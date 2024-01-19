Iain Frame obituary: Six-times Panmure Golf Club champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Iain Frame obituary: Six-times Panmure Golf Club champion

He continued to play until around 2005 when he was forced to give up because of back and leg pain.

By Chris Ferguson
Iain Frame, former Panmure Golf Club champion has died.
Iain Frame, former Panmure Golf Club champion has died.

Iain Frame, six-times champion at Panmure Golf Club, Barry, has died aged 94.

A skilled golfer and rugby player from his youth, Iain had previously been a three-times champion in Hamilton where he was educated.

He moved north in the late 1960s after getting married and started work in the local authority assessor’s department in Forfar, before transferring to Tayside Regional Council.

John Iain Frame was born in Strathaven in August 1929 to building inspector Alexander Frame and his wife, Jessie, who had been a nurse before getting married. He grew up with a brother, Sandy, and a sister, Myra, who now lives in Northern Ireland.

Sporting excellence

Iain was educated at Strathaven Primary School and Hamilton Academy where he was a very good runner and captained the 1st XV at rugby.

However, when he discovered golf in the 1940s, he put all his energy into that sport.

He joined Hamilton Golf Club and triumphed as club champion in 1955, 1957 and again in 1966.

Iain began his career in the assessor’s department of the local authority in Lanarkshire before transferring to the Borders authority in Melrose.

He met his wife, Norah, at a house party in Bothwell in 1967 then met up with her again in Machrihanish later that year.

Marriage

They eventually married in Monifieth in November 1969 and John inherited three step-children, Lorna, Jim and Ian, and eventually, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

After Iain and Norah set up home in Monifieth, he gained membership of Panmure Golf Club in 1971.

Nine frustrating years of competition followed before he became club champion in 1980 and again in 1981, 1983, 1985, 1987 and 1992.

His stepson, Ian, said he continued to play until around 2005 when he was forced to give up because of back and leg pain.

Retiral

For much of his career, Iain was based at Tayside Regional Council’s headquarters at Tayside House in Dundee where he retired from in 1990.

Ian said: “He always loved to walk his dogs and retained a love of rugby all his life, making an annual pilgrimage to the Melrose Sevens and meeting up with folk he worked with in the 1960s

“At golf, he also represented both Lanarkshire and Angus at county level.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation