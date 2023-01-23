Tom Nairn of Freuchie: Academic at heart of independence movement dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tom Nairn of Freuchie: Academic at heart of independence movement dies

By Chris Ferguson
January 23 2023, 4.00pm Updated: January 23 2023, 4.16pm
Tom Nairn, nationalist thinker of the Scottish independence movement, has died aged 90.
Tom Nairn, the Fifer who articulated a vision for Scottish independence from the 1970s onwards has died aged 90.

He was credited with shaping the independence movement after the publication of his 1977 work, The Break-up of Britain.

However, Tom, who hailed from Freuchie always cautioned that leaving the UK would only be the start of Scotland’s journey.

It would then have to weigh up what sovereignty meant and find its place in the world.

An academic and political theorist, Tom chartered Scotland’s journey from what he saw as the rubble of a crumbling British Empire.

Political tension

Although central to the independence movement, Tom was rarely collegiate with the Scottish National Party for whom he expressed disdain in the past.

He was born in 1932 in Freuchie, the son of a primary school teacher and his wife.

Later, part of his childhood was spent living near the beach in Cellardyke, which he described as idyllic.

When his father took up a headteacher’s post, the family had to move to West Fife.

Tom was educated at Dunfermline High School, then began studying at Edinburgh College of Art before switching to a philosophy course at Edinburgh University.

He continued his studies at Oxford University’s Oriel College where one of his lecturers was Iris Murdoch, the novelist.

Italy

After a scholarship in Pisa, where he became acquainted with both the Italian language and Marxism, he went on to study in France.

On his return to the UK, Tom began lecturing at Birmingham University and then Hornsey college of Art in London.

During the 1980s he returned to the East Neuk to look after his wife, Christine, who suffered from multiple sclerosis.

He worked from home as best he could and nursed Christine until her death in 1992.

Thereafter, he spent a year working with philosopher Ernest Gellner at the Central European University created by George Soros in Prague.

Referendum

Tom returned to academia in 1995 and, less than 20 years later, witnessed the 2014 referendum.

The outcome did not aggrieve him greatly, rather he saw the vote itself as establishing Scotland’s right to vote to leave the UK at a future time.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon paid tribute to Tom Nairn. “He was one of the greatest thinkers, political theorists and intellectuals that Scotland has ever produced – and certainly one of the leading and most respected voices of civic nationalism. My condolences to his loved ones.”

Former Prime Minister and fellow Fifer Gordon Brown said: “I am sad to hear of the death of Tom Nairn. A great writer, thinker, intellectual and good man. He disagreed with me on many things but his books and scholarship will long be remembered. My thoughts are with Millicent and family.”

Former First Minister Alex Salmond, who led the 2014 independence drive said: “Tom Nairn’s international reach has been huge but his scholarship was vital in providing the intellectual base which turned Scottish nationalism from a romantic notion to a powerful left-wing challenge to the British state.”

He is survived by his partner Millicent and children Rachel and Greig.

