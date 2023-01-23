Break-in at two Dundee schools linked as vandals set classroom on fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are searching for vandals who broke into Dundee’s Braeview Academy and set a classroom on fire.

Officers investigating the incident believe it is linked to a second break-in at Craigie High School in the early hours of Monday morning.

Vandals gained access to Braeview Academy at around 2am, forcing their way into the school building before setting a classroom alight.

Firefighters were called to the scene and the blaze – which is being treated as deliberate – was extinguished.

No one injured in school blaze

Police say no one was injured but that fire and smoke damage to the classroom was reported.

The second break-in took place at Craigie High School around one hour later at 3am.

A fire alarm was activated in the building, however when emergency services attended they found that nothing had been set alight.

The activation is being treated as malicious.

The incident comes just days after firefighters were called to the school over a deliberate fire.

Police probe into Dundee school break-ins

Police have asked that anyone with information about either of the incidents come forward.

Inspector Dave Rice said: “Our inquiries into both incidents, which are currently being treated as linked, are ongoing with the fire being treated as wilful.

“Fortunately no one was injured but the consequences of this kind of behaviour could have been much more serious.

“These kind of reckless acts have an impact on our communities and will not be tolerated.

Witness appeal

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the areas around the time of these incidents and who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“In addition, if you were driving and have dash-cam that could assist with our inquiries or private CCTV that could help them please make contact with us.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0208 of Monday, 23 January, for the Berwick Drive incident, and reference number 0293 of the same date for the Garnet Terrace incident.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of these incidents and are liaising with Police Scotland.”