Dissatisfied Fife addict threatened ‘dealer’ with hammer over shoddy drugs

An addict turned up at a Fife home armed with a hammer to get £80 back for unsatisfactory drugs.

Samuel Martin, 42, was also caught with a can of pepper spray after police turned up at the incident in the town’s Links Street in the early hours of March 20 this year.

He appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court by video link to prison to admit being in possession of the prohibited weapon, contrary to the Firearms Act 1968, and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Sheriff Steven Borthwick jailed him for 18 months, backdated to March 21 when he was first remanded.

In response to the sentence, Martin, a prisoner in Perth, said merely: “Cheers”.

Prosecutor Ronnie Hay told the court that around 4.40am on March 20, two witnesses at a property in Kirkcaldy heard Martin outside and shouting “Yous better get f***ing down here” and to “get to the door, I’ve got a blade”.

One of the witnesses suggested a “square go” and Martin continued shouting he had a blade.

The fiscal depute continued: “The accused also threatened to cave (one of the witness’) skull in while waving a hammer round his head.”

Police attended and the hammer was found in Martin’s back pocket.

Unhappy customers

Defence lawyer David Bell said the two witnesses were known to Martin for a few years and for their involvement in the drug world.

The solicitor said a few weeks prior to the incident he had been “struck off” from his methadone prescription and was chasing drugs.

Mr Bell said Martin and an associate bought a quantity of heroin from the witnesses.

“When they went to consume (the drug), my client’s position is what was purchased was not what he had paid for.

“They were angry. The sum of £80 had been spent.

“He accepts they went to the address seeking the money back and seeking some form of retribution”.

Mr Bell said there is no suggestion the pepper spray was presented at any point during the incident.

Previous convictions

Sheriff Steven Borthwick pointed out Martin had served a number of custodial sentences in the past, most recently in May 2022, and has previous convictions involving aggravations by use of weapons, particularly with a screwdriver in 2021 and a knife in 2007.

The sheriff told Martin: “It’s clear you had attended at the address here with the intention of recovering the money in retribution.

“You armed yourself with a hammer and were in possession of a can of pepper spray.

“With regard to the circumstances and your previous, there is no alternative to custody.”

