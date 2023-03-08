Mike Swanston: Former Abertay University vice principal dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Swanston: Former Abertay University vice principal dies

By Chris Ferguson
March 8 2023, 11.45am
Mike Swanston, former vice principal of Abertay University has died.
Mike Swanston, former vice principal of Abertay University has died.

Michael Swanston, former vice principal of Abertay University, who played significant roles in the wider cultural and academic life of the region, has died aged 75.

He is credited with creating the educational programmes that attracted the student numbers to help the former Dundee Institute of Technology gain university status.

Mike, as he was known, had studied for his PhD in Dundee under renowned visual scientist Nicholas Wade.

His research interests were in the visual perception of space, and the measurement of pain.

Passion for golf

Outside work, Mike was a golf devotee. He was captain of Dalhousie Golf Club, Carnoustie, in 1999/2000, played the championship course as often as he could and was instrumental in moving the club’s facilities from the now-demolished clubhouse to Carnoustie Golf Hotel.

At the Open at Carnoustie in 1999, he was in the scorers’ box to record the score of a very frustrated Tiger Woods who had fallen foul of the high rough and fast greens.

Public service

Mike also served on many public bodies. He had been vice-chairman of the board of governors of Dundee College; a director of Dundee Ice Arena and had been vice-chairman of the board of directors of Dundee Science Centre.

Educated at Ludgrove and Rugby Schools, he passed the Cambridge University entry exams at the prodigious age of 15.

After a year out travelling the world with his best friend and cousin Graeme, who was tragically killed soon afterwards in a motorbike accident, Mike completed an honours degree in natural science at Cambridge.

During this time, he met the love of his life, Georgina, in Elie, Fife. They married in 1968 and celebrated 50 years of marriage in 2018.

Mike Swanston of Abertay University, left and Sir Philip Cohen, right.
Professor Mike Swanston, left, and Professor Sir Phillip Cohen who were speakers at Dundee Science Festival.

Their eldest daughter Elizabeth was born in June 1968, followed by Isabella in June 1972, and Duncan in December 1977.

After graduating, Mike was employed at RAF Farnborough as a scientist, however, his ferocious intellect and passion for research compelled him to pursue a PhD under Nicholas Wade in Dundee.

Move north

The family moved to Carlogie Road, Carnoustie in 1972, and stayed there for 43 years.

During his years in academia he published more than 50 research papers in prestigious journals. He also secured numerous grants and awards from bodies ranging from the Medical Research Council to NATO. He and Nick also co-authored a successful textbook on vision, now in its third edition.

At Dundee Institute of Technology, Mike worked as a research professor and then became head of social and health sciences.

He was vice-principal of what became Abertay University from 2002 until 2008. There,  his oversight of quality assurance frameworks helped to maintain the upward trajectory that the university has enjoyed.

From the time Mike and his family moved to Carnoustie he had been closely involved in golf in the town.

Champion

Mike joined the Dalhousie and won the club championship in 1980. He played the championship course every Saturday, sometimes more often, until his mid 60s when ill health forced him to stop.

In 2016, Mike and Georgina moved from their home in Carnoustie to Newburgh in Aberdeenshire to be closer to family.

A private family ceremony will take place on Saturday March 11 at Parkgrove crematorium, Froickheim. This will be followed by a celebration of his life at Carnoustie Golf Hotel at 12noon. All friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration at the hotel. The family would be grateful for charitable donations at the funeral rather than flowers.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

