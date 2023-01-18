Meet the bobbies on the beat who kept Dundee safe in the 1970s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Meet the bobbies on the beat who kept Dundee safe in the 1970s

Was life better in the old days when these Dundee bobbies walked the beat on their 'patch' in the 1970s?
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
January 18 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 18 2023, 1.24pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.

Was life better in the old days when these Dundee bobbies walked the beat on their ‘patch’ in the 1970s?

The unit beat system was introduced at the beginning of 1968 in Dundee.

They would patrol your streets, investigate crimes – and even make arrests.

A bobby was assigned a dedicated beat in the east and north areas of Dundee, before being extended to the north-west and west areas by 1970.

The trust the community had in him was beyond measure.

The Evening Telegraph produced a two-page feature in 1970 that gave the public the chance to meet each of the policemen assigned to the Dundee districts.

A police spokesman broke it down further.

He said: “Each of the new-type beats has its own policeman.

“It is hoped the folk of the district will get to know their own man.

“He in turn is anxious to get to know them.

“His hours vary and at times he may be in plain clothes.

“When he is off duty a panda patrol car takes over.”

The decline of the bobby on the beat probably began in the 1980s, before the gradual transition to community support officers and CCTV cameras in the 2000s.

These days you’ve more chance of seeing Lord Lucan riding Shergar along the Murraygate than you do of seeing a bobby walking down your street.

So let’s jump in the Chevrolet Blazer and go back to 1970 to meet the unsung Dundee bobbies with a shared love of bowling and gardening who were keeping us safe.

Perth Road East

PC Buist.

PC Thomas Buist, 39, is a Dundonian.

He was with the Royal Navy from 1948 to 1955.

He spent three years in the Far East.

Eighteen months was in the vicinity of Korea during the war there.

His 14 years’ service with Dundee City Police have been in the west end.

His hobbies are gardening and motoring. He is married with one daughter.

Milnbank Road

PC Lumsden.

PC George Lumsden has 21 years’ police service, mainly in the east and Broughty Ferry.

He is a native of Coupar Angus.

From 1943-46 he served with the Scots Guards.

He was wounded by a sniper and was in hospital at the end of the war.

His hobbies are gardening and motoring.

He is married.

Perth Road West

PC Kidd.

PC Robert Kidd, 43, has been in Dundee Police for 16 years, serving in Lochee and three years in the traffic department.

During the last war he served with the RASC, including three years in Singapore.

He is a native of Meigle.

He captained the Police Cricket Club for about 10 years.

He is keen on gardening and motoring.

He is married with three daughters.

Law Terraces

PC Milne.

PC Ivor Milne, 44, is a native of Forfar.

He has 21 years’ police service, 14 of which were spent at the top of the Hilltown.

Prior to joining the police, he served in Italy and Palestine with the Royal Signals.

Bowling, gardening and woodwork are among his hobbies.

His beat covers the area from the south of the Law Hill to the DRI.

He is married with two daughters.

Maxwelltown

PC Douglas.

PC Robert Douglas, 43, has been with Dundee City Police for 23 years (he holds the police long service and good conduct medal).

He was four years in the Traffic Department.

From 1943 to 47 he was a Mortar Platoon Sergeant with the 2nd Battalion Irish Fusiliers in Germany, Egypt and Palestine.

He is Group Scout Leader in Douglas and Angus and an elder of the church there.

He has played for the police football team and is a keen photographer and dancer.

He is a native of Bathgate and is married with three sons.

Fairmuir

PC Masson.

PC Fred Masson, 38, has been 18 years with Dundee City Police, mainly in the north end of the city.

He is a native of Inverbervie and served for two years with the RAMC.

His hobbies are gardening and bowling.

He is married with two sons.

Menzieshill

PC Sturrock.

PC Charles Sturrock, 33, was three years with the Scots Guards.

Most of his service was at Buckingham Palace.

He is a native of Dundee and has been with the police in the Lochee area for eight years.

He is a member of the police angling and swimming clubs and a keen gardener.

He holds the lay lecturers’ certificate in First Aid.

He is married with a son and daughter.

St Mary’s

PC Walker.

