Charles won hearts but youngsters won at snooker when future king visited Menzieshill in 1986

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Charles won hearts but youngsters won at snooker when future king visited Menzieshill in 1986

Our pictures prove Charles's cue technique may have been lacking but he again displayed an easy manner when meeting members of the Dundee public. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Charles picks up the royal cue and plays snooker at Menzieshill Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles picks up the royal cue and plays snooker at Menzieshill Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Prince Charles proved he was game for a laugh when he played snooker against youngsters at Menzieshill Community Centre.

The young people did need to stump up the 20p for the battle on the baize, though, as the future king didn’t have any cash on him.

Our pictures prove Charles’s cue technique may have been lacking but he again displayed an easy manner when meeting members of the Dundee public.

Some of our images have never been seen before.

An excited youngster waits to welcome the prince. Image: DC Thomson.
An excited youngster waits to welcome the prince. Image: DC Thomson.

Charles arrived in Menzieshill in March 1986 to view projects financed by the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

Charles has been a regular visitor to Dundee since the 1970s.

The future king looked relaxed on arrival at Dundee Airport and was met by Lord Provost Tom Mitchell before being taken by car to Menzieshill Community Centre.

Part of the large crowd awaiting the arrival of the royal visitor in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.
Part of the large crowd awaiting the arrival of the royal visitor in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

He was treated to a rousing reception on arrival at Orleans Place.

Hundreds of well-wishers lined the streets to catch a glimpse of Charles, while huge cheers went up from people living in the multi-storey blocks.

There was no pomp and pageantry and Charles spent time chatting to the crowd before meeting local dignitaries gathered outside the community centre.

Lord Provost Mitchell introduced Charles to Elizabeth Nicoll, chair of the Fife, Central and Tayside committee of the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust.

The prince chats with young members of Dundee Woodcraft Folk during his tour. Image: DC Thomson.
The prince chats with young members of Dundee Woodcraft Folk during his tour. Image: DC Thomson.

She took Charles through the centre to meet 150 young people aged eight to 25 who had benefited from the £62,000 distributed by the charity since 1984.

Charles toured the centre’s games room, coffee bar, snooker room and cookery room to chat to them and have a look at the specially mounted exhibitions on display.

This was a day no-one who was part of will ever forget.

Charles was ‘absolutely charming’

The first teenager the prince met was 17-year-old Lawrence Evans.

The Morgan Academy pupil said he used a donation from the Prince’s Trust to buy a pair of skis so he could start training to join the Glenshee Ski Rescue Service.

Morgan Academy pupil Lawrence Evans shows Charles the Glenshee Ski Rescue Service stall. Image: DC Thomson.
Morgan Academy pupil Lawrence Evans shows Charles the Glenshee Ski Rescue Service stall. Image: DC Thomson.

Charles joked about a risky bike that gave him saddle sores during his chat with Maureen and Sheila Hood from Tay Tandem Cycling Club for the Blind.

“He asked if we felt confident and said that when he was at school he had a bike with four seats but it was more dangerous, as it didn’t have synchronised pedals,” said Sheila.

She said the heir to the throne had been “absolutely charming” to them.

Charles also provided an insight to his musical taste.

Charles was in tune with the girls from the Muirhead Accordion Band. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles was in tune with the girls from the Muirhead Accordion Band. Image: DC Thomson.

On moving into the coffee bar, he was greeted by the music of the Muirhead Accordion Band and was so impressed he asked the girls to play another tune.

One of the girls, Audrey Cant, then presented a delighted Charles with two of their tapes in a presentation carved wooden box.

Play it again, Charles?

Snooker loopy in Menzieshill

The prince met representatives of 3rd Carnoustie Brownies who tidied gardens for the elderly during his tour and young adults from Whitfield who took children on holiday.

He then spoke to the Coaltown of Burnturk Putting Club from Fife and Tayside Youth Heritage Trust, whose projects included a play about Dundee poet William McGonagall.

Charles meets Craig Farquharson of the Tayside Youth Heritage Theatre Trust. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles meets Craig Farquharson of the Tayside Youth Heritage Theatre Trust. Image: DC Thomson.

