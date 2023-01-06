Did Rod Stewart hit a bum note when he tried to take Britt Ekland to Tannadice?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Did Rod Stewart hit a bum note when he tried to take Britt Ekland to Tannadice?

Britt Ekland claims Rod Stewart put a love letter in a song to her – You’re In My Heart.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
January 6 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 6 2023, 6.11am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
Rod Stewart and Britt Ekland were together from 1975 until 1977. Image: Shutterstock.
Rod Stewart and Britt Ekland were together from 1975 until 1977. Image: Shutterstock.

Britt Ekland claims Rod Stewart put a love letter in a song to her – You’re In My Heart.

But the hotel was the only place she wanted to be when the Bond girl and Celtic-daft Rod rocked up to Dundee in 1977.

He was in town to perform back-to-back nights at the Caird Hall.

And when he discovered that, sandwiched in between those dates, his beloved Celtic were taking on United at Tannadice Park on January 8, where else would he go?

The Celtic fans loved him too, having adopted his 1975 song Sailing, which temporarily replaced You’ll Never Walk Alone as their anthem.

It is said that Rod the Mod’s best moment in football was when he visited Parkhead and heard the Celtic fans sing it.

Rod Stewart pictured at Tannadice in his fur coat watching his beloved Celtic take on United. Image: DC Thomson.
Rod Stewart pictured at Tannadice in his fur coat watching his beloved Celtic take on United. Image: DC Thomson.

And not bad were they at it, too.

Yet the prospect of watching Paul Hegarty and David Narey go up against the likes of Tommy Burns and Tom McAdam at Tannadice was not Britt’s idea of 00-heaven.

Rod Stewart and Britt Ekland got together in 1975

At the time, her and Rod were one of the most photographed and talked-about celebrity couples on the planet.

On screen, the Swedish-born actress starred opposite Michael Caine in Get Carter, Edward Woodward in The Wicker Man and Roger Moore in James Bond film The Man With The Golden Gun.

Rod was lead singer of the hard-rocking Faces alongside his blossoming solo career, which started in 1971 with the barnstorming No.1 smash, Maggie May.

Rod Stewart at the Caird Hall during the first night of his back-to-back concerts in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Rod Stewart at the Caird Hall during the first night of his back-to-back concerts in 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Four years later he relocated to the US, and left band life behind for good.

The hits never stopped from there on and Rocking Rod turned balladeer extraordinaire on such classics as Tonight’s The Night and I Don’t Want To Talk About It.

They were introduced by Joan Collins in 1975 and lived together for two years, only to break up just months after their visit to the City of Discovery.

Was Dundee the venue where the full-time whistle sounded on their romance?

Rod Stewart blasts out another classic during his concert at the Caird Hall on January 7 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
Rod Stewart blasts out another classic during his concert at the Caird Hall on January 7 1977. Image: DC Thomson.

Rod and Britt were staying at the Angus Hotel and arrived on January 7 1977, following a frantic dash through Fife from Edinburgh after his plane was delayed in London.

Rod got to the Caird Hall after 9pm and showed off that almost-hoarse yell by singing over the guitar-driven cheer blasting through the giant stacks of speakers.

The 16-song set kicked off before a sea of tartan hats and scarves with Three Time Loser and included You Wear It Well, This Old Heart Of Mine, Maggie May and Sailing.

During the concert Rod told the crowd he hoped Dundee United would do well against Celtic before he kicked and threw footballs into the crowd during Stay With Me.

Movie star Britt Ekland was too ill to enjoy an evening at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
Movie star Britt Ekland was too ill to enjoy an evening at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

Rod arrived at Tannadice Park on Saturday January 8 in his statement fur coat and flat cap and took his seat in the directors’ box to watch the Premier Division match.

It was a fine day for the time of year, and the ground was reasonably full with 15,847 in attendance.

Kenny Dalglish was both hero and villain.

He scored in the first half but then missed a penalty. After Tom McAdam had scored for United, it was Johnny Doyle who notched a late winner for Celtic.

So Rod saw his team win but where was Britt?

The Sporting Post said Rod arrived shortly after the start of the game but Britt had to cancel her trip to Tannadice at the last minute because of a heavy cold.

It’s a very confused song, in a way. It’s about a lot more than just women, it’s also about my love of soccer.”

Rod Stewart on You’re In My Heart

A spokesman at the Angus Hotel said Britt was sleeping in her room and had left orders not to be disturbed.

Was she well enough to watch the highlights on BBC Sportscene that evening?

Celtic historian and author David Potter said: “Bad weather had been frustrating at the New Year, postponing many games, but the conditions were just a shade milder to allow this game to go ahead.

“Indeed, heavy rain overnight in Dundee had rendered the pitch not only playable but actually in good condition.

“The league table was interesting but a bit skewed because of postponements, but it was a very open race with Dundee United, Celtic, Aberdeen and Rangers all in there with a shout. No team had as yet taken a grip of the table.

“United were on a high under Jim McLean with arguably their best-ever team in place.

Rod Stewart watched on from the directors' box as Johnny Doyle struck the winning goal. Image: DC Thomson.
Rod Stewart watched on from the directors’ box as Johnny Doyle struck the winning goal. Image: DC Thomson.

“It was a tight game, and no-one could really have complained if United had earned a draw.

“So Rod saw his team win. Britt, who did not share his passion for the green and whites, did not join him. She stayed in the hotel.

“So what happened when Rod went back?

“Was there a ‘You think more of Celtic than you do of me!’ sort of moment?

“Or did she get the boot for not wanting to see the hoops? Or did she really, as was alleged, have a cold? Or did they both decide that enough was enough?

“For whatever reason, they parted soon after.

“Not that it really ruined the careers of either of them, with Rod frequently seen at big games involving Celtic, and singing the beautiful ballad Grace, much loved by Celtic fans, about the execution of Grace’s husband in Dublin in 1916.”

Was the song really about Britt?

Rod left Tannadice to perform his second night at the Caird Hall, which concluded the UK dates of the World Tour that was his first since leaving the Faces in 1975.

Rod’s relationship with Britt had ended by the time You’re In My Heart was released in October 1977 as the first single from his album Foot Loose & Fancy Free.

Rod began writing this with Britt in mind.

He hadn’t been scribbling for long before the names Celtic and Manchester United appeared — well, they do say you tend to write about the things closest to your heart!

The lyrics of the song include:

“You’re an essay in glamour,

“Please pardon the grammar,

“But you’re every schoolboy’s dream,

“You’re Celtic, United, but baby I’ve decided,

“You’re the best team I’ve ever seen.”

The former Bond girl parted with Rod on bad terms and she threatened to sue Rod, saying that she was the inspiration behind some of his biggest hits in 1977.

Rod Stewart remains at the top of his game at the age of 77. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson.

Rod spoke in 2012 about the song and insisted it wasn’t totally about Britt!

He said: “The first verse could have been about Liz Treadwell. It could have been about anybody I met in that period–and there were a lot of them.

“It’s a very confused song, in a way. It’s about a lot more than just women, it’s also about my love of soccer. That’s why my two favourite teams are mentioned at the end.

“The chorus is about Scotland. So it ends up being about three women, two football teams, and a country.

“And the line ‘You’ll be my breath should I grow old’ –I think that must have been about my mum and dad.”

Rod has been a regular visitor to Tannadice to watch Celtic over the decades and fell in love with stovies after enjoying them as a half-time snack back in 2008.

Further proof that London-born Rod is as Scottish as they come.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Past Times

Dame Vivienne Westwood meets students at Dundee University.
How Dame Vivienne Westwood left her mark on Dundee
pedestrians walk past the Dundee Arnotts shop front
Arnotts in Dundee: When iconic city centre store closed for the final time
The Allies team that lined up against the Nazis might have included even more Scots players. Image: Shutterstock.
Dundee United hero David Narey could have played with Pele in Escape to Victory
The story of Brian MacKinnon's deception is told in My Old School. Image: Shutterstock.
Schoolboy imposter Brian MacKinnon claimed Dundee move rumbled his Brandon Lee identity
People wearing costumes for the Broughty Ferry New Years Day Dook in 2008
In pictures: Broughty Ferry New Year's Day dippers through the decades
Were you there in the City Square when the clock struck 12 and ushered in 2000?
Hogmanay 1999: When Dundee partied into a new millennium
Charlotte Golledge with her new book. Image: Charlotte Golledge
'Some people do crosswords or Sudoku - I go looking up dead people!' says…
Pele shows off his skills at Dens Park in front of local schoolkids.
Pele in Dundee: The story behind THAT visit to Dens Park
Police remove the body parts of Gordon Dunbar from Dundee Law following the grim discovery on December 30 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Body parts of murderer's second victim were found on Dundee Law in 1992
Hogmany rush in Agnews in Dundee in 1976 before the bells tolled to welcome 1977. Image: DC Thomson.
How Dundonians stocked up to celebrate Hogmanay through the decades

Most Read

1
Police at Dallfield Court on Wednesday night. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 37, in hospital after Dundee attempted murder
2
Emergency services outside The New County Hotel after a fatal fire.
EXCLUSIVE: Fire safety audit at Perth hotel revealed concerns three weeks before fatal blaze
3
Malcolm Angus, Overgate manager, and broken window panes at Primark this week. Image: DC Thomson
Overgate Shopping Centre boss slams Dundee police and free bus passes over vandalism spree
14
4
Dale Pearson.
Dundee dealer tried to claw police officers’ eyes in Carnoustie pub toilet scrap
5
Large police police presence in Clement Park Place. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Man, 68, charged after nine-hour police stand-off in Dundee
6
Flower shop owner Craig Burnett with New County Hotel workers Karen Kennedy, Justyna Krokowz and Maggie McLeod and dog Willow. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel staff visit scene of fatal Perth fire to pay respects
7
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Police are appealing for information following a sexual assault in Powrie Park Picture shows; Cheviot Crescent, near Powrie Park. Cheviot Crescent, Dundee. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 05/01/2023
Man wearing balaclava sexually assaults woman, 46, in Dundee park
8
Linda Allan was first admitted to accident and emergency.
Surgeon identifies ‘serious deficiencies’ in tragic Kirkcaldy woman’s treatment
9
A police van near the scene on Stormont Street. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
Man, 47, arrested after drugs raid at Perth flat
10
New figures show the most common prescriptions across Tayside and Fife - and how much they cost. Image: Shutterstock.
NHS Tayside and Fife’s most common – and most expensive – prescriptions
4

More from The Courier

Alzheimer Scotland will open a support centre in Perth. Image: Kieran Webster/DC Thomson
New Alzheimer's centre in Perth to target 'ever growing demand' for support
Bowler Peter Murray of Dundee who has died aged 79.
Peter Murray was major fundraiser for bowling club in Dundee
Milnbank Road in Dundee. Image: Google Maps
Man charged after cannabis worth up to £90k found in Dundee flat
To go with story by Brian Stormont. Recipes for menu, December 31 Picture shows; Trio of crostini and Kansas Wedges. Weber Shandwick. Supplied by Weber Shandwick Date; Unknown
Recipes: Kickstart the new year with trio of crostini and Kansas wedges
Dundee's Tyler French steps out of defence against Raith Rovers. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Raith Rovers v Dundee: Here's where you can watch tonight's clash on TV for…
Striker Kieran Shanks remained on the bench. Image: SNS
Arbroath striker Kieran Shanks makes Peterhead loan switch - but still has a future…
Tomas Brindley's red card has been overturned. Image: SNS
Forfar boss Ray McKinnon welcomes SFA decision to overturn Tomas Brindley's red card
exterior of New County Hotel, showing fire damage.
COURIER OPINION: Perth fire tragedy hotel's safety records paint a troubling picture
Andrew Stobbs mounted a £1750 raid on the Raj Mahal in Kinross: Image: Facebook/ Google.
Kinross restaurant raider who stole 48 bottles of wine is jailed for two years
The allegations centre on South Cairnie Farm Cottage, Glenalmond. Image: DC Thomson.
Perthshire 'dog breeding' farm trial delayed for third time

Editor's Picks

Most Commented