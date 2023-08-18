Auchmithie festival will showcase work of 50 local artists this weekend

The home of the Arbroath Smokie will opens its doors to visitors for the return of an eagerly-awaited village arts festival this weekend.

Auchmithie has been a hive of activity as the community prepares for the popular event to make its comeback.

And there will be a huge array of artistic talent for people to enjoy.

Heritage Arts Auchmithie Residents (HAAR) is behind the event, one of a host it has organised since being set up almost two decades ago.

HAAR secretary Hazel Barnett said: “The festival has always been a firm favourite with visitors and artists alike but had to be paused during the Covid pandemic.

“This year’s festival will be exhibiting the work of fifty artists, both local and guests.”

She said they are delighted to have a number of new artists making their debut.

Homes turned into art galleries

“The artists have been transforming their historic homes and venues into welcoming exhibition spaces to display their work.

“All exhibits are original and unique and include paintings, glass design, ceramics, textiles, jewellery, photography, prints and cards.

Hazel added: “Not only can visitors see amazing art work but they can take the opportunity to see the historic village and buildings such as the Auchmithie cottages, school, church and steadings all set in the backdrop of beautiful scenery.

The proud history of the village will also be in evidence with a few Auchmithie fishwives on hand to welcome visitors and direct them to the venues.

HAAR success

HAAR has celebrated the fisher way of life in many events down the years.

Last year Auchmithie took one of its regular steps back in time as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories.

The weekend art festival runs from 11am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5pm.

Regular buses run from Arbroath bus station and there is ample free parking.

A tearoom will be available in the village hall and a variety of other food on offer by local providers.

Admission to the festival is free.

15th century village

The origins of the world-famous smoked haddock lie in the coastal hamlet.

Arbroath Abbey records first recorded a village there in 1434.

At the end of the 18th century Auchmithie supported a population of almost 200 and six fishing boats.

It was in its prime by the end of the next century, with almost double the population.

The harbour had 12 white fish boats and six large herring boats as well as 20 small boats engaged in lobster and crab fishing.