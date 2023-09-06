Peter Goldsmith obituary: Photographer and retired Glenrothes traffic engineer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Peter Goldsmith obituary: Photographer and retired Glenrothes traffic engineer

Together with his late wife, Aase, Peter encouraged many to take up photography as a profession.

By Chris Ferguson
Peter Goldsmith, who could be considered an evangelist of photography in Fife, has died aged 86.

Together with his late wife and fellow photographer, Aase, he founded the Corridor Gallery in Glenrothes in 1978, the first in Scotland dedicated solely to photography.

Over 12 years it mounted monthly exhibitions and was credited with launching the careers of many photographers.

Among the scions of the Corridor Gallery was Fay Godwin who went on to produce many books, and Josef Sudek of the former Czechoslovakia, who recorded life behind the Iron Curtain.

Peter was born in Lincolnshire and began his career as a traffic engineer with local authorities in England before meeting and marrying Aase, a Danish photographer in 1969.

Australian adventure

They spent a couple of years working and taking photographs in Australia before Peter got a job with the then Glenrothes Development Corporation in 1972.

While Peter and Aase devoted their time to the Corridor Gallery, Aase forged a successful career, exhibiting her work around the world including at the Crawford Gallery, St Andrews; Collins Gallery, Glasgow; and the Image Gallery, Denmark.

Aase died in 2015 aged 73 and her work is held in major collections including the McManus in Dundee.

After a move to Scone in 1985, the couple returned to Fife and set up home in Largoward when Peter retired.

Tribute

His friend, fellow photographer Alan Borthwick, said: “Peter was area organiser for Scottish Photographers, a group of independent photographers, running several symposiums and courses for the medium.

“As well as participating in joint exhibitions with Aase, he worked on his own projects including East of Eden of East Fife Nature Reserves, Coal Mines of East Fife, Listening to the Waves, and Rosenlund, a Danish Farm, and many more.

“The move to Largoward in retirement allowed him more time to devote to photography.”

Interests

Peter enjoyed experimenting, making and using his own plate cameras, pinhole cameras and generally using vintage cameras, latterly dipping his toe into the world of digital photography.

Alan said: “Away from photography, he enjoyed cricket, walking, science, art and archaeology, witnessed by his library of books.

“Latterly failing sight and other health issues took their toll but until a few months before his death, Peter would still be walking the Eden in Cupar, where he moved after Aase’s death.

“He will be remembered by many as a well read, bespectacled, bearded and one time pipe smoker who was always ready to chat at length about his many interests.”

