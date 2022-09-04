IN PICTURES: HAAR covers Auchmithie village life in busy heritage event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IN PICTURES: HAAR covers Auchmithie village life in busy heritage event

By Graham Brown
September 4 2022, 8.00am Updated: September 4 2022, 12.38pm
Violet Thomson enthralled visitors with tales of village life. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Violet Thomson enthralled visitors with tales of village life. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Visitors to the historic Angus fishing village of Auchmithie took a step back in time for a packed weekend of history, music and song.

And they were able to meet characters from the community which created the famous Arbroath Smokie.

North Sea haddock caught off the Angus coast were cooked by fishwives in the village a few miles north of Arbroath.

The fish were put on halved barrels with fires underneath, trapping the smoke under layers of hessian sacking.

Smokies at Auchmithie
Smokies originated in Auchmithie. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Year of Stories event

HAAR organised the event as part of Scotland’s Year of Stories.

“It has been great fun preparing for it,” said HAAR secretary Hazel Barnett.

Old creels, nets and smokie barrels were pulled out.

Visitors played peevers – hopscotch – and practiced running with an iron hoop and cleek like youngsters of previous generations.

Auchmithie heritage event
Visitors Paddy Scott and Elizabeth Findlay pose for a selfie as fisher folk. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

“It was a hard life with very little comfort,” said Hazel.

“But it has also been evident they had a strong sense of community, commitment to their families and neighbours, and a witty humour.

“It is also clear that the women were the dominant characters who ‘held the purse’.

“Apart from the actual going to sea in the fishing boats, they did all the rest of the work including carrying the men to the boats to keep their feet dry while they fished.”

Auchmithie HAAR weekend
Artist Mary-Ann Orr had an exhibition of her work in a bothy on the sea shore. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

Varied activities

The extensive HAAR archive was open to browse.

And local musicians played for visitors as well as the recreation of a fisher wedding.

Scottish Geology Trust members explained the evolution of Auchmithie beach and took people on a shoreline pebble hunt.

Pebble hunt at Auchmithie beach
Beach combing at Auchmithie. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.

The busy weekend included an insight into the life of Annie Gilruth, whose name graces the village hall.

She was a Victorian farmer’s wife and mother of six who lived at East Seaton.

Annie was instrumental in raising funds for the hall that was built in 1888 and a key figure in raising educational and living standards in Auchmithie.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the fun of the HAAR weekend.

Auchmithie HAAR festival
Fishwives Tracy Cuthill, Margaret Horn and Lesley Coupar.
Auchmithie heritage
The tides of time take their toll.
Auchmithie geology
Katie Strang of the Scottish Geology Trust on the pebble beach.
Auchmithie HAAR weekend
Visitors view the bothy art exhibition.
Auchmithie heritage event
Fresh fish for sale from Jo McKenzie of The Fish Hoose in Arbroath.
fishing het repairing at Auchmithie HAAR event
Traditional skills on show.
HAAR weekend at Auchmithie
Villagers Alison Wright and Davina Campbell at the Auchmithie outlook.
Auchmithie beach path
The path from the village to the beach below.
Auchmithie heritage weekend
Violet Thomson entertained visitors with tales of fishing life.
Auchmithie artwork
Mary-Ann Orr’s artwork.
Heritage weekend at Auchmithie
Bruce Middleton was at the Old Post Office.
HAAR weekend at Auchmithie
Young visitors learn how smokies are made.
HAAR event at Auchmithie village.
Rikki Craig as James Christie the original minister in the village in 1885 at St Peter’s Church.
Auchmithie fisherwomen
Margaret Horn (nee Spink) as an Auchmithie fisherwoman.
Sea shanties at Auchmithie HAAR event
DeepDrift provided musical entertainment in the village hall.
Smokies at Auchmithie
Skye McKenzie, 9, and Jack Marshall ,9, learn the secrets of a good Smokie.
Auchmithie HAAR heritage programme
Nine-year-old Ellie Nugent learns how to carry a fish basket with Lesley Coupar and Tracy Cuthill.
Poetry at Auchmithie HAAR festival
Poet and rock fisherman Bill Smith speaks to HAAR visitors.
Auchmithie heritage weekend
The fascinating Auchmithie archive was opened up to visitors.
Auchmithie fishing heriatge
Violet Thomson speaks of life in Auchmithie.

 

 

