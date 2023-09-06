Dundee shopkeeper ‘jumped’ at chance to reopen iconic newsagent

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee shopkeeper ‘jumped’ at chance to reopen iconic newsagent

Iftekhar Yaqub has taken over the former Forbes Newsagent on Clepington Road.

By James Simpson
Iftekhar Yaqub outside the new Cleppy News shop in Dundee
Iftekhar Yaqub outside the new Cleppy News shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Dundee shopkeeper says he “jumped” at the chance to reopen an iconic newsagent when it closed after 30 years.

Iftekhar Yaqub has taken over the former Forbes Newsagent on Clepington Road.

The business, which had been run by Dave Forbes for decades, shut in July.

Iftekhar, 38, has rebranded the shop Cleppy News – and hopes to pick up where Dave left off.

He told The Courier: “Dave built an excellent community shop here.

Cleppy News ‘aims to build on legacy of Forbes Newsagent’

“I’m certainly looking to continue the legacy he’s built.

“I read the stories that he was sadly having to close.

“Dave wished me well after I took over – I think everyone is delighted the shop has reopened.

“We’ve just had the final coating of paint done this week and folk appear to be happy with the renovations so far.

Dave Forbes shut his business after 30 years. Image: DC Thomson

“Dave was obviously a big Dundee FC fan but I’ve gone for a more neutral colour scheme in the shop.”

The former Morgan Academy pupil says he has more plans for the business, including restarting newspaper deliveries.

He says one of his priorities is supporting the elderly community in the area.

He added: “I’ve been in the business since I was 21 but this will be the first time I’ve done the newspaper deliveries.

Iftekhar plans to restart newspaper deliveries. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There are a lot of elderly people relying on their newspapers so it’s certainly a vital service.

“Everything has been so positive so far since opening – from welcoming Dave’s old customers back, to new customers coming into the shop.

“I’m a community man myself and I jumped at the chance of getting this store back up and running.”

Elsewhere in Dundee, a motorcycle dealership has closed after its owner retired.

