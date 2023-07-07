Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?

The DC Thomson archives team has rewound the clock and dug out a varied selection of images which will likely stir memories for older generations of locals. Graeme Strachan reports.

Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Three young boys walk across a broken bridge in Mid Craigie. Image: DC Thomson.
Fascinating photographs taken 60 years ago reveal what life was like in Dundee in 1963.

The DC Thomson archives team has rewound the clock and dug out a varied selection of images which will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back in time courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 60 years ago?

Riverside Drive

Painters at Dundee's Riverside Airstrip. Image: DC Thomson.
Two men freshen up the paintwork on the white fencing at the airstrip at Riverside Park in this picture from October 1963.

The grass strip was established in 1962 by flamboyant Scottish construction engineer Willie Logan, whose firm would go on to win the contract to build the Tay Road Bridge.

Jewellery

James Ramsay's exterior in October 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
James Ramsay was a goldsmith, silversmith, watchmaker, jeweller and optician.

The shop was situated at 32 Reform Street.

Dock Street

Dock Street and Custom House. Image: DC Thomson.
Dock Street has seen many changes over the decades.

The view looking east down in October 1963 during the Tay Road Bridge construction, taking in the City Centre Bar and you can see the Custom House in the distance.

Constitution Street

The Salvation Army headquarters. Image: DC Thomson.
The Salvation Army headquarters was built in the early 20th Century and the architect was Oswald Archer of London.

It was on Constitution Street, near the junction with Hilltown.

Wartime memories

Air raid shelter. Image: DC Thomson.
An air raid shelter in Dundee left over from the Second World War is the subject of this untitled picture from August 1963.

Do you know where this was taken?

Spoken word

Language session in October 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
A tutor leads a Language Laboratory session at the Dundee College of Commerce.

The photograph doesn’t state where the session was taking place but we know the college moved to Constitution Street six years later, in 1969.

School days

Gowriehill playground. Image: DC Thomson.
Pupils in the playground at Gowriehill Primary School in August 1963.

The school, in Etive Gardens, closed its doors to pupils in June 2017, after it amalgamated with Hillside Primary School.

Cruise ship

Cruise ship. Image: DC Thomson.
Huge crowds gather at the harbour to look at the Devonia ship.

It was an educational cruise liner in the 1960s and back in July 1963 it might well have been either picking up or dropping off local pupils.

St Leonard’s Place

The exterior of the school buildings. Image: DC Thomson.
A view of Macalpine Primary School in September 1963.

Can you spot anyone you know in this busy playground scene?

Fintry

Fintry Road shops in August 1963. Image: DC Thomson.
The names might have changed over the years but the row of shops near the top of Fintry Road look the same today as they did back in 1963.

Johnston’s Stores is prominent at the bottom of the picture.

Tay Road Bridge

Tay Road Bridge under construction. Image: DC Thomson.
The Tay Road Bridge is starting to take shape in this photograph.

Previously, workers had to hop on board the Fifies – the ferries which sailed between Newport and Dundee – or embark on a lengthy journey by road if they wanted to get to jobs across the water before the bridge opened in 1966.

Mid Craigie

Kids on the kerb outside Mid Craigie houses. Image: DC Thomson.
Four children sit on the street corner pavement on the Mid Craigie housing scheme.

Can you spot anyone in this picture from September 1963?

