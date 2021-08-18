Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, August 19th 2021
Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: When a dog turns your life upside down – and the right way round

By Kezia Dugdale
August 18 2021, 5.07pm Updated: August 18 2021, 5.25pm
Nothing makes you reassess your life choices quite like attempting to brush out burrs from the extended lugs of a reluctant cocker spaniel. As a child, I thought sticky willy was hilarious and magical. Now I am a dog owner I know it to be the devil incarnate.

The Royal Horticultural Society, who would sniffily rather call it Cleavers or Goosegrass, advise that each plant can produce up to 400 hairy seeds and that they can lie dormant in the ground for up to six years.

I suspect it might be longer in our living room rug.

The most virtuous gardeners will argue there’s no such thing as a weed. It’s just a name for a plant that’s in the wrong place.

Brodie’s golden curly locks are most definitely the wrong place and it’s coming out.

The trade for this inconvenience will be biscuits.

For the dog that is. I’ll settle for a wee lie down.

Our dog will endure most things for food, including the ritual humiliation of being asked to twirl before getting them.

Brodie, the burr magnet.

Oh how he makes us laugh. Hearty and sore. What did we do before he entered our lives?

The answer of course is “spontaneous things”.

The one major difference we’ve noticed in our lives since becoming owners of a dog is the need to plan.

We can no longer go out for dinner at the last minute or go away for the weekend.

Unless the dog is coming too of course and let’s just say the success rate of bringing him along to dining establishments as guest number three has been “mixed.”

Yeah spontaneity’s good, but did you ever love a dog?

It’s hardly the greatest sacrifice and yet what we’ve lost in spontaneity, we’ve gained many many times over in unconditional love.

I’m repeatedly mesmerised by his ability to communicate with us without words.

And this goes far beyond his most rudimentary needs. I swear this dog can laugh and express his mood.

There are duvet days when his persona is just a touch glum and he can sense it in others too.

There’s nothing kinder or sweeter than watching him sidle up to a friend who is down.

He’ll launch his body weight against their side and rest a paw on their knee. It’s canine for a hug and “it’ll be alright pal”.

The Pet Food Manufacturers Association reports there are 3.2million new pet owners in the United Kingdom since the start of lockdown last March.

It’s an increase so substantial they admit they have struggled to keep up with the demand for food (aye – tell us about it!)

They also say 75% of those new owners report that their own mental health has substantially improved in that time.

A big part of that is of course the company and the mutual chemical reaction of a tummy rub, but I think it’s also down to the structure a dog provides.

Seasons seen through the eyes of a dog

No matter what else is going on, you have to get up to feed them.

A dog has to be walked come rain or come shine.

They get us outside and I for one have a far greater appreciation for nature as a consequence.

We do the exact same walk in our local woods at least three or four times a week.

I now see the seasons clearly, the landscape changing with it. As one species of plant turns over, new life begins to rise behind it.

Did someone say squirrel?

I appreciate the dappled light and the rustle of the bushes, watching our boy differentiate between the wind and the prospect of rabbits or squirrels.

During peak lockdown, I took great joy in watching him frantically circle the foot of a tree, tracing the scent whilst his grey squirrel friends pirouetted and danced through the branches above to safety.

I actively encouraged this game for a while until I met another women in the park who told me one of her boys had his nose split open by a particularly vicious grey.

We focus on chasing bunnies now.

Lockdown pets not all so lucky

Sadly, 5% of those new pet owners have reportedly given up their animals already.

It was just too much for some of them: the responsibility and the routine.

That amounts to broadly 160,000 pets without homes. And it serves to emphasis just how big a commitment it is to be an owner – and how great the pressure is on supporting charities to safely re-home unwanted animals.

I worry about how much larger that number might become in the months ahead, especially as they can’t all come and live with me.

Brodie would absolutely share his toys with a pal.

Can they?

But as we face a world with so little to cheer for at the moment, I couldn’t be more grateful for my canine friend.

May his world, and all those like him, always be full of soft toys and toast crusts.

The burrs, however, can do one.

