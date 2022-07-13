Jeremy Dewhurst Obituary: Perthshire cattle breeder and businessman

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jeremy Dewhurst Obituary: Perthshire cattle breeder and businessman

By Chris Ferguson
July 13 2022, 11.00am Updated: July 13 2022, 11.11am
Jeremy Dewhurst.
Jeremy Dewhurst.

Former Perthshire farmer, cattle breeder and businessman Jeremy Dewhurst has died aged 87.

Born in London in 1934 to Irene and Hugh, Jeremy and his sister went to live with their grandparents in Wales during the war while his father served abroad with the army and his mother carried out civic duties in London.

It was during his time in Wales that Jeremy honed his skills in country outdoor sports which he would pursue far into adulthood.

Black Watch

On completing his education at Eton College where his lifelong passion for cricket was born, he undertook his National Service with The Black Watch in British Guiana.

When, in 1947, his parents bought Dungarthill Estate near Dunkeld, this proved the perfect backdrop to further his shooting skills and he gained a reputation for being an excellent shot of pheasants, grouse and deer.

Farming life began at Auchessan, near Crianlarich. A few years later he bought Woodend and Abbey farms, near Crieff.

Livestock

It was here that in collaboration with his mother he further developed the Ardbennie Beef Shorthorn Herd, regularly showing stock at Perth, the Royal Highland Show, the Yorkshire Show and the Royal Show.

His interest in the breed led him to board level and, ultimately, the presidency of the Beef Shorthorn Society. He keenly followed the fortunes of the breed long after retirement.

The draw of the hills took him to Innerwick estate, Glenlyon, where he ran a herd of Galloway cattle, Blackface sheep and supplied venison through stalking.

Enterprise

On retiring from farming, Jeremy started a business supplying feed and equipment to game bird estates throughout Scotland, which allowed him to travel to estates where he had enjoyed his sport over many years.

The business was sold in 2006 when Jeremy and his wife, Janet, relocated to Balbeggie and it was there he finally settled into retirement.

New hobbies

It was not easy at first but he adapted to the slower pace of life and embraced vegetable and fruit growing and enjoyed his potting shed and greenhouse.

Jeremy kept in touch with old friends and his visits were often timed to allow them to watch cricket on the television.

Attending the bull sales, the Royal Highland Show and the Scottish Game Fair were annual outings that kept him abreast of the agricultural industry.

While living a Woodend, Jeremy played for Crieff Cricket Club. In later years he remained a huge fan of the sport and realised that satellite television could provide almost endless games so he had a dish installed so he could find a match almost daily.

Charity

Apart from his presidency of the Beef Shorthorn Society, Jeremy was a director of the Royal Highland Show and a board member of agricultural charity RSABI.

He is survived by his wife Janet and sons Charles and Jamie.

A service of thanksgiving will be held at Dunkeld Cathedral on July 28.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

