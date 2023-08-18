Auchmithie festival will showcase work of 50 local artists this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Auchmithie festival will showcase work of 50 local artists this weekend

Local group HAAR is delighted to bring the return of the popular arts festival to the old Angus fishing village of Auchmithie for the first time since Covid.

By Graham Brown
New artists are preparing to exhibit their work in the HAAR festival this weekend. Image: Supplied
New artists are preparing to exhibit their work in the HAAR festival this weekend. Image: Supplied

The home of the Arbroath Smokie will opens its doors to visitors for the return of an eagerly-awaited village arts festival this weekend.

Auchmithie has been a hive of activity as the community prepares for the popular event to make its comeback.

And there will be a huge array of artistic talent for people to enjoy.

Heritage Arts Auchmithie Residents (HAAR) is behind the event, one of a host it has organised since being set up almost two decades ago.

HAAR secretary Hazel Barnett said: “The festival has always been a firm favourite with visitors and artists alike but had to be paused during the Covid pandemic.

“This year’s festival will be exhibiting the work of fifty artists, both local and guests.”

She said they are delighted to have a number of new artists making their debut.

Homes turned into art galleries

“The artists have been transforming their historic homes and venues into welcoming exhibition spaces to display their work.

“All exhibits are original and unique and include paintings, glass design, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, photography, prints and cards.

Auchmithie harbour
Visitors can enjoy the walk down to the once bustling harbour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Hazel added: “Not only can visitors see amazing art work but they can take the opportunity to see the historic village and buildings such as the Auchmithie cottages, school, church and steadings all set in the backdrop of beautiful scenery.

The proud history of the village will also be in evidence with a few Auchmithie fishwives on hand to welcome visitors and direct them to the venues.

HAAR success

HAAR has celebrated the fisher way of life in many events down the years.

Last year Auchmithie took one of its regular steps back in time as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories.

Violet Thomson enthralled visitors with tales of village life.
Violet Thomson enthralled visitors with tales of village life in last year’s Auchmithie event. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The weekend art festival runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Regular buses run from Arbroath bus station and there is ample free parking.

A tearoom will be available in the village hall and a variety of other food on offer by local providers.

Admission to the festival is free.

15th century village

The origins of the world-famous smoked haddock lie in the coastal hamlet.

Arbroath Abbey records first recorded a village there in 1434.

At the end of the 18th century Auchmithie supported a population of almost 200 and six fishing boats.

It was in its prime by the end of the next century, with almost double the population.

The harbour had 12 white fish boats and six large herring boats as well as 20 small boats engaged in lobster and crab fishing.

