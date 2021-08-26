Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OPINION: Taps aff? Why Scots need to start taking heatwaves seriously

By Marie Hayes
August 26 2021, 7.45am Updated: August 26 2021, 9.36am
Taps aff! Famously, it’s how Scots respond to the appearance of sun, although heatwaves are not as rare as it once seemed.

With temperatures tipped to hit 27C in places this week, a late August sunny spell is bringing summer to an unseasonably warm close.

In some parts of Scotland, the effects have been more acute this year.

Water has run perilously low in places this summer and there have been reports of roads melting as the country basked in near heatwave conditions.

Marie Hayes, of the British Red Cross, fears Scots are ill-prepared for heatwave conditions.

Strange times some might say. But we only have to go as far back as 2018 to remember when Scotland baked in temperatures of nearly 32C.

Train lines buckles and materials melted on the roof of the Glasgow Science Centre during that heatwave.

Scotland needs to be ready for more of this, not less.

By 2050 the UK will be 50% more likely to experience hot summers, while heat-related deaths could more than triple, to around 7,000 per year.

Despite this, polling published by the British Red Cross has found one in four people across the UK believe the country isn’t hot enough to be at risk from heatwaves.

Our research, in the recently published report Feeling the Heat, also found many high-risk groups in the UK, particularly those over 75, don’t perceive themselves as personally vulnerable.

This can mean people – our grandparents, our neighbours – don’t take early action to protect themselves when a heatwave hits.

With more hot conditions likely in summers to come, it is important that we all understand the risks that heatwaves can bring.

Here’s how to offer a helping hand

Many of us have experienced adverse effects of hot weather, including headaches, dizziness and heat rashes, this year.

From checking on your neighbours to providing first aid, simple early actions can keep you, your family and friends safe and well during hot weather.

At the British Red Cross, we recommend you stay alert to weather warnings, prepare to keep your home cool as best you can and always have liquids to hand.

We also provide First Aid training, available online, to help you protect yourself and others from the increased risk of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Governments must act on heatwaves too

There is also a lot more that government can do.

We are calling on both the UK Government and Scottish Government to work with partners to ensure people most vulnerable to heat risk are able to access the targeted information, advice and support they need to take action and stay safe and healthy.

This should come hand in hand with action to prioritise heat risk planning, response, recovery and learning.

But we also need investment into climate adaptation action that tackles indoor and outdoor heat.

That could mean changes to buildings, urban planning and the promotion of green spaces.

I’m sure most people across Scotland would rather have a bit of warm “taps aff” weather than the rain we’re better known for.

But it isn’t without its dangers and it’s important that we don’t forget to act on the very real risks of heatwaves.

Marie Hayes is Scotland Director for Independent Living and Crisis Response at the British Red Cross.

