Leuchars Airshow saw thousands flock to Fife as jets filled skies on days of thunder

The roar of jet engines and the heady smell of kerosene brought tens of thousands of people to RAF Leuchars for the annual airshow.

Dazzling displays from the likes of the Red Arrows and a host of static and flight performances from other air forces had the crowds gasping in delight.

The first “At Home Day” airshow was held in September 1945 to commemorate the Battle of Britain and celebrate victory over Nazi Germany in the Second World War.

It was an instant hit with young and old.

The Courier reported how people came by train and by ferry and bus from Dundee and other parts of Angus, and by bus, train, cars, cycles and on foot from all parts of Fife.

They swarmed into the Lancaster, the troop-carrying Dakota, the Liberator, the Wellington, the Halifax, and other bombers lined outside flying control.

They admired the sleek lines of the fighters, such as the famous Spitfire, Typhoon and Mosquito, paraded for their inspection, while planes were hovering over the drome.

The windy conditions brought challenges for the pilots.

Chocks away! RAF ruled skies over Leuchars

The Courier reported: “But that gale was not even the merest whisper of a wind compared with the tempest created by the biggest attraction of all as it flew past flying control at the finale — the aptly-named jet-propelled Meteor.

“It shot past the control like a streak of lightning, followed by the thunder of its discharge, and zoomed aloft like a meteor — in reverse.

“By comparison, the Spitfire, the Typhoon, the Mosquito and the other planes which took part in the fly past were cab horses.”

Perhaps it was meant as a one off back in 1945 but the “At Home Day” airshow quickly became a permanent fixture in the aviation calendar.

For years, tens of thousands of visitors descended on a small corner of the kingdom for the event, which was held as close as possible to the Battle of Britain anniversary.

The distinctive roar of the Merlin engines and the grace with which the Hurricane and especially the Spitfire climbed, banked, dived and weaved through the sky was always a crowd favourite.

In the early days you used to be able to park in the village and walk down to the base.

There was no admission charge in those days.

Originally there were no barriers around the aircraft, which fired the enthusiasm of the younger generation, especially the boys, who would immediately jump in the pilot’s seat of every available plane and picture themselves taking off to meet the enemy.

It was an old Leuchars cliché that every show would be the ‘‘best yet’’ — despite world events posing a few challenges through the decades.

At the height of the Cold War in the 1980s, for example, Leuchars jets would regularly be scrambled on live missions to intercept Soviet jets which had ‘‘strayed’’ into British airspace over the North Sea.

Then there was the time when multiple jets were using pyrotechnics to simulate a bombing run of the base – inadvertently setting fire to an area of grass.

In 1999, for virtually the first time since 1945, the show was cancelled due to RAF Leuchars’ commitments to Nato in Kosovo.

Then, in 2000 and 2001, respectively, the fuel crisis and September 11 terrorist attacks in the US – just three days before the show – raised doubts over whether it should be held, at all.

As the RAF was reduced in size over the years, the number of Battle Of Britain shows also reduced, until Leuchars became the last RAF station to host such a show.

Around 40,000 people marked the 60th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in 2005, which was the Military of Defence’s largest VE and VJ day commemoration.

One familiar smiling face in the crowd was that of Dundee-born breakfast TV queen, Lorraine Kelly, who chose to be at the RAF Leuchars airshow over a celebrity wedding.

Lorraine, who was there with husband Steve and daughter Rosie, smiled: “I did get asked to Jordan and Peter Andre’s wedding — as did everyone who’s anyone — but I’d far rather be here.

“It’s a great day out. We always try to come when we can.

“I really love seeing the Red Arrows.”

Did she back the right horse?

Jordan — better known as Katie Price — split from the Australian singer after four years of marriage in 2009 and the clock was also ticking for RAF Leuchars.

Leuchars Airshow last hurrah came in 2013

Leaked reports from the MoD suggested RAF Lossiemouth — which was being tipped for the axe as part of the defence review — would be saved at Leuchars’ expense, following government rumblings the Moray area might be unable to recover economically if two bases there were shut.

The worst-kept secret was confirmed in July 2011.

The final — and 65th — airshow was held on September 8 2013 when 45,000 people attended ahead of the Fife base being transferred to the Army.

It was an emotional final farewell.

The Courier reported: “The day concluded with a poignant ceremony recognising the Typhoon transition to RAF Lossiemouth next year.

“The Battle of Britain Memorial Flight joined Typhoons from 1 (Fighter) and 6 Squadron on the tarmac to receive the final salute from Station Commander and Air Officer Scotland Air Commodore Gerry Mayhew as a Typhoon of 1 (Fighter) Squadron from RAF Leuchars and a Tornado of 617 Squadron from RAF Lossiemouth concluded the show with an impressive flypast.

“Meanwhile, perennial crowd favourites the Red Arrows flew with just eight aircraft after ‘Red Nine’ — Flight Lieutenant Mike Child — was given the day off to be with his wife and baby daughter, born just a day earlier.

“The Red Arrows’ display of speed, agility and teamwork included a special Lancaster formation to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the legendary Dambusters raid flown by 617 Squadron, now based at RAF Lossiemouth.”

Airshow director Squadron Leader Jonathan Greenhowe said: “We have shown the best of British with the Royal Air Force aerobatic team the Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Typhoon multi-role aircraft, along with our friends adding some international flavour.

“I think we have signed Leuchars off in style with the 2013 airshow.”

Dougie Nicolson was among the last to leave.

He attended dozens of air shows at RAF Leuchars, both as a young aviation fan and, later, in a professional capacity, during four decades working as a photographer for the Evening Telegraph and The Courier.

He said: “I was taken to my first RAF Leuchars Airshow, aged five, in 1968, by my father, who served as an engine technician on Mosquitos during the Second World War.

“I was instantly hooked. The first jet that I remember was the Lightning, and watching it streak skywards with burners on full – well, that was it for me.

“When the last airshow took place, it was the 40th one that I had attended, and the 25th I had covered for The Courier.

“Other notable memories include the first appearance of Concorde in 1972 – such a huge occasion that even my mum came along!

“The last airshow was a mixture of happiness and sadness for me.

“I was happy to be in my favourite place, but sad that this was the last time I would see such a magnificent flying spectacle.

“At the end, I did my usual ‘Sunset Ceremony’ photos, said goodbye to the Station Commander, Air Commodore Gerry Mayhew, Air Officer Scotland, and walked around before heading back to my car with tears in my eyes.”

He wasn’t the only one.