to perform the opening ceremony.

Frank Hendry, Floyd Patterson and Lord Provost of Dundee Tom Mitchell.

As a young man, Frank was also a talented footballer and played for junior sides Osborne, Coupar Angus and Broughty Ferry.

He was born in Dundee to Francis Hendry, a bus inspector and Mary, who worked at the Andrew G Kidd bakery.

Trade

After schooling at Lawside Academy, Frank served his time as a toolsetter at Blackness Foundry before serving in the army with the Fife and Forfar Yeomanry.

During his time in the forces, Frank won an award for being the best all-round sportsman.

Swimmer David Wilkie with Frank and Nessie Hendry.

He had begun boxing aged 13 at the YMCA, continued in the army and then returned to the sport in civilian life.

Frank worked as a toolsetter at both Timex and NCR where he served as a shop steward.

In 1958 he founded St Francis Amateur Boxing Club. The original coach was Jim Brady and Frank looked after training, refereeing and judging.

Many notable boxers began with the club, including Dick McTaggart and brothers Frank and Dennis Gilfeather.

Frank Hendry, top, with Swedish actor Dolph Lundgren; left with Irish boxing champion Barry McGuigan; right, with Margaret Thatcher.

The club first met at St Francis Friary in Tullideph Road before a move to Hilltown and then premises off King’s Cross Road.

Frank went on to manage Scottish and British boxing teams at major championships, including the Olympics but it was in the sport’s governance where he made his longest contribution.

Office-bearer

He served as president and executive director of the Scottish Amateur Boxing Association and was honorary vice-president of the European Amateur Boxing Association.

For decades he oversaw standards as a member of the referees and judges commissions at Commonwealth Games and the Olympics.

At home, he was forging a business career in Dundee. He met his future wife, Nessie, in 1967 and in 1974, the couple took over Oddfellows bar on Victoria Road and relaunched it as the sporting-themed Commonwealth bar.

Lord Provost Tom Moore with Frank Hendry in the Commonwealth Bar in 1974.

Later they took over the Silver Tassie pub in Lochee, renamed it the Sporting Lounge and adorned it with boxing photographs and memorabilia.

For many years Frank served as president of Dundee Licensed Trade Association and, in 1994, was named Dundee’s citizen of the year for his sporting achievements and community contributions.

Internationals

Frank put on boxing shows in Dundee, attracting teams from Wales, Ireland and England and would take teams on reciprocal visits.

These shows were held first at the Angus Hotel and then the Stakis Earl Grey, and also Dunblane Hydro.

Top table guests over the years included Dick McTaggart, Jim Watt and Ken Buchanan.

For more than 30 years, Frank and Nessie held the bar and catering franchise for events at Caird Hall, Dundee.

Top politicians

The couple had three daughters, Ashley, Debbie and Wendy. Ashley recalls making soup for then-prime minister Tony Blair during a Labour conference in the hall.

She said: “Over many years my father brought many international teams to Dundee including from Cuba, New York Golden Gloves, Canada, Denmark, Hungary and Saudi Arabia.

“His younger brother, Gordon, was also an international referee and judge for boxing and participated in many tournaments around the world.”

Frank Hendry with athlete Liz McColgan in 1986.

St Franics Boxing Club said in a statement: “The club sends its condolences and prayers to Nessie and his family at this sad time.

“Frank developed the boxing club over the decades and produced many champions and placed Dundee and the former Midlands district boxing fraternity at the forefront of Scottish and international boxing.

Dinners

“The great and good of world boxing including Ken Buchanan, Jim Watt, Walter McGowan and Dundee’s own Olympic champion Dick McTaggart regularly attended St Francis Boxing Club’s dinners and events.”

A spokesman for Boxing Scotland said: “Frank founded St Francis Boxing Club before going on to become president and executive director of the predecessor of Boxing Scotland, the Scottish Amateur Boxing Association (SABA).

“In addition to those roles he was boxing’s representative on the British Olympic Association, secretary of the British Amateur Boxing Association and president of the Commonwealth Amateur Boxing Association.

“Frank was also the Great Britain team manager at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and again in the USA at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, as well as being the director of boxing at the 1986 Commonwealth Games in Edinburgh.”

Funeral

Frank, who had been living with dementia, died peacefully on May 16 with his daughter Ashley by his side.

He is survived by Nessie, his daughters and grandchildren Rebecca, a kickboxing coach, Samantha, Sofie, Hannah, Rhys and Ellis.

Frank’s funeral will take place on Tuesday, May 31 at 1pm at St Andrew’s Cathedral, Dundee.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Obituaries team

More from The Courier