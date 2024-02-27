Mona Clark: Former journalist, Dundee University lecturer and artisan food pioneer dies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mona Clark: Former journalist, Dundee University lecturer and artisan food pioneer dies

She was Dux of Dundee High School in 1951 and began her journalism career in Dundee before moving to London.

By Chris Ferguson
Former journalist and Dundee University lecturer Mona Clark.
Former journalist and Dundee University lecturer Mona Clark has died.

Former journalist, artist and university lecturer, Mona Clark of Dundee, has died aged 89.

She began her publishing career on women’s magazines, then The Sunday Post, at DC Thomson, before becoming a fashion writer with She magazine in London.

After returning to Dundee and raising a family, Mona studied at Dundee University where she returned to lecture after graduation.

She was born in Dundee in 1934 to Bill Mars and his wife Mona and grew up with a brother Campbell, an architect in Edinburgh, now retired.

Mona was educated at Dundee High School where she became Dux in 1951.

Her father, who worked as an accountant, had a very traditional outlook and discouraged Mona for going to university.

Instead, she joined publishers DC Thomson in Dundee as a trainee journalist working on magazines before becoming editor of The Sunday’s Post’s women’s page.

Mona Clark
Mona Clark was credited with being responsible for the creation of artisan deli culture in the West End of Dundee.

Around 1954/1955 she left Dundee to join She magazine, a women’s national fashion publication in pre-swinging London.

She was accompanied by her partner, Stewart Clark, an architect, who she was to marry in 1957.

The couple lived in Chiswick unmarried, which was unconventional at the time, until Stewart was called up for national service in Cumbria.

A year after they were married, son Andrew was born and on their return to Dundee, the couple had three more children, Peter, Michael and Kate.

University studies

Once the children were at school, Mona was free to pursue her academic ambitions and enrolled at the newly chartered Dundee University to study politics as a mature student.

This ultimately led to a position as a lecturer at the university, teaching organisational psychology until her retirement in 1999, though she continued her academic career in a consultative and advisory role, so never fully retired.

During her career she also became an Open University tutor, a visiting lecturer at the Senior Civil Service College in Sunningdale and as a residential lecturer at the summer schools of Lausanne International School of Hospitality Management, and one short spell doing the same in the Kuala Lumpur.

Politics

From the early 1970s she took an active interest in local politics in Dundee West Conservative Association although never stood for office herself.

In contrast, Mona was also an equally active member and representative for the University Teachers’ Association, even, on one occasion, joining the picket line.

Her son, Andrew, said: “She was a keen cook, an early adopter of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking and may have been responsible for the creation of artisan deli culture in the West End of Dundee, supplying homemade Pate de Campagne to George Irving butchers for the more adventurous palate in the early 1970s.

“In retirement she reprised her artistic talent for fashion, fabrics and ceramics; she had been a part-time student at Dundee College of art in fabric, fashion and pottery after leaving school.”

