The days of our lives: Are you in these old school photos from Linlathen High School in Dundee?

These striking old photos span three decades — from the 1970s until the 1990s — and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Are you in any of our photographs from Linlathen High School? Image: DC Thomson.
Some say our school days are the best of our lives.

When we are studying, most of us hate the very mention of school but, once we leave, you can’t help but feel nostalgic and rekindle special memories.

We have been searching high and low in the DC Thomson archives to find old school photos of classes, school trips and sports teams from Linlathen High School in Dundee.

These striking pictures span three decades — from the 1970s until the 1990s — and they are sure to stir some fond memories for former pupils.

So let’s go back to school for a trip down memory lane!

1970s

An exterior view of the Linlathen High School building in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
Linlathen was a junior secondary school when it opened in 1958 before growing to a roll of 1,250 pupils by 1973 after becoming a high school.

The school drew pupils from the Mill o’ Mains, Fintry and Linlathen estates, situated on the right side of the Forfar Road to the north of Kingsway.

Irene Lynch is among those pictured in the school dance group. Image: Supplied.
Welcome to the 1970s!

Check out some of these hairstyles!

Do you recognise anyone from this picture from a school dance?

Linlathen High School under 14s football team in 1976. Image: DC Thomson.
The triumphant Linlathen High School under-14 football team are pictured in 1976 after winning the Dundee Secondary School League and Sports Cup.

Did anyone go on to enjoy a career in the professional game?

The parks department gave these boys - with rakes and spades on a golf course - some work experience in 1979. Image: DC Thomson.
Work experience for pupils was hard work back in the 1970s!

These teenagers from the school are pictured resplendent in flared trousers whilst digging a bunker at Camperdown Golf Course for the parks department.

1980s

The Linlathen High School Band, some with instruments, in 1983. Image: DC Thomson.
Are you in this picture from 40 years ago?

The Linlathen High School Band were taking centre stage for a performance under the watchful eye of Melvyn Young, who was the Head of Music for 20 years.

Scott Carroll hits the heights doing a BMX jump in 1985. Image: DC Thomson.
By the mid-80s BMX clubs had appeared all over the north-east of Scotland and some teen riders were good enough to turn semi-professional.

Broughty Ferry teenager Scott Carroll jumps over the rest of his Angus Arrows BMX team-mates during a display at Linlathen High School in June 1985.

Some of the third year pupils at Linlathen School in 1987. Image: DC Thomson.
This image from 1987 finds some third-year pupils who were organising a three-mile fun run around Caird Park as part of their Technical and Vocational Initiative Course.

Medals and certificates were awarded to all finishers — did you take part?

Linlathen High School pupils under the direction of Chris Chambers. Image: DC Thomson.
Eat your heart out, Billy Elliot!

PE teacher Craig Chambers hosted a physical theatre class at the school in November 1987 and these youngsters were already clamouring for a standing ovation.

Linlathen High School Open Night in 1989. Image: DC Thomson.

Pupils, parents and teachers are pictured in the home economics classroom at Linlathen High during the school’s Open Night in December 1989.

Can you spot anyone you know beside the sewing machine?

1990s

The opening of the school library in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Mervyn Rolfe, Tayside Regional Council’s education convener, arrived to open the school’s new library in March 1990 at the beginning of the Information Age.

Were you among those who queued up to use the computer?

Pupils cheers as the new school minibus arrives in November 1990. Image: DC Thomson.
All aboard the big red bus!

A four-year campaign to raise money for new school transport brought success in November 1990 so it’s little wonder everyone is looking so pleased!

School pupils gathered to watch the science block burning in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
The proposed closure of Linlathen High first reared its ugly head when a major fire in October 1992 destroyed the school’s science laboratories.

Tayside Regional Council decided to reduce the school’s capacity to 700 pupils and the refurbishment of the building with the new labs contained in surplus classrooms.

Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra. Image: DC Thomson.
A sign of things to come in this photograph from June 1994?

Members of Whitfield and Linlathen High School Jazz Orchestra are posing for the camera at Bell Street Music Centre where they were practising for a show.

Linlathen pupils clean up Dighty Burn. Image: DC Thomson.
Linlathen pupils were clearing up the Dighty Burn in May 1995.

The clean-up operation was part of a drive to get a grip on litter, although some of the youngsters seem to be happier about getting their hands dirty than others!

Pupils protesting at Linlathen High School in January 1996 after the closure announcement. Image: DC Thomson.
The fat lady was clearing her throat by the mid-1990s.

A report drawn up by education director Anne Wilson which landed in 1996 earmarked Linlathen High and Rockwell High for closure along with primary schools Greenfield, West March, St Matthew’s and Rockwell to save £2m from its budget.

Another group of Linlathen school pupils protesting at the upcoming school cuts. Image: DC Thomson.
Linlathen High’s pupils would go mainly to Whitfield High under the plans.

Pupils at both schools staged noisy and public demonstrations against the decision to merge the two when they downed pencils and walked out in January 1996.

Were you among those who protested?

Rector Paul Taylor with some of the senior pupils when the school finally closed in June 1996. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee’s Labour administration forged ahead with the Linlathen closure, which was objected to by the school board, parents and campaigners.

Linlathen rector Paul Taylor and his staff spent the final days of term trying to keep pupils’ spirits up and urging them to go into the future with confidence.

He succeeded.

Work begins on the site of the former Linlathen High School to build a Morrison’s supermarket. Image: DC Thomson.

The pupils left with heads held high.

Some left for pastures new while others joined old friends and made new friends when the old Whitfield became Braeview Academy to mark the union in August 1996.

The Linlathen High site on Forfar Road was eventually demolished in 1999 before being sold for £12m in 2003 to Morrisons, which opened a supermarket and petrol station.

