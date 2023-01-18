Meet the bobbies on the beat who kept Dundee safe in the 1970s

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Was life better in the old days when these Dundee bobbies walked the beat on their ‘patch’ in the 1970s?

The unit beat system was introduced at the beginning of 1968 in Dundee.

They would patrol your streets, investigate crimes – and even make arrests.

A bobby was assigned a dedicated beat in the east and north areas of Dundee, before being extended to the north-west and west areas by 1970.

The trust the community had in him was beyond measure.

The Evening Telegraph produced a two-page feature in 1970 that gave the public the chance to meet each of the policemen assigned to the Dundee districts.

A police spokesman broke it down further.

He said: “Each of the new-type beats has its own policeman.

“It is hoped the folk of the district will get to know their own man.

“He in turn is anxious to get to know them.

“His hours vary and at times he may be in plain clothes.

“When he is off duty a panda patrol car takes over.”

The decline of the bobby on the beat probably began in the 1980s, before the gradual transition to community support officers and CCTV cameras in the 2000s.

These days you’ve more chance of seeing Lord Lucan riding Shergar along the Murraygate than you do of seeing a bobby walking down your street.

So let’s jump in the Chevrolet Blazer and go back to 1970 to meet the unsung Dundee bobbies with a shared love of bowling and gardening who were keeping us safe.

Perth Road East

PC Thomas Buist, 39, is a Dundonian.

He was with the Royal Navy from 1948 to 1955.

He spent three years in the Far East.

Eighteen months was in the vicinity of Korea during the war there.

His 14 years’ service with Dundee City Police have been in the west end.

His hobbies are gardening and motoring. He is married with one daughter.

Milnbank Road

PC George Lumsden has 21 years’ police service, mainly in the east and Broughty Ferry.

He is a native of Coupar Angus.

From 1943-46 he served with the Scots Guards.

He was wounded by a sniper and was in hospital at the end of the war.

His hobbies are gardening and motoring.

He is married.

Perth Road West

PC Robert Kidd, 43, has been in Dundee Police for 16 years, serving in Lochee and three years in the traffic department.

During the last war he served with the RASC, including three years in Singapore.

He is a native of Meigle.

He captained the Police Cricket Club for about 10 years.

He is keen on gardening and motoring.

He is married with three daughters.

Law Terraces

PC Ivor Milne, 44, is a native of Forfar.

He has 21 years’ police service, 14 of which were spent at the top of the Hilltown.

Prior to joining the police, he served in Italy and Palestine with the Royal Signals.

Bowling, gardening and woodwork are among his hobbies.

His beat covers the area from the south of the Law Hill to the DRI.

He is married with two daughters.

Maxwelltown

PC Robert Douglas, 43, has been with Dundee City Police for 23 years (he holds the police long service and good conduct medal).

He was four years in the Traffic Department.

From 1943 to 47 he was a Mortar Platoon Sergeant with the 2nd Battalion Irish Fusiliers in Germany, Egypt and Palestine.

He is Group Scout Leader in Douglas and Angus and an elder of the church there.

He has played for the police football team and is a keen photographer and dancer.

He is a native of Bathgate and is married with three sons.

Fairmuir

PC Fred Masson, 38, has been 18 years with Dundee City Police, mainly in the north end of the city.

He is a native of Inverbervie and served for two years with the RAMC.

His hobbies are gardening and bowling.

He is married with two sons.

Menzieshill

PC Charles Sturrock, 33, was three years with the Scots Guards.

Most of his service was at Buckingham Palace.

He is a native of Dundee and has been with the police in the Lochee area for eight years.

He is a member of the police angling and swimming clubs and a keen gardener.

He holds the lay lecturers’ certificate in First Aid.

He is married with a son and daughter.

St Mary’s

PC John Walker, 38, was born in Canada of Scottish parents, and came to Dundee when he was six.

He spent seven years in the Merchant Navy as an engineer with the Clan Line abroad, before joining Dundee Police nine years ago.

Most of his service has been in the city centre.

He played football for Downfield Junior FC, and then the Police Football Club.

Bowling is another of his interests.

He played twice for the Scottish Police Bowling team and was twice winner of Dundee Police Bowling championship.

He is married with one daughter.

Lochee High Street

PC William Matthew, 45, a Dundonian, was with the RAF from 1943 to 1947, 15 months of his service being in Israel.

He joined the police 22 years ago and has served mostly in the west side of the city with four years in the Traffic Department.

He was a member of the Scottish Police Mobile column.

His hobbies are tape recording and motoring.

He is married with three of a family.

Hawkhill North

PC William Strachan, 48, comes from Lanark.

He served in the RAF in Africa for five years prior to joining Dundee City Police 22 years ago.

The last seven years have been spent in the Hawkhill district, and he has also served in the East area and Hilltown.

He was captain of the Dundee Police football team for 15 years and holds three Scottish Police cup medals, five Counties and Burghs medals, and two Scottish caps.

Before joining the police he played football for Stobswell FC.

Golf is another of his interests.

A married man, he has a family of two.

More like this:

New force, new home: The building of Dundee’s Bell Street police HQ

When Dundee’s teen gangs drove fear into heart of city’s bus passengers