In pictures: Dundee engineering memories from days of old

The theme for this week’s pictorial trip down memory lane is engineering factories and businesses in Dundee.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied and interesting selection of photographs which are sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do you know a friend or family member who worked in the industry back in the day?

You might find them in some of the images in our gallery.

1964

Welcome to 1964 where sparks are flying!

Sid Swale was resplendent in goggles as he operated one of the latest machines at William McLean & Sons Ltd’s Fairmuir Machine Works in Fairmuir Street.

1966

The Evening Telegraph returned to photograph one of the workforce operating a universal milling machine at William McLean and Sons in June 1966.

Who needs overalls though when you’re wearing a jumper?

1966

A vertical jig borer being operated at Dundee Tool and Gauge Company.

There was steely concentration and the photograph featured in an engineering supplement in the Evening Telegraph which came out in June 1966.

1967

This photograph doesn’t look staged at all does it?

Ron Will and William Timmons are “inspecting” an engineer’s drawing at Precision Products in Monifieth while a drilling machine is checked in the background.

1969

Thomas C Keay Engineering Group employees working away at its Densfield Works and Lawside Foundry in June 1969.

The business stood behind the traditional home end of Dundee FC’s Dens Park.

1970

This looks like they’re creating Frankenstein’s monster!

These fiery scenes were played out as a worker was casting components in Delta Capillary Products Ltd’s Alexander Street foundry in October 1970.

1977

Nothing lasts forever.

This next image from October 1977 shows more than 3,000 lots of items going under the hammer after TC Keay closed which was one of Dundee’s biggest auctions.

1979

An interior view showing the workshop, machinery and operators at LAP Engineering Ltd on Gourdie Industrial Estate in January 1979.

Do you know anyone who used to work there?

1982

New machinery arrived at Galloway Mechanical Services on Strathmore Avenue.

Chief hand engineer Ron Jolly (left) and production engineer Jim Strachan are watching the steel galvanised coil entering the roll forming machine.

1988

Workers at GTC Gas Turbine Ltd congratulating apprentices Graeme Wilkinson and Bruce Russell on completing their engineer training programme in 1988.

The duo are pictured with their diplomas with Graeme on the left.

1989

Our next picture features Bob Middleton of North Engineering Works in Dundee who was operating a Hauser jig grinder in May 1989.

The business is still going strong in 2023.

1990

Our final image brings a splash of colour to proceedings!

Gas Turbine Ltd of Baldovie Industrial Estate is pictured in October 1990.

The end of our engineering memories.

But did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.