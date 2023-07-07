Are you in these atmospheric pictures of Dundee in 1963?

Fascinating photographs taken 60 years ago reveal what life was like in Dundee in 1963.

The DC Thomson archives team has rewound the clock and dug out a varied selection of images which will likely stir memories for older generations of locals.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

Some of these photographs have been unseen for years.

So what did Dundee and its people look like 60 years ago?

Riverside Drive

Two men freshen up the paintwork on the white fencing at the airstrip at Riverside Park in this picture from October 1963.

The grass strip was established in 1962 by flamboyant Scottish construction engineer Willie Logan, whose firm would go on to win the contract to build the Tay Road Bridge.

Jewellery

James Ramsay was a goldsmith, silversmith, watchmaker, jeweller and optician.

The shop was situated at 32 Reform Street.

Dock Street

Dock Street has seen many changes over the decades.

The view looking east down in October 1963 during the Tay Road Bridge construction, taking in the City Centre Bar and you can see the Custom House in the distance.

Constitution Street

The Salvation Army headquarters was built in the early 20th Century and the architect was Oswald Archer of London.

It was on Constitution Street, near the junction with Hilltown.

Wartime memories

An air raid shelter in Dundee left over from the Second World War is the subject of this untitled picture from August 1963.

Do you know where this was taken?

Spoken word

A tutor leads a Language Laboratory session at the Dundee College of Commerce.

The photograph doesn’t state where the session was taking place but we know the college moved to Constitution Street six years later, in 1969.

School days

Pupils in the playground at Gowriehill Primary School in August 1963.

The school, in Etive Gardens, closed its doors to pupils in June 2017, after it amalgamated with Hillside Primary School.

Cruise ship

Huge crowds gather at the harbour to look at the Devonia ship.

It was an educational cruise liner in the 1960s and back in July 1963 it might well have been either picking up or dropping off local pupils.

St Leonard’s Place

A view of Macalpine Primary School in September 1963.

Can you spot anyone you know in this busy playground scene?

Fintry

The names might have changed over the years but the row of shops near the top of Fintry Road look the same today as they did back in 1963.

Johnston’s Stores is prominent at the bottom of the picture.

Tay Road Bridge

The Tay Road Bridge is starting to take shape in this photograph.

Previously, workers had to hop on board the Fifies – the ferries which sailed between Newport and Dundee – or embark on a lengthy journey by road if they wanted to get to jobs across the water before the bridge opened in 1966.

Mid Craigie

Four children sit on the street corner pavement on the Mid Craigie housing scheme.

Can you spot anyone in this picture from September 1963?