Snooker was king and football had to take a back seat in the 1980s.

Charles arrived at the snooker room and immediately challenged members of the Inverkeilor Youth Club and Douglas and Angus Unemployed Workers Group.

Charles asked for “any Steve Davis’s to step forward”.

Charles was ready to take up the challenge of a game of snooker in Menzieshill. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles was ready to take up the challenge of a game of snooker in Menzieshill. Image: DC Thomson.

Not many people can say they have played a game of snooker with a member of the royal family.

Sadly, the call from Barry Hearn was not forthcoming!

Two young Dundee men – Stanley McKelvie and David Miller – had a special reason to thank the prince during the walkabout.

Helped by a grant from the trust’s local committee, Stanley and David were now both successful businessmen, each with his own motor repair garage in the city.

Susan Noble, Colin Rusk and Catherine Noble from Whitfield Community Council. Image: DC Thomson.

The tone became more sombre and serious when he moved upstairs.

Charles showed off his compassionate side during a private meeting he requested with the parents of David Stirling from Forfar, who died at the age of 21.

David was given a grant by the Prince’s Trust to write a book about his terminal illness and Mrs Stirling presented Charles with a copy following the emotional exchange.

His legacy would live on through the pages.

Other books were presented by disabled Dundee poet Thomas Malone.

Dundonian disabled poet Thomas Malone hands over some of his work. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundonian disabled poet Thomas Malone hands over some of his work. Image: DC Thomson.

Charles met another group close to his heart from Operation Raleigh, which was a trailblazing programme for young people to volunteer on projects around the world.

Charles launched Operation Raleigh in 1984 and spoke to young explorers Lorraine Hoolachan, Gillian Meekison, Judith Morrison, Elaine Ross and Rona Fisher.

He was laughing and joking and fell into a fit of giggles when he asked how they managed to pass one initiation test of plunging their hands into buckets of maggots.

Charles warned the girls still going abroad to beware of “creepy crawlies”.

Charles chats to young explorers from Operation Raleigh during his special visit. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles chats to young explorers from Operation Raleigh during his special visit. Image: DC Thomson.

He ended his special day in Menzieshill by meeting Douglas Elder of Perth, who had been given a grant by the Prince’s Trust to take part in an expedition to the Himalayas.

After spending some time talking about the trek with Douglas, he finished up by chatting with self-employed carpet-layer James McDiarmid and artist Stuart McKenzie.

He then cut a specially-baked cake made by Colin McPhail of Glenrothes, before signing the official City of Dundee visitors book after the sugar rush wore off.

The cake went down well with Charles, who enjoyed Colin's creation for the event. Image: DC Thomson.
The cake went down well with Charles, who enjoyed Colin’s creation for the event. Image: DC Thomson.

Elizabeth Nicoll, chair of the Fife, Central and Tayside committee of the Royal Jubilee Trust and Prince’s Trust, summed up the success of the visit afterwards.

She said: “It is fitting that this public occasion should have given the public at large a glimpse of the work of the trusts and of the commitment and involvement of so many adults and young folk from Fife, Central and Tayside.

“We, as a committee, are privileged to have met so many of those who have benefited from the trusts.

Charles examines the medals won by disabled Fife swimmer Douglas Lord. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles examines the medals won by disabled Fife swimmer Douglas Lord. Image: DC Thomson.

“We wish them all well in the ongoing work of the groups with which they are involved.”

Charles waved to the crowd before getting back in his royal car after a visit that, typically, over-ran because he spent so long chatting to the 150 young people.

A thousand cheers rang out in return!

Charles waves to the crowd that stayed behind to see him leaving Orleans Place. Image: DC Thomson.
Charles waves to the crowd that stayed behind to see him leaving Orleans Place. Image: DC Thomson.

He was driven away to Balmoral Castle to the strains of Scotland the Brave, which was played by East Neuk of Fife Pipe Band under pipe major Arthur Timperley.

Charles would be spending a romantic weekend on Royal Deeside with Princess Diana with the music of the Muirhead Accordion Band sure to have set the right mood!

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags