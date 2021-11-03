Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: Police Scotland must show they’re serious about protecting sex crime survivors

By The Courier
November 3 2021, 11.36am
Police must do more to provide a supportive environment to survivors of sexual violence. Photo: Shutterstock.
Victims of sexual crime can carry the physical and mental anguish with them for years, if not their whole lifetime.

All deserve justice but for a case to be brought to court, there has to be a thorough examination of the circumstances so the facts can be established – a difficult task for all involved.

Sadly, for many survivors of sexual violence the thought of having to relive their ordeal to investigating officers – and later, potentially, in a courtroom – is enough to stop them speaking out against their attacker.

For some, a general scepticism of the police can be a huge obstacle.

Barriers have to be broken down but a new report suggests victims of sexual violence are being let down, even when they do report a crime.

The document produced by Rape Crisis Scotland and the Survivor Reference Group  suggests there are “widely held problematic attitudes around sexual violence” among officers.

It says urgent action is required in order to improve the situation and ensure victims are properly supported in the justice system.

 

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone – who has engaged on the issue – and his senior team, must now show they are serious about addressing the shortcomings.

And the force must be absolutely transparent about how they go about that process.

Police Scotland has a duty to provide a safe haven for victims of sexual violence, not an environment where trust is broken and trauma heightened.

