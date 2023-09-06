Dundee shopkeeper ‘jumped’ at chance to reopen iconic newsagent

A Dundee shopkeeper says he “jumped” at the chance to reopen an iconic newsagent when it closed after 30 years.

Iftekhar Yaqub has taken over the former Forbes Newsagent on Clepington Road.

The business, which had been run by Dave Forbes for decades, shut in July.

Iftekhar, 38, has rebranded the shop Cleppy News – and hopes to pick up where Dave left off.

He told The Courier: “Dave built an excellent community shop here.

Cleppy News ‘aims to build on legacy of Forbes Newsagent’

“I’m certainly looking to continue the legacy he’s built.

“I read the stories that he was sadly having to close.

“Dave wished me well after I took over – I think everyone is delighted the shop has reopened.

“We’ve just had the final coating of paint done this week and folk appear to be happy with the renovations so far.

“Dave was obviously a big Dundee FC fan but I’ve gone for a more neutral colour scheme in the shop.”

The former Morgan Academy pupil says he has more plans for the business, including restarting newspaper deliveries.

He says one of his priorities is supporting the elderly community in the area.

He added: “I’ve been in the business since I was 21 but this will be the first time I’ve done the newspaper deliveries.

“There are a lot of elderly people relying on their newspapers so it’s certainly a vital service.

“Everything has been so positive so far since opening – from welcoming Dave’s old customers back, to new customers coming into the shop.

“I’m a community man myself and I jumped at the chance of getting this store back up and running.”

