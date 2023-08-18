In pictures: Dundee engineering memories from days of old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: Dundee engineering memories from days of old

The theme for this week's pictorial trip down memory lane is engineering factories and businesses in Dundee. Graeme Strachan reports.

The DC Thomson archives team has dug out a varied and interesting selection of photographs which are sure to spark a memory or two.

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Do you know a friend or family member who worked in the industry back in the day?

You might find them in some of the images in our gallery.

1964

William McLean & Sons Ltd’s Fairmuir Machine Works in August 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

Welcome to 1964 where sparks are flying!

Sid Swale was resplendent in goggles as he operated one of the latest machines at William McLean & Sons Ltd’s Fairmuir Machine Works in Fairmuir Street.

1966

Universal Milling at Wm McLean and Sons Ltd. Image: DC Thomson.

The Evening Telegraph returned to photograph one of the workforce operating a universal milling machine at William McLean and Sons in June 1966.

Who needs overalls though when you’re wearing a jumper?

1966

Vertical jig borer at Dundee Tool and Gauge. Image: DC Thomson.

A vertical jig borer being operated at Dundee Tool and Gauge Company.

There was steely concentration and the photograph featured in an engineering supplement in the Evening Telegraph which came out in June 1966.

1967

Mr Ron Will and Mr William Timmons in June 1967. Image: DC Thomson.

This photograph doesn’t look staged at all does it?

Ron Will and William Timmons are “inspecting” an engineer’s drawing at Precision Products in Monifieth while a drilling machine is checked in the background.

1969

A view of some of the employees at the foundry. Image: DC Thomson.

Thomas C Keay Engineering Group employees working away at its Densfield Works and Lawside Foundry in June 1969.

The business stood behind the traditional home end of Dundee FC’s Dens Park.

1970

Alexander Street foundry. Image: DC Thomson.

This looks like they’re creating Frankenstein’s monster!

These fiery scenes were played out as a worker was casting components in Delta Capillary Products Ltd’s Alexander Street foundry in October 1970.

1977

The sale attracted buyers from as far afield as America, Australia and New Zealand. Image: DC Thomson.

Nothing lasts forever.

This next image from October 1977 shows more than 3,000 lots of items going under the hammer after TC Keay closed which was one of Dundee’s biggest auctions.

1979

LAP Engineering Ltd, Gourdie [Industrial] Estate, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

An interior view showing the workshop, machinery and operators at LAP Engineering Ltd on Gourdie Industrial Estate in January 1979.

Do you know anyone who used to work there?

1982

Galloway Mechanical Services at Strathmore Avenue. Image: DC Thomson.

New machinery arrived at Galloway Mechanical Services on Strathmore Avenue.

Chief hand engineer Ron Jolly (left) and production engineer Jim Strachan are watching the steel galvanised coil entering the roll forming machine.

1988

Employees at GTC Gas Turbine Ltd. Image: DC Thomson.

Workers at GTC Gas Turbine Ltd congratulating apprentices Graeme Wilkinson and Bruce Russell on completing their engineer training programme in 1988.

The duo are pictured with their diplomas with Graeme on the left.

1989

Bob Middleton operating machinery. Image: DC Thomson.

Our next picture features Bob Middleton of North Engineering Works in Dundee who was operating a Hauser jig grinder in May 1989.

The business is still going strong in 2023.

1990

GTC Gas Turbine Ltd, Baldovie Industrial Estate, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Our final image brings a splash of colour to proceedings!

Gas Turbine Ltd of Baldovie Industrial Estate is pictured in October 1990.

The end of our engineering memories.

But did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