PC John Walker, 38, was born in Canada of Scottish parents, and came to Dundee when he was six.

He spent seven years in the Merchant Navy as an engineer with the Clan Line abroad, before joining Dundee Police nine years ago.

Most of his service has been in the city centre.

He played football for Downfield Junior FC, and then the Police Football Club.

Bowling is another of his interests.

He played twice for the Scottish Police Bowling team and was twice winner of Dundee Police Bowling championship.

He is married with one daughter.

Lochee High Street

PC Matthew.

PC William Matthew, 45, a Dundonian, was with the RAF from 1943 to 1947, 15 months of his service being in Israel.

He joined the police 22 years ago and has served mostly in the west side of the city with four years in the Traffic Department.

He was a member of the Scottish Police Mobile column.

His hobbies are tape recording and motoring.

He is married with three of a family.

Hawkhill North

PC Strachan.

PC William Strachan, 48, comes from Lanark.

He served in the RAF in Africa for five years prior to joining Dundee City Police 22 years ago.

The last seven years have been spent in the Hawkhill district, and he has also served in the East area and Hilltown.

He was captain of the Dundee Police football team for 15 years and holds three Scottish Police cup medals, five Counties and Burghs medals, and two Scottish caps.

Before joining the police he played football for Stobswell FC.

Golf is another of his interests.

A married man, he has a family of two.

More like this:

New force, new home: The building of Dundee’s Bell Street police HQ

When Dundee’s teen gangs drove fear into heart of city’s bus passengers

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Past Times

People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
The Black Rood: Where is the lost Crown Jewel of Scotland?
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Irene, 93, remembers grandad killed in Nazi bombing raid on Dundee
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Charlton, Maldini and Dalglish: Is this the greatest XI to have faced Dundee?
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Mystery plaid donated to Glenesk Museum is older and rarer than first thought
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Dramatic pictures show devastation wreaked by the Great Tay Flood in 1993
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Dundee icon Brian Cox says Inspector Morse got him drunk before he went on…
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Falkland Hill UFO Incident: 'It sounds fanciful - but did 'aliens' land in North…
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
'Dundee felt like a bit of a frontier town', says RSA president Professor Gareth…
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Tears, not ticker tape - how Scotland wasted 'a golden opportunity' at the 1978…
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Sonny and Robert Mone were Dundee murderers who left 'trail of slaughter in their…

Most Read

1
Arbroath police station.
Arbroath man leaves prison, bricks police station, returns to prison
2
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Discovery Beers: First look inside Dundee’s first dedicated craft beer shop
3
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Fife pub described as a ‘wee gem’ up for sale after sudden closure
4
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Calls to clear up rubbish left dumped in Dundee garden
5
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Vodka and cigarettes stolen in ram-raid ‘like a Hollywood scene’ at Broughty Ferry shop
6
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Dundee man on why time is right to expand his watch business to Dubai
7
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
‘Radical’ Dundee transport plan and Glenrothes Riverside Park regeneration win major cash boost
8
The site where the missing public art used to sit in Glenrothes
Public artist accuses Fife Council of ‘cavalier attitude’ as prized Glenrothes works go missing
9
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Hotel worker ‘horrified’ by Fife creep’s porn proposal
10
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Missing Fife man last seen boarding bus in Kirkcaldy

More from The Courier

People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Controversial contraception programme for vulnerable mums in Dundee to be extended
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Perth and Kinross tenants facing 2.2% rent rise in April
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Drunken firebug jailed for £130k blaze at multi-storey car park in Perth
nato warships in dundee
Why three Nato warships have docked in Dundee
The cash boost will transform the River Leven
£19m cash boost will transform River Leven and bring bike hire to Glenrothes park
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Man, 18, seriously assaulted in Dundee city centre
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Nicola Sturgeon weighs in on Waid Academy assaults and vows to gain 'full understanding'…
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Dundee Record Fair ends after more than 40 years as organiser retires
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
£4 million 10-pin bowling centre in Dundee could create up to 50 jobs
People were given the chance to meet their local area policeman in a special feature in the Evening Telegraph.
Dundee sign loan striker Kwame Thomas from English League Two side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented