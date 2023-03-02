John Motson’s words – and actions – at Tannadice classic showed the measure of the man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

John Motson’s words – and actions – at Tannadice classic showed the measure of the man

Dundee journalist Craig Millar will never forget the kindness that summed up the magic of the legendary BBC commentator John Motson.
Graeme Strachan By Graeme Strachan
March 2 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
BBC legend John Motson was at Tannadice for the Dundee United v Manchester United clash in 1984.
BBC legend John Motson was at Tannadice for the Dundee United v Manchester United clash in 1984.

Dundee journalist Craig Millar will never forget the kindness that summed up the magic of the legendary BBC commentator John Motson.

Craig met him at the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews before the second leg of Dundee United’s Uefa Cup third round match against Manchester United at Tannadice in December 1984, which turned out to be one of the epic north-south clashes.

On one hand, there was the huge wealth and spending power at Old Trafford, where the squad included the likes of Gordon Strachan, Gordon McQueen, Frank Stapleton, Arnold Muhren and British record signing Bryan Robson.

On the other, there was a Tannadice side of largely home-grown talent with Paul Sturrock, David Narey, Maurice Malpas and Davie Dodds, who’d come through the ranks, and those like skipper Paul Hegarty, who’d signed for nominal fees.

Where it mattered most – on the pitch – the Scottish team were actually the more successful during that period.

A year earlier they had been Scottish champions and their previous continental campaign had seen them go all the way to the semi-finals of the European Cup.

Paul Sturrock scores for United in the first leg at Old Trafford. Image: DC Thomson.
Paul Sturrock scores for United in the first leg at Old Trafford. Image: DC Thomson.

Craig said: “It was a highly-anticipated match – a Scotland versus England battle.

“Gordon Strachan, who played with Aberdeen – a great rival to United under Alex Ferguson – was playing for Manchester United alongside Gordon McQueen, who was another Scot.

“Bryan Robson was England’s captain at the time; Frank Stapleton was a good centre-forward alongside the emerging Mark Hughes; and there was the flamboyance and bling in the dugout of larger than life Ron Atkinson, who was managing the Red Devils.

“The first leg at Old Trafford was a pulsating match and United took a big support down there and that great Jim McLean team got a 2-2 draw with Paul Sturrock running riot.

“Two weeks later United were up in this part of the world and they made their HQ the Old Course Hotel in St Andrews.

There was an outpouring of tributes when John Motson, pictured last year, passed away last month. Image: Shutterstock.
There was an outpouring of tributes when John Motson, pictured last year, passed away in February. Image: Shutterstock.

“The night before the game they had been training at Tannadice to test out the pitch and I thought I would head across to the Old Course to see if I could pick up any interviews for BBC Scotland’s breakfast radio programme.

“I walked in to the foyer of the Old Course Hotel and the first person I saw – and the first voice I heard because it was so recognisable – was John Motson, who was speaking to some of the staff.

“The first time I remember hearing Motson’s distinctive voice was in 1972 during the FA Cup replay between non-league Hereford and Newcastle United on a mud-caked pitch.”

Motson charmed the Old Course Hotel

The Beeb thought that the Hereford-Newcastle match would warrant a five-minute segment right at the end of the Match of the Day programme that evening.

However, the home side’s shock win — aided by Ronnie Radford’s famous 30-yard strike that sparked a mini pitch invasion — saw the match promoted to the main game, and Motson, who died on February 23, aged 77, never looked back.

Craig Millar has worked in journalism and broadcasting for more than four decades. Image: DC Thomson.
Craig Millar has worked in journalism and broadcasting for more than four decades. Image: DC Thomson.

Craig, who started his career with DC Thomson, was working the beat with BBC Radio Scotland when they crossed paths in St Andrews that evening before the second leg.

He said: “The first thing that struck me was how mannerly he was because he was very courteous and there were a lot of ‘yes please’ and ‘thank you’ and ‘I really appreciate that’. I thought he sounded like a really nice guy.

“Motson turned around and I had a bulky tape recorder including a microphone which was strapped over my shoulder and he must have thought I was a fellow journalist.

“He introduced himself to me and asked me what brought me there and I told him I was hoping to get a few interviews when the Manchester United party came back from Tannadice but I told him I was chancing my arm because I had nothing fixed up.

“Motson told he would speak to Ron Atkinson and sort me out.”

The queue stretches down Tannadice Street for tickets for the match. Image: DC Thomson.
The queue stretches down Tannadice Street for tickets for the match. Image: DC Thomson.

The Manchester United team returned from Tannadice on the bus and Motson was as good as his word and Atkinson sent McQueen and Strachan out to speak to Craig.

“I interviewed the two Scots in the Manchester United team and he did me such a great favour by fixing that up for me and I’ll always be grateful for that,” said Craig.

“From what I have read about Motson I think that was the mark of the man because he seemed to want to help other journalists – particularly if they were younger than him.

“I would have been 27 at the time but he went out of his way to help me that night.”

Motson gave Tannadice masterclass

The interviews were broadcast on the following morning’s Good Morning Scotland programme and Craig was at Tannadice that evening to cover events in the return leg.

“I went up the stairs and up the corridor beside the changing rooms before kick-off and there was Motson, who was commentating on the match for the BBC,” said Craig.

“He said: ‘Hi, Craig’ and we exchanged pleasantries.

“He remembered me and I thought – wow! I think it demonstrated what a decent person he was and also the eye for detail that made him the commentator that he was.

Motson delivered a masterclass from the gantry at Tannadice in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

“I saw the double-sided sheet he had with him and his preparation before that game was immaculate and he would have been there two or three hours before the start.

“He was very professional in his approach to his commentaries.

“The game went ahead and both teams played well but Manchester United were marginally the better side and won 3-2 with Arnold Muhren pulling the strings.”

United defender Gary McGinnis lies on the turf after putting through his own net. Image: DC Thomson.
United defender Gary McGinnis lies on the turf after putting through his own net. Image: DC Thomson.

It was a great battle and with the score at 1-1 Gary McGinnis scored an own goal.

United did get back to 2-2 but were finally downed when a Muhren shot was deflected past Hamish McAlpine.

Craig went home that evening and watched the highlights on the BBC with Motson providing the soundtrack to what was a hugely memorable Battle of Britain clash.

“With Motson on commentary, it really elevated the viewing experience,” he added.

Motson — and his famous sheepskin coat — was part of the Match of the Day furniture for 46 years and guided TV viewers through nine World Cups, nine European Championships, 29 FA Cup Finals, more than 200 England games and more than 2,500 League matches.

He captured the essence of commentary, which should be to add to the pictures we can see ourselves, not compete with them.

The 39 Steps to the Royal Box

Apart from a brief spell in the 1990s when his friend Barry Davies was selected for two FA Cup final commentaries and the 1994 World Cup Final, Motson was the station’s dominant voice in football commentary.

Motson retired from doing live commentary in 2008 but could still be heard regularly on Match of the Day until 2018.

Craig said the commentator will be remembered for those memorable “Motty-isms”.

“Motson’s first FA Cup final was Liverpool versus Manchester United in 1977,” he said.

“United won 1-0. Martin Buchan was United’s captain.

“He said to the millions watching at home: ‘How fitting that a man called Buchan should climb the 39 steps that lead from the pitch here at Wembley to the Royal Box.’

“It was brilliant and that was the magic of Motty.”

