Morison Zuill: Former Scotland cricket international and Royal and Ancient member dies

Morison Zuill, who has died aged 86, was a top-class cricketer and excellent golfer who also enjoyed a successful career away from the sporting arena as a chartered accountant.

In cricket he was known across Scotland but was most closely associated with the Stenhousemuir Club.

He served with distinction over a long period; a player for 35 years, 30 consecutively as captain, vice-president and honorary president, and set club records for runs scored and catches made.

After retiring as captain he passed the baton to son Douglas who succeeded him. A quality opening batsman and accomplished fielder, Morison also represented Scotland 20 times over a 17 years.

Golfer

On the golf course he was a scratch player, a long standing member of the Glenbervie Club and also a member of the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews.

He represented Glenbervie in inter-club competitions and was also selected to play for Stirlingshire.

On several occasions he competed in the Scottish and British Amateur Championships while with brother Stewart won the prestigious Halford Hewitt annual public schools old boys’ championship three times for Merchiston Castle.

In business he held a number of positions as company accountant including posts with United Glass in Bridge of Allan and the Falkirk-based family business of Zuill and Stewart.

Andrew Morison Zuill was born in Falkirk to parents Ian and Jessie, the eldest of three children, brother to Stewart and Alison.

School days

His father was a master draper who ran the family outfitters business of Zuill and Stewart. Initially Morison attended primary school at Falkirk High before going to a preparatory school at Croftinloan in Pitlochry, and then to Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh between 1951 and 1956.

There his sporting talent came to the fore as captain of the 1st XI and member of the rugby 1st XV while he also played for the school fives team.

On leaving school he undertook a chartered accountant apprenticeship with Wallace and Sommerville in Edinburgh and began playing cricket for Stenhousemuir.

Within two years he was appointed captain aged 20 and would continue in that role until 1988.

Achievement

Under his captaincy the club accumulated six East of Scotland League titles, two Scottish Cups and five Masterton Trophies. He set a career club record of scoring 27,588 runs including about a dozen centuries and snaring 466 catches as short leg fielder.

Given his excellent form it was no surprise that international recognition followed. He made his Scotland debut in 1962 against Warwickshire with his final appearance coming in 1979 against the touring Sri Lankans.

During his long international career, opponents also included the touring New Zealanders, the Australians, and the MCC, while his highest score was an innings of 62 against Ireland in 1968. On retiring from the international scene he was appointed a national selector.

Marriage

On March 17 1962 he married Susan Murdoch in Falkirk Old Parish Church with whom he enjoyed 61 years of happy marriage during which they had three sons, Douglas, Donald and Graham.

After qualifying as CA, Morison was financial accountant with United Glass between 1960 and 1972, then with the family business until 1986 before working in similar posts with Johnston Press and the Institute of the Faculty of Actuaries.

He and his wife were long-term members of Falkirk Bridge Club and of the Stirling and the Scottish Decorative and Fine Arts Societies where they pursued their interest in classical music, opera and art, travelling widely in that connection.