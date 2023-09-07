Leuchars Airshow saw thousands flock to Fife as jets filled skies on days of thunder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Leuchars Airshow saw thousands flock to Fife as jets filled skies on days of thunder

The roar of jet engines and the heady smell of kerosene brought tens of thousands of people flocking to RAF Leuchars for the annual airshow. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Jack McLean, Harry McLean and Matthew Leitch enjoying the Diamond Jubilee Airshow in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.
Jack McLean, Harry McLean and Matthew Leitch enjoying the Diamond Jubilee Airshow in 2012. Image: DC Thomson.

The roar of jet engines and the heady smell of kerosene brought tens of thousands of people to RAF Leuchars for the annual airshow.

Dazzling displays from the likes of the Red Arrows and a host of static and flight performances from other air forces had the crowds gasping in delight.

The first “At Home Day” airshow was held in September 1945 to commemorate the Battle of Britain and celebrate victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

It was an instant hit with young and old.

The first RAF Leuchars airshow went down a storm with the public in 1945. Image: DC Thomson.
The first RAF Leuchars airshow went down a storm with the public in 1945. Image: DC Thomson.

The Courier reported how people came by train and by ferry and bus from Dundee and other parts of Angus, and by bus, train, cars, cycles and on foot from all parts of Fife.

They swarmed into the Lancaster, the troop-carrying Dakota, the Liberator, the Wellington, the Halifax, and other bombers lined outside flying control.

They admired the sleek lines of the fighters, such as the famous Spitfire, Typhoon and Mosquito, paraded for their inspection, while planes were hovering over the drome.

The windy conditions brought challenges for the pilots.

Chocks away! RAF ruled skies over Leuchars

The Courier reported: “But that gale was not even the merest whisper of a wind compared with the tempest created by the biggest attraction of all as it flew past flying control at the finale — the aptly-named jet-propelled Meteor.

“It shot past the control like a streak of lightning, followed by the thunder of its discharge, and zoomed aloft like a meteor — in reverse.

“By comparison, the Spitfire, the Typhoon, the Mosquito and the other planes which took part in the fly past were cab horses.”

Part of the crowd which watched the Battle of Britain display in 1962. Image: DC Thomson.
Part of the crowd which watched the Battle of Britain display in 1962. Image: DC Thomson.

Perhaps it was meant as a one off back in 1945 but the “At Home Day” airshow quickly became a permanent fixture in the aviation calendar.

For years, tens of thousands of visitors descended on a small corner of the kingdom for the event, which was held as close as possible to the Battle of Britain anniversary.

The distinctive roar of the Merlin engines and the grace with which the Hurricane and especially the Spitfire climbed, banked, dived and weaved through the sky was always a crowd favourite.

How the base looked from the air during the September 1967 show. Image: DC Thomson.
How the base looked from the air during the September 1967 show. Image: DC Thomson.

In the early days you used to be able to park in the village and walk down to the base.

There was no admission charge in those days.

Originally there were no barriers around the aircraft, which fired the enthusiasm of the younger generation, especially the boys, who would immediately jump in the pilot’s seat of every available plane and picture themselves taking off to meet the enemy.

Part of the large crowd at RAF Leuchars watch a VC 10 fly-past in September 1971. Image: DC Thomson.
Part of the large crowd at RAF Leuchars watch a VC 10 fly-past in September 1971. Image: DC Thomson.

It was an old Leuchars cliché that every show would be the ‘‘best yet’’ — despite world events posing a few challenges through the decades.

At the height of the Cold War in the 1980s, for example, Leuchars jets would regularly be scrambled on live missions to intercept Soviet jets which had ‘‘strayed’’ into British airspace over the North Sea.

A military jet draws gasps from the crowd at the RAF Leuchars airshow in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.
A military jet draws gasps from the crowd at the RAF Leuchars airshow in 1982. Image: DC Thomson.

Then there was the time when multiple jets were using pyrotechnics to simulate a bombing run of the base – inadvertently setting fire to an area of grass.

In 1999, for virtually the first time since 1945, the show was cancelled due to RAF Leuchars’ commitments to Nato in Kosovo.

Then, in 2000 and 2001, respectively, the fuel crisis and September 11 terrorist attacks in the US – just three days before the show – raised doubts over whether it should be held, at all.

Crowds gather for the Battle of Britain air show in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.
Crowds gather for the Battle of Britain air show in 1992. Image: DC Thomson.

As the RAF was reduced in size over the years, the number of Battle Of Britain shows also reduced, until Leuchars became the last RAF station to host such a show.

Around 40,000 people marked the 60th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in 2005, which was the Military of Defence’s largest VE and VJ day commemoration.

These youngsters were enjoying the Second World War display at the 2005 event. Image: DC Thomson.
These youngsters were enjoying the Second World War display at the 2005 event. Image: DC Thomson.

One familiar smiling face in the crowd was that of Dundee-born breakfast TV queen, Lorraine Kelly, who chose to be at the RAF Leuchars airshow over a celebrity wedding.

Lorraine, who was there with husband Steve and daughter Rosie, smiled: “I did get asked to Jordan and Peter Andre’s wedding — as did everyone who’s anyone — but I’d far rather be here.

“It’s a great day out. We always try to come when we can.

“I really love seeing the Red Arrows.”

Lorraine Kelly was among those at the 2005 event getting up close with the mighty machines. Image: DC Thomson.
Lorraine Kelly was among those at the 2005 event getting up close with the mighty machines. Image: DC Thomson.

Did she back the right horse?

