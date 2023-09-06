Peter Goldsmith obituary: Photographer and retired Glenrothes traffic engineer

Peter Goldsmith, who could be considered an evangelist of photography in Fife, has died aged 86.

Together with his late wife and fellow photographer, Aase, he founded the Corridor Gallery in Glenrothes in 1978, the first in Scotland dedicated solely to photography.

Over 12 years it mounted monthly exhibitions and was credited with launching the careers of many photographers.

Among the scions of the Corridor Gallery was Fay Godwin who went on to produce many books, and Josef Sudek of the former Czechoslovakia, who recorded life behind the Iron Curtain.

Peter was born in Lincolnshire and began his career as a traffic engineer with local authorities in England before meeting and marrying Aase, a Danish photographer in 1969.

Australian adventure

They spent a couple of years working and taking photographs in Australia before Peter got a job with the then Glenrothes Development Corporation in 1972.

While Peter and Aase devoted their time to the Corridor Gallery, Aase forged a successful career, exhibiting her work around the world including at the Crawford Gallery, St Andrews; Collins Gallery, Glasgow; and the Image Gallery, Denmark.

Aase died in 2015 aged 73 and her work is held in major collections including the McManus in Dundee.

After a move to Scone in 1985, the couple returned to Fife and set up home in Largoward when Peter retired.

Tribute

His friend, fellow photographer Alan Borthwick, said: “Peter was area organiser for Scottish Photographers, a group of independent photographers, running several symposiums and courses for the medium.

“As well as participating in joint exhibitions with Aase, he worked on his own projects including East of Eden of East Fife Nature Reserves, Coal Mines of East Fife, Listening to the Waves, and Rosenlund, a Danish Farm, and many more.

“The move to Largoward in retirement allowed him more time to devote to photography.”

Interests

Peter enjoyed experimenting, making and using his own plate cameras, pinhole cameras and generally using vintage cameras, latterly dipping his toe into the world of digital photography.

Alan said: “Away from photography, he enjoyed cricket, walking, science, art and archaeology, witnessed by his library of books.

“Latterly failing sight and other health issues took their toll but until a few months before his death, Peter would still be walking the Eden in Cupar, where he moved after Aase’s death.

“He will be remembered by many as a well read, bespectacled, bearded and one time pipe smoker who was always ready to chat at length about his many interests.”