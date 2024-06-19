Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee nursing assistant stole cash from stricken car crash victim, 85, in Ninewells

Lucy Cruickshank could offer no explanation for her 'impulsive' actions.

By Ciaran Shanks
Scene of A9 crash on Hogmanay.
Cruickshank’s victim had been involved in a crash on the A9 on Hogmanay. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A nursing assistant who stole money from a seriously injured 85-year-old woman at the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital has been spared a prison sentence.

Lucy Cruickshank, 28, was caught red-handed stealing £150 from the pensioner, who had been airlifted to hospital after being involved in a crash on the A9 on Hogmanay.

A search was carried out of the staff locker room and the money was found within a blue glove inside a work tunic.

A sheriff commended the courage of two nurses who reported Cruickshank to the police.

The first offender offered a limited explanation for her theft, claiming her actions were “impulsive”.

Her own solicitor conceded her heartless crime was a “monumental breach of trust”.

Nurses spotted theft

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the elderly woman had been taken to the resuscitation area – where some of the most seriously ill patients are treated – at around 2pm on December 31 last year.

Around 45 minutes later, two nurses working at a computer in the area watched Cruickshank look through the woman’s property.

Ninewells emergency department entrance
Cruickshank had worked in the emergency department at Ninewells for two years.

Prosecutor Michael Robertson said: “The accused had a patient belonging form within her hand.

“One of the nurses believed the accused was carrying out an inventory of the complainer’s belongings.

“The nurse continued to observe the accused, who opened the complainer’s purse, took items out and placed them in her right back pocket.”

Mr Robertson said one nurse intervened and asked Cruickshank if she “needed to corroborate the patient’s belongings”, to which she agreed.

The nurse counted £50 in the woman’s purse but she and her colleague remained uneasy and contacted management before the police were informed.

Cash hidden in glove

Officers traced Cruickshank at the hospital at around 6.30pm and the cash was quickly discovered.

Mr Robertson said: “Officers and a member of staff carried out a search of the female locker room at around 8pm.

“A hospital tunic belonging to the accused was seized. Within that, they recovered a blue glove.

“Within that glove was £150. When presented with this, the accused broke down.”

Cruickshank, of Macaulay Street in Dundee, previously pled guilty to the theft.

She appeared in the dock for sentencing following the preparation of a social work report.

‘Baffling case’

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said he could offer little in mitigation but said his client had struggled with mental health issues for several years.

Cruickshank quit her job at NHS Tayside after pleading guilty at the last court hearing.

Mr Hampton told the court: “She doesn’t need me to tell her that this is a monumental breach of trust that she has committed.

“There’s really no explanation for it. She worked in that role for six years and was in the A&E department for two years.

“On that day in question she had been dealing with a fairly traumatic road traffic collision and had been assisting people involved in that. It was not the one involving the complainer.

“She describes the offence as an impulsive act. There’s no financial difficulty.

“Her intention was to try and replace the money but her colleagues became suspicious.

“It’s a baffling case.”

Mr Hampton said Cruickshank was remorseful and understood prison was an option due to the gravity of the offence.

Sheriff pondered prison

Visibly angry, Sheriff John Rafferty told Cruickshank: “I think first of all it’s necessary that I commend both nurses for their diligence, for the manner they dealt with this matter and for their courage in reporting a colleague for a very serious crime.

“Secondly, the rightfully justified public revulsion that a care worker would take advantage of an 85-year-old lady who required to be airlifted to hospital following trauma after a road traffic accident has to be recognised and acknowledged.

“There is no mitigation here other than the fact that you pled guilty.

“I have to decide if custody is necessary to mark the public revulsion, to punish you and to deter others from committing crimes of this nature.

“I have come to the conclusion that given your career in nursing and that you have been of good behaviour, the matter can be dealt with by means of a community-based disposal.”

Dundee Sheriff Court
Cruickshank was almost jailed at Dundee Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson

Cruickshank, who sat emotionless in the dock throughout, was placed on a restriction of liberty order (7pm to 5am) for 10 months.

She was also ordered to pay the woman £150 in compensation.

The sentences were imposed as a direct alternative to custody.

