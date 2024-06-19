The View and Liam Gallagher link started with Oasis in Kinross and continues with Definitely Maybe tour

Another verse in the story-song that is the relationship between The View and Liam Gallagher will be written at the Glasgow Hydro tonight.

Oasis were the reason the Dundonians formed a band and two of the Dryburgh lads were right at the front when Oasis starred at T in the Park.

They looked up at Liam, Noel, Gem, Andy and Alan as awe-struck, music-mad youngsters in 2002.

Now they’ll be on the same stage as Liam when he plays his Glasgow dates to mark 30 years since the landmark Oasis album Definitely Maybe was released.

And it won’t be the first time, either.

Glasgow Hydro will provide another link in the chain that connects The View and Liam Gallagher.

Kyle Falconer grew up listening to Oasis

Lead singer Kyle Falconer was inspired to pick up a guitar after listening to Oasis.

The band were his childhood idols.

After years of dance music, plastic pop and electronic beats dominating the charts, Oasis made it fashionable to be in a guitar band again.

Kyle and future bandmate Pete Reilly were in the crowd when Oasis headlined the main stage at T in the Park at Kinross in July 2002.

Liam was in brilliant form as he sneered his way through a packed set that included Acquiesce, Columbia, Cigarettes and Alcohol and Live Forever.

The 90-minute performance proved a high-decibel offensive on the ear drums and confirmed their status as the best live act around.

Kyle and Pete were hooked.

Kyle said: “We weren’t in The View then, but we were playing guitars together.

“His auntie took us to our first T in the Park.

“There was a queue for the front for Oasis.

“We queued and it was the biggest rammy you’d ever seen, but we got right to the front and never stopped jumping the whole time — it was class.”

The View recorded with Owen Morris

The View formed at St John’s High School in 2005.

They started off doing covers by bands like Oasis, Squeeze and the Sex Pistols.

The band — Kyle, Pete, Kieren Webster and drummer Steve Morrison — were soon writing their own songs and played their first gig in the Bayview Bar.

The View blagged their way to a support slot with Babyshambles at Fat Sams in September 2005 by busking to Pete Doherty outside his tour bus.

Everything changed.

The View became one of the most talked about bands in Britain.

The band signed a megabucks deal with James Endeacott’s 1965 Records.

The View recorded debut album Hats Off To The Buskers with producer Owen Morris.

He was the man who mixed and mastered Definitely Maybe.

It was a full circle moment of sorts.

Kyle said: “It was a real eye opener as we were only 18 and he was the greatest, craziest man we’d ever met.

“He was about 39 with so much experience, it was great.

“A few years on he got a View tattoo on his arm, which was a huge compliment.”

A date with Noel at the Royal Albert Hall

They were mastering the album at Metropolis studios in London and met Noel.

“Noel came over and said ‘all right’ and I offered him a beer, but he said he doesn’t drink early in the morning and he asked what we were up to,” said Kyle.

“We told him we were mastering our album and he said he’d come up to the studio and check it out.”

Noel kept his word.

Kieren said: “He came up and had a listen to a few of our tracks and bounced along but he didn’t say much.

“He’s a man of very few words.”

Liam was far more chatty and became a fan.

Kieren said: “We played at a few showcases at Sony BMG and Kasabian were there with Liam and we’ve said hello.

“He’s a cool guy, really nice.”

The album went straight in at number one with first-week sales certifying gold status.

Kyle became friends with his childhood idol

Hats Off To The Buskers included the singles Wasted Little DJs, Superstar Tradesman and Same Jeans, which peaked at number three on the UK charts.

Liam praised the single Superstar Tradesman.

Liam and Kyle became mates.

Things got better.

Noel asked the band to support him in March 2007.

He was performing at the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust and the Dryburgh foursome interrupted a holiday to join their hero.

Noel performed 13 Oasis songs alongside Gem and there was a guest spot from Paul Weller on The Butterfly Collector and All You Need is Love.

The View watched from the wings and were engrossed.

Pete said: “It was special, really special, because we look up to Oasis so much, who are probably the reason we are in a band.

“It was an absolute privilege.”

The band performed a classic Oasis cover

Owen Morris returned for second album Which Bitch, which made the Top 10 after being released in February 2009.

The band also recorded a cover of the Oasis song Listen Up with Morris.

The View knocked it out of the park with this one.

It was brilliant.

The View were on the same bill as Oasis at the Benicassim Festival in Spain in July 2009, before their childhood heroes split up just a month later.

Noel quit following a bust-up with Liam in France.

It marked the end of a band that was once the biggest in the world.

Liam and Noel remain at loggerheads.

The View went back to writing and recording tracks for third album, Bread and Circuses.

Cheeky for a Reason and Ropewalk followed before the band decided to take a break after a decade of hit singles and hundreds of thousands of album sales.

A supporting role with Liam Gallagher

In the meantime, Liam became a solo artist and released his debut album, As You Were, in October 2017, following the demise of post-Oasis band Beady Eye.

Liam asked Kyle to support him on his UK tour.

“I was blown away when he asked me,” said Kyle.

“We’ve been friends for a while and he always promised that if he did have live shows he would have me along.

“Back in the day, when I used to go see Oasis, they always had great support bands on.

“It was like they’d picked them.

“It was class and I’d always fight to the front and watch them.”

Kyle became a mainstay of the festival circuit.

He often performed classic Oasis songs in his solo set including Don’t Look Back in Anger, Live Forever, Married with Children and Morning Glory.

No Love Songs for Laura followed, which provided the soundtrack and inspiration for a theatre show that ran at Dundee Rep and the Edinburgh Fringe.

The View reformed in December 2022 and played their first gigs in five years before the release of Exorcism of Youth, which was the band’s sixth album.

The View were on fire again.

Liam asked the band to support him in London and Glasgow when he decided to embark on a tour to mark the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe.

A fitting partnership for two acts who went from city schemes to superstardom at Supersonic speed.