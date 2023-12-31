A9 closed both directions at Blair Atholl due to crash

The A9 is closed in both directions at Blair Atholl following a crash.

The incident happened close to House of Bruar around 11am.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Police Scotland said: “The A9 at Blair Atholl is closed in both directions following a crash, which was reported to police around 11am.

“Emergency services are in attendance and drivers are advised to avoid the area.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Services spokeswoman said: “We got a call at 11.13am.

“We have two appliances at the scene – one from Pitlochry and one from Kirkmichael,

“They remain at the scene. We have no further information at this stage.”

Traffic Scotland are also asking drivers to avoid the area.

❗️NEW⌚️11:50#A9 – House of Bruar The #A9 at the House of Bruar is 🚫CLOSED🚫in both directions following an earlier collision. @NWTrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/XxR9dr42rI — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) December 31, 2023

