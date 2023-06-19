Jane Hill: Son’s tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Jane Hill: Son’s tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100

In partnership with her son David, Jane continued to farm, rearing and feeding cattle and running an egg business until her retiral aged 75.

By Chris Ferguson
Retired farmer, Jane Hill of Guthrie,
Together with her late husband, Sid, Jane farmed at Langlands until his sudden death in 1972.

In partnership with her son, David, Jane, continued to farm, rearing and feeding cattle and running an egg business until her retiral aged 75.

Jane Whyte Hill was born at Newton, Marykirk, on February 15 1923, the second child of Jim and Jane Smith and grew up with two brothers and two sisters. Her father had served with the Gordon Highlanders during the First World War and was wounded.

As was common for those who worked in agriculture at the time, the family made frequent moves to live and work on farms in the area.

Education

When she was 11, Jane’s mother died while the family was living at Craichie Mill and the family moved to Guthrie where Jane attended Guthrie School.

However, she was allowed time off lessons to let her stay at home to help look after the household.

When she left school she began work in domestic service in a large household in London but that family, together with Jane, moved to Aboyne when war broke out.

Jane later returned to Guthrie but started work in service in a household in Broughty Ferry.

Retired Angus farmer Jane Hill.

During the early stages of the war she met Sid Hill, a neighbouring farmer in Guthrie, and the couple married at Aberlemno Church in 1941.

They began their married life at Langlands and went on to have six of a family: Irene, Rosemary, Sheila, Alison, David and the late Jean.

In retirement, Jane, who was known as Jean, was an active member of the Church of Scotland Woman’s Guild.

Excursions

She was also a member of the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute and the National Trust for Scotland with which she and her friends enjoyed bus outings.

Her son David said: “My mother enjoyed the company of her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

“She was fun loving and keen to play jokes whenever the chance would come.

“She was the kindest and most forgiving person you could meet and she will be sorely missed.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

