Break-in at two Dundee schools linked as vandals set classroom on fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Break-in at two Dundee schools linked as vandals set classroom on fire

By Matteo Bell
January 23 2023, 4.26pm Updated: January 23 2023, 7.13pm
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Police are searching for vandals who broke into Dundee’s Braeview Academy and set a classroom on fire.

Officers investigating the incident believe it is linked to a second break-in at Craigie High School in the early hours of Monday morning.

Vandals gained access to Braeview Academy at around 2am, forcing their way into the school building before setting a classroom alight.

Firefighters were called to the scene and the blaze – which is being treated as deliberate – was extinguished.

No one injured in school blaze

Police say no one was injured but that fire and smoke damage to the classroom was reported.

The second break-in took place at Craigie High School around one hour later at 3am.

A fire alarm was activated in the building, however when emergency services attended they found that nothing had been set alight.

The activation is being treated as malicious.

The incident comes just days after firefighters were called to the school over a deliberate fire.

Police probe into Dundee school break-ins

Police have asked that anyone with information about either of the incidents come forward.

Inspector Dave Rice said: “Our inquiries into both incidents, which are currently being treated as linked, are ongoing with the fire being treated as wilful.

Braeview Academy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“Fortunately no one was injured but the consequences of this kind of behaviour could have been much more serious.

“These kind of reckless acts have an impact on our communities and will not be tolerated.

Witness appeal

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the areas around the time of these incidents and who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.

“In addition, if you were driving and have dash-cam that could assist with our inquiries or private CCTV that could help them please make contact with us.”

Those with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 0208 of Monday, 23 January, for the Berwick Drive incident, and reference number 0293 of the same date for the Garnet Terrace incident.

Information can also be given anonymously through Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “We are aware of these incidents and are liaising with Police Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first 'meeting' with grooming target
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee's Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
On board the German FGS Mecklenburg-Vorpommern warship at Dundee port.
VIDEO: Take a tour on board German warship docked in Dundee
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Tayside sex offender jailed after illegal sunshine break
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
'Long-term decline' in planning staff numbers undermines green revolution  
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
How 'insane' Dundee killer Robert Mone had last word when sentenced for murder
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
The Yard: Fundraiser launched to help rebuild Dundee charity base after devastating blaze
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Man flees after crashing van in Dundee
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum terrified ceiling will cave in on kids after years of leaks
3

Most Read

1
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Perth construction boss avoids jail for £200k tax evasion scam
2
Glenrothes High School with school sign in foreground.
Mum home schooling her daughter after ‘severe beatings and constant bullying’ at Glenrothes High…
6
3
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Arbroath man snared by hunter group at first ‘meeting’ with grooming target
4
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Maiden voyage of luxury Dundee cruise proving ‘incredibly popular’
5
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Construction begins on new Cameron Bridge railway station in Fife
6
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
‘Shameful’ fly-tippers dump builders’ waste at Glenrothes roundabout
7
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Obituary: Inspirational Helen Adam overcame adversity to become beloved Carnoustie teacher
8
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Police watchdog probes claim Dundee woman assaulted by officer after newsagent arrest
9
Inside Mardi Gras in Dundee.
Step back on to the dancefloor of Dundee’s Mardi Gras with head DJ Pat…
10
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Liam Fox explains Carljohan Eriksson exit and outlines Dundee United plan for Mark Birighitti…

More from The Courier

Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Bankrupt businessman fined for fraudulent Fife shop sale
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
JIM SPENCE: Why Dundee councillor Lynne Short’s ludicrous Holocaust analogy does damage to trans…
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Blood-soaked teen found in Perth street wearing just his pants abused police
Bonnygate in Cupar is an air pollution hot spot
Cupar street named fourth dirtiest in Scotland for air pollution
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson pleased with new back four system as James Brown…
Flooding in Halbeath on December 30.
Residents fear Halbeath flooding work is only a temporary fix
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services 'unsafe'
St Andrews could become a 20mph zone
Could St Andrews become Fife's biggest 20mph zone?
2
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer provides Tyler French update and insists 'no risks' will be…
Craigie High School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Marking kits dramatically cut farm thefts

Editor's Picks

Most Commented