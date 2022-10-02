Robert Davidson obituary: Legendary Highland Pony expert from Crieff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Robert Davidson obituary: Legendary Highland Pony expert from Crieff

By Polly Pullar
October 2 2022, 12.30pm Updated: October 2 2022, 12.42pm
Legendary Highland Pony expert Robert Davidson.
Legendary Highland Pony expert Robert Davidson.

With the death of Robert McAra Davidson of Carse of Trowan Farm, Crieff, the Highland Pony world loses one of its most notable characters.

A stalwart of the breed, there was not much that Rab, also known as Bob, didn’t know about Highlands, writes Polly Pullar.

His lifelong passion was forged early under the auspices of his mother, the formidable, hard-grafting Mitchell, who started the revered Trowan prefix.

Like her son, Mitchell was a legend. Both could swiftly cast critically scrutinising eyes over the animals of fellow Highland pony breeders. Both were eminent judges.

Beginnings

Born at Parkneuk, the son of Robert Davidson, the family farmed at West Lochlane, Crieff, before buying Carse of Trowan in 1947.

I first met Rab in one of the Royal Highland Show’s numerous watering holes. Instantly remarkable were the fulsome walrus moustache and trilby and the life-changing pinch of snuff that was integral to any meeting.

While I nearly choked on the snuff, that inauspicious start did nothing to mar our subsequent close friendship, and I was privileged to relish his numerous eccentricities and kindness for the next 40 years.

Robert had friends all over the country. If you were in, you were there for life, and he was generous to the extreme.

Friendships

All his friends have hilarious stories about time spent in his company, yet he was in many ways a paradox, for he could be equally shy and retiring.

Whatever the circumstances, great craic was guaranteed. Many of the sagas involved the infamous parties at the Highland Show when both Highland and Clydesdale horse competitors retired to his livestock float for an eternal night of celebration.

If the revellers were not unearthed in Rab’s lorry, then you would find them at the camp of MillIsle Clydesdales.

Rab was also a devotee of Clydesdales and their characters, having accompanied them on a ship to Canada during the 1960s.

After his mother died in 1989, Robert’s first foray to Horse of the Year Show was with Trowan Mayfair produced by Jill Cousens.

Partnerships

Then following a partnership with Mary McColl Smith and her brilliant daughter Rose Macpherson that endured for the rest of his life, Trowan Callan and Trowan Moulin represented the versatility of the ponies in both working hunter and the ridden sections of this notable show.

However, it was the Royal Highland Show that Robert lived for, missing only one year in nearly 60 when his mother was judging.

His best result there was winning both the in-hand and ridden championships in the same year with two homebred full siblings Trowan Madonna and Trowan Moulin, the latter expertly ridden by Rose Macpherson.

The often-fatal disease, equine grass sickness, tragically afflicted some of Rab’s ponies, though, after a long haul at the Dick Vet in Edinburgh, the beautiful stallion Ruaridh of Mendick miraculously recovered.

Fundraising

By avoiding haircuts each year until the Highland Show when the shears came out, Rab raised considerable funds for research into a disease feared by every horse owner.

Rab loved a bargain and spent much time in the salesroom at Kinbuck where his great friend the auctioneer would knock down much haberdashery to the Comrie Fox. When it came to food, sell-by dates were ignored.

The evidence was piled high around his house amid bags of kindling, turnips, charity shop treasure, faded photographs and hundreds of rosettes. But visitors given a parting gift from the freezer were perhaps less enthusiastic.

Community

Rab was a cherished supporter of the Comrie Hogmanay Flambeaux and once turned up with a pony as a mascot. Unsurprisingly spooked, the poor creature was hastily returned to the farm and livestock subsequently banned.

He was also an active member of Monzie Kirk, and his local Braco Show.

He leaves a legacy of excellent Trowan bloodlines and a wealth of stories and special memories. And he leaves a gaping void, for we will never see his like again.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Farming

Legendary Highland Pony expert Robert Davidson.
Accountant's advice for farmers: spend time in the office, not just the fields
Fleur's bale creation in Angus and the original iconic art piece, inset.
Angus 'Balesy' Fleur's Queen and Paddington tribute is a hit with original artist and…
Fleur Baxter with her farm field tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Angus farmer 'Balesy' pays tribute to the Queen with replica of touching Paddington artwork
MairRural economy secretary Mairi Gougeon with farm manager Bruce Christie at Burghill Farm.
Fears for farming's future in Angus, Perthshire and Fife as Scottish Government ducks key…
The watering ban was lifted on Wednesday at 1pm.
Fife crop supplies 'remain incredibly fragile' as farmers' water ban lifted
Green hydrogen will be used to heat the still at Arbikie Distillery. Pic: Grant Campbell Instagram @fixing_the_shadows
Angus distillery gets green light for 250ft turbine in world-leading hydrogen energy scheme
Richard Wright: Fall in global food prices for fourth month
Courier News - Farming - Nancy Nicolson story; CR0012708 Potatoes in Practice, the big potato event hosted by James Hutton Inst at Invergowrie. Picture Shows; general view of the event, Balruddery Farm, Invergowrie, 08th August 2019. Pic by Kim Cessford / DCT Media
Scientist warns potato crop faces ‘existential threat’
‘Flashy’ heifer calf reigns at Aberfeldy Show
Courier - Farming - Nancy Nicolson - Kinross Show - CR0037376 - Kinross - Picture Shows: Number 369, Champion of Champions - Saturday 13th August 2022 - Steve Brown / DCT Media
Limousin heifer Ruby shines in Kinross sun

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks