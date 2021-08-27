Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
OPINION: Tayside’s James Hutton Institute can help feed the world

By Iain Stewart
August 27 2021, 7.00am
Tayside is making a leading contribution towards feeding the world through the amazing work into plant science being done at the James Hutton Institute.

The Institute’s scientists are at the forefront of the global fight to tackle issues like food shortages, climate change, crop disease and agricultural pests.

Given the international significance of the Institute’s expertise, it was tremendously exciting to be in Tayside on Thursday to witness work starting on two new plant innovation centres which will further advance this ground-breaking work.

I am delighted that the UK Government has invested £45 million in the new International Barley Hub (IBH) and the Advanced Plant Growth Centre (APGC) through the Tay Cities Region Deal.

With the Scottish Government investing £17 million as part of the Tay Cities Deal this is another great example of the UK Government and devolved Scottish Government working together for the common good.

In total the UK Government has invested £1.5 billion in growth deals across Scotland working together with councils, the devolved administration, and a host of other partners.

Jobs and support for key local industries

As well as having an international impact, the centres will also bring huge benefits closer to home.

The two projects which aim to create 470 jobs across the Tayside region and a further 2,200 across Scotland and the UK as a whole.

Barley has long been a staple crop for humans and animals, but it has particular importance in Scotland as an essential ingredient for our world-famous distilling and brewing industries.

The IBH will seek to secure the long-term future of barley, guarding against supply shortages of this vital crop by developing new varieties and growing systems to protect from disease and the climate change threat.

Faster methods of breeding barley will also be pioneered which will reduce the length of time it takes to produce new varieties.

By doing so, the work will improve competitiveness for UK companies which rely on barley.

Plant growth centre will help feed the world

Meanwhile the APGC will develop plant varieties which can withstand the dramatic variation in climate across the world – work which has huge implications for meeting the challenge of food shortages.

Techniques like the vertical growth systems developed by the Institute will be refined.

Indoor vertical farming dramatically reduces food wastage by growing closer to markets, overcoming disease, and improving shelf life.

This is just a small sample of the type of science which will be carried out at the two centres when completed in early 2024 as they bring together world-leading research and industries.

Iain Stewart is UK Government minister in the Scotland Office.

