Jane Hill: Son’s tribute to retired Angus farmer who has died aged 100

Retired Angus farmer, Jane Hill, of Guthrie, has died aged 100.

Together with her late husband, Sid, Jane farmed at Langlands until his sudden death in 1972.

In partnership with her son, David, Jane, continued to farm, rearing and feeding cattle and running an egg business until her retiral aged 75.

Jane Whyte Hill was born at Newton, Marykirk, on February 15 1923, the second child of Jim and Jane Smith and grew up with two brothers and two sisters. Her father had served with the Gordon Highlanders during the First World War and was wounded.

As was common for those who worked in agriculture at the time, the family made frequent moves to live and work on farms in the area.

Education

When she was 11, Jane’s mother died while the family was living at Craichie Mill and the family moved to Guthrie where Jane attended Guthrie School.

However, she was allowed time off lessons to let her stay at home to help look after the household.

When she left school she began work in domestic service in a large household in London but that family, together with Jane, moved to Aboyne when war broke out.

Jane later returned to Guthrie but started work in service in a household in Broughty Ferry.

During the early stages of the war she met Sid Hill, a neighbouring farmer in Guthrie, and the couple married at Aberlemno Church in 1941.

They began their married life at Langlands and went on to have six of a family: Irene, Rosemary, Sheila, Alison, David and the late Jean.

In retirement, Jane, who was known as Jean, was an active member of the Church of Scotland Woman’s Guild.

Excursions

She was also a member of the Scottish Women’s Rural Institute and the National Trust for Scotland with which she and her friends enjoyed bus outings.

Her son David said: “My mother enjoyed the company of her 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

“She was fun loving and keen to play jokes whenever the chance would come.

“She was the kindest and most forgiving person you could meet and she will be sorely missed.”

