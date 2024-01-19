Iain Frame obituary: Six-times Panmure Golf Club champion

Iain Frame, six-times champion at Panmure Golf Club, Barry, has died aged 94.

A skilled golfer and rugby player from his youth, Iain had previously been a three-times champion in Hamilton where he was educated.

He moved north in the late 1960s after getting married and started work in the local authority assessor’s department in Forfar, before transferring to Tayside Regional Council.

John Iain Frame was born in Strathaven in August 1929 to building inspector Alexander Frame and his wife, Jessie, who had been a nurse before getting married. He grew up with a brother, Sandy, and a sister, Myra, who now lives in Northern Ireland.

Sporting excellence

Iain was educated at Strathaven Primary School and Hamilton Academy where he was a very good runner and captained the 1st XV at rugby.

However, when he discovered golf in the 1940s, he put all his energy into that sport.

He joined Hamilton Golf Club and triumphed as club champion in 1955, 1957 and again in 1966.

Iain began his career in the assessor’s department of the local authority in Lanarkshire before transferring to the Borders authority in Melrose.

He met his wife, Norah, at a house party in Bothwell in 1967 then met up with her again in Machrihanish later that year.

Marriage

They eventually married in Monifieth in November 1969 and John inherited three step-children, Lorna, Jim and Ian, and eventually, eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

After Iain and Norah set up home in Monifieth, he gained membership of Panmure Golf Club in 1971.

Nine frustrating years of competition followed before he became club champion in 1980 and again in 1981, 1983, 1985, 1987 and 1992.

His stepson, Ian, said he continued to play until around 2005 when he was forced to give up because of back and leg pain.

Retiral

For much of his career, Iain was based at Tayside Regional Council’s headquarters at Tayside House in Dundee where he retired from in 1990.

Ian said: “He always loved to walk his dogs and retained a love of rugby all his life, making an annual pilgrimage to the Melrose Sevens and meeting up with folk he worked with in the 1960s

“At golf, he also represented both Lanarkshire and Angus at county level.”