Jordan — better known as Katie Price — split from the Australian singer after four years of marriage in 2009 and the clock was also ticking for RAF Leuchars.

Leuchars Airshow last hurrah came in 2013

Leaked reports from the MoD suggested RAF Lossiemouth — which was being tipped for the axe as part of the defence review — would be saved at Leuchars’ expense, following government rumblings the Moray area might be unable to recover economically if two bases there were shut.

The worst-kept secret was confirmed in July 2011.

The final — and 65th — airshow was held on September 8 2013 when 45,000 people attended ahead of the Fife base being transferred to the Army.

It was an emotional final farewell.

The Courier reported: “The day concluded with a poignant ceremony recognising the Typhoon transition to RAF Lossiemouth next year.

Part of the crowd of over 40,000 enjoying the show at the final event in September 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Part of the crowd of over 40,000 enjoying the show at the final event in September 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight joined Typhoons from 1 (Fighter) and 6 Squadron on the tarmac to receive the final salute from Station Commander and Air Officer Scotland Air Commodore Gerry Mayhew as a Typhoon of 1 (Fighter) Squadron from RAF Leuchars and a Tornado of 617 Squadron from RAF Lossiemouth concluded the show with an impressive flypast.

“Meanwhile, perennial crowd favourites the Red Arrows flew with just eight aircraft after ‘Red Nine’ — Flight Lieutenant Mike Child — was given the day off to be with his wife and baby daughter, born just a day earlier.

“The Red Arrows’ display of speed, agility and teamwork included a special Lancaster formation to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the legendary Dambusters raid flown by 617 Squadron, now based at RAF Lossiemouth.”

The synchro pair of the Red Arrows caused some sharp intakes of breath with their close flying. Image: DC Thomson.
The synchro pair of the Red Arrows caused some sharp intakes of breath with their close flying. Image: DC Thomson.

Airshow director Squadron Leader Jonathan Greenhowe said: “We have shown the best of British with the Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Typhoon multi-role aircraft, along with our friends adding some international flavour.

“I think we have signed Leuchars off in style with the 2013 airshow.”

Dougie Nicolson with Air Commodore Gerry Mayhew before the final farewell in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.
Dougie Nicolson with Air Commodore Gerry Mayhew before the final farewell in 2013. Image: DC Thomson.

Dougie Nicolson was among the last to leave.

He attended dozens of air shows at RAF Leuchars, both as a young aviation fan and, later, in a professional capacity, during four decades working as a photographer for the Evening Telegraph and The Courier.

He said: “I was taken to my first RAF Leuchars Airshow, aged five, in 1968, by my father, who served as an engine technician on Mosquitos during the Second World War.

“I was instantly hooked. The first jet that I remember was the Lightning, and watching it streak skywards with burners on full – well, that was it for me.

Dougie Nicolson as a boy enjoying the sights and sounds of the RAF Leuchars airshow. Image: Supplied.
Dougie Nicolson as a boy enjoying the sights and sounds of the RAF Leuchars airshow. Image: Supplied.

“When the last airshow took place, it was the 40th one that I had attended, and the 25th I had covered for The Courier.

“Other notable memories include the first appearance of Concorde in 1972 – such a huge occasion that even my mum came along!

“The last airshow was a mixture of happiness and sadness for me.

Dougie Nicolson captures the final salute at the end of the last RAF Leuchars airshow. Image: DC Thomson.
Dougie Nicolson captures the final salute at the end of the last RAF Leuchars airshow. Image: DC Thomson.

“I was happy to be in my favourite place, but sad that this was the last time I would see such a magnificent flying spectacle.

“At the end, I did my usual ‘Sunset Ceremony’ photos, said goodbye to the Station Commander, Air Commodore Gerry Mayhew, Air Officer Scotland, and walked around before heading back to my car with tears in my eyes.”

He wasn’t the only one.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

Alan Cumming's character is interviewed by Mark McManus's Taggart in Death Call. Image: Supplied.
Taggart at 40: Criminally good show gave big breaks to Dougray Scott and Alan…
Martin Kemp wowed the crowd at Rewind in Perth and now he's coming to Dundee. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Spandau Ballet legend Martin Kemp on bringing DJ set to Dundee and his showbiz…
Participants in Cupar Golf Club's 150th anniversary Peri Cup held in Blairgowrie. Image: Cupar Golf Club
Cupar Golf Club celebrates 150th anniversary of historic 'Peri' Cup
The Dick McTaggart statue packs a punch. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
New home for Dick McTaggart statue sees legendary Dundee boxer standing tall once again
The Wellgate Clock has remained a fixture at the Dundee shopping centre for 45 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee's Wellgate Clock has been the tock of the town since 1978
The first conquerors of Everest, Edmund Hillary, left, and Sherpa Tensing Norgay, right, with expedition leader Colonel John Hunt, in Kathmandu, Nepal, after descending from the peak in 1953.
Mount Everest 70th anniversary: What are the links to the RSGS in Perth?
Historian Leonard Low with the document from Sir James Kinloch to his son on Tayside. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife author investigates how Perthshire Jacobite rebel outwitted government
A staff member emptying bags of waste paper on to a conveyor belt at Dundee Salvage Depot in 1948. Image: DC Thomson.
Trash-talking bins star in our Dundee rubbish and recycling picture gallery
The Ashton Works 1983 fire.
Ashton Works Dundee: When fire destroyed historic building in 1983
The Westport Bar was loved by generations of musicians and music fans. Image: DC Thomson.
Did you see Feeder, Idlewild and Snow Patrol in Dundee's old Westport Bar?

Conversation