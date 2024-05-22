Catherine ‘Kate’ Matheson obituary: Former DC Thomson sub-editor and Ninewells phlebotomist

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Catherine ‘Kate’ Matheson obituary: Former DC Thomson sub-editor and Ninewells phlebotomist

She met her future husband whilst they both worked on the Jackie magazine in Dundee.

By Laura Devlin
Catherine (Kate) Matheson. Image: Matheson family. Date; Unknown
Catherine (Kate) Matheson. Image: Matheson family. Date; Unknown

Tributes have been paid to former DC Thomson sub-editor and Ninewells phlebotomist Catherine ‘Kate’ Matheson who has died aged 81.

Born in January 1943 to David and Winifred Molly McIntosh, she spent the first 10 years of her early life in the family home at 262 King Street, Broughty Ferry.

Kate’s younger brother, Iain, was born in 1949.

In her youth, Catherine attended Eastern Primary School and then Grove Academy, where she excelled in sports including badminton and tennis.

After passing her Highers, she attended the then ‘Queen’s College’, at that time part of St Andrew’s University on a laboratory technicians course.

Kate then went to work at Mylnfield Horticultural Institute (now the James Hutton Institute) but eventually had to leave as she was allergic to some of the plants!

She then successfully applied for a job at DC Thomson as a trainee sub-editor in the old fiction department, where she met her husband Sinclair (Clair) who joined the firm after Kate was already there.

While at DC Thomson they worked on the successful teenage magazine ‘Jackie’.

Broughty Ferry church wedding

Sinclair courted Kate for quite a while and her brother remembers him, on a number of occasions, sitting in his old Humber Hawk car outside their house and Kate stubbornly staying in her room and refusing his advances.

The couple were eventually married in St Stephen’s Church Broughty Ferry in September 1965, having their reception at the Angus Hotel.

On arrival at the hotel they were surprised to see a large crowd waiting outside, they thought, waiting for them.

But it transpired the crowds were there for ‘Jack Milroy’, who was there with his partner Ricky Fulton (Francie & Josie) to open the new shopping centre.

Kate and Sinclair went on to have two daughters – Lesley, who was born in 1967, and Kirsten, born in 1969.

Kate with her youngest daughter Kirsten. Image: Matheson family.

The family eventually moved across the Tay to Wormit, where they spent many happy years together.

Holidays were a feature of family life and they travelled throughout Scotland and beyond, seeing cities as far flung as Moscow and Quebec.

Kate also continued to pursue her sporting interests, playing tennis a Broughty Ferry Campfield courts, Dundee West End and at Newport.

Whilst at West End, she was in the team that got through to the finals of the Scottish Ladies Club Championship, unfortunately losing to a strong team from Edinburgh Blackhall.

Kate later worked as a phlebotomist at Ninewells Hospital, alongside her good friend  Margaret Grewar.

She worked at Ninewells for around two decades before being forced to retire due to rheumatoid arthritis, which also put an end to her many sporting activities.

Kate died at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee on May 9.

She is sadly preceded in death by her daughter Kirsten, who died on April 16.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Conversation