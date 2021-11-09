Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
COURIER OPINION: New Covid restrictions must be kept in perspective

By The Courier
November 9 2021, 7.31pm Updated: November 9 2021, 7.39pm
Deputy First Minister John Swinney updates MSPs on the possibility of changes to the Covid restrictions in Scotland. Photo: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire
Deputy First Minister John Swinney updates MSPs on the possibility of changes to the Covid restrictions in Scotland. Photo: Fraser Bremner/Daily Mail/PA Wire

“Precarious and unpredictable” are not the words anyone in Scotland wanted to hear at this stage in the Covid pandemic.

And yet, anyone who still has half an eye on the statistics that were once a part of our daily lives will have noticed cases are rising rapidly and deaths are occurring all too often.

More than 2,000 new Covid cases were recorded in Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The 20 new coronavirus-related deaths included one in Dundee and one in Fife.

Widespread testing is helping to detect rising Covid numbers in Scotland.

So it’s no shock to learn the prospect of tighter restrictions is being aired. But it’s a little sickening all the same.

No one wants to give up hard-won freedoms and return to lockdown.

But that is not what is being discussed.

Our understanding of Covid-19 is light years ahead of what we knew last spring.

Testing is widely available and can be done simply at home.

The arguments for masks and social distancing are no longer in dispute.

Vaccination has helped to limit the spread.

The continuing roll-out of the programme and a high uptake of the booster jab will keep it in check.

Covid Scotland review will come next week

It is against this backdrop that the Scottish Government is reviewing its guidance ahead of an announcement next week.

Announcing the plans at Holyrood, John Swinney said cases are at a “concerningly high level”.

But he insists there is no appetite to return to the level of disruption that knocked individuals, businesses and the economy for six previously.

The Covid status app is now needed to enter large events and nightclubs in Scotland. Photo: Shutterstock.

Instead the government will consider measures such as extending the Covid passport scheme, encouraging more home working and greater use of face coverings.

It’s regrettable that these steps may be necessary.

But in the grand scheme of all we have sacrificed before, they seem a small price to pay for public safety.

And for those families in Scotland dealing with the death of a loved one from Covid today, they must seem like nothing worth bothering about at all.

