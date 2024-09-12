In pictures: How did Broughty Ferry look in 1998?

How did Broughty Ferry look in 1998?

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

Did you go dancing in the Atlantic Niteclub?

Maybe you remember watching the 1998 World Cup in the Post Office Bar?

There was high-octane action on the water.

The British Offshore Circuit Racing Championships brought the fastest power boats in the world to Broughty Ferry and the event was shown on Sky Sports.

Did you watch from the harbour?

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these pictures have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Atlantic Niteclub

The former Buddies nightclub became known as Atlantic Niteclub and opened Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30pm to 2.30am.

Manager Chris Brown said the Atlantic could boast some of the most famous names in sport, politics and entertainment in Scotland amongst its regular visitors.

Carbet Castle

Work in progress on the flats on the former Carbet Castle in March 1998.

Carbet Castle once stood proudly at the foot of Camphill Road before being torn down in 1984 after many years of complete dereliction.

Gray Street

Has much changed from this scene of Gray Street?

There are cars parked on both sides of the street in May 1998 and the former Clydesdale Bank branch is visible on the corner of Brook Street.

West End Garage

Improvements were made to their well-known premises on Queen Street which included a new showroom which was “fit for the millennium”.

On sale in the showroom was the new Honda Accord including side airbags and three year warranty with prices in the range starting at £15,300.

Scottish Power Boat Championship

The British Offshore Circuit Racing Championships arrived in July 1998.

Thousands of people lined the banks of the river and there was also a 12-lap charity race where the highest bidders got to sit in the co-pilots’ seats.

Papa Jacques

Papa Jacques received a £750,000 makeover after being purchased by Bett Inns.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said Papa Jacques was “fast developing a reputation among the locals as the trendiest place to be spotted in town”.

The Nawab

Do you remember the Nawab Balti and Tandoori Restaurant in Gray Street?

It opened seven days from 5pm to midnight and offered “an authentic taste of Balti and tandoori cuisine served in luxurious and spacious surroundings”.

Scott Brothers

Scott Brothers have been serving the Dundee public since 1935.

The company first opened a Broughty Ferry location in the late 1980s, at the Brook Street unit now occupied by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Gillies

The fifth generation of the family who founded Gillies of Broughty Ferry opened an extension at the store in September 1998.

Cutting the ribbon was David Philp who was the great-great-grandson of the founder James Gillies who started the furniture business in 1895.

Gala week

A banner promoting Broughty Ferry Gala Week in September 1998.

The first competition was a pavement artist event outside Safeway in Brook Street which was attended by 80 youngsters from ages three to seven.

Broughty Ferry beach

The summer of 1998 will be remembered as the summer that never was.

September 21 was the warmest day of the year at 24 degrees and these people were making the most of the weather after a miserable June and July.

Brook Street

Some long gone names can be seen in Brook Street in October 1998.

The Lunn Polly Holiday Shop is on the left next to Supa Snaps with the Victoria Wine off licence behind the William Hill bookies.

Post Office Bar

Fancy a pint in the Post Office Bar?

The pub was marking its fourth anniversary in November 1998.

The wraps came off a brand new function suite on its upper floor to celebrate with plans to add a large conservatory to the side of the building by spring.

The upstairs bar was originally called Bar Avion.

It’s the final image in our look back at 1998 in Broughty Ferry.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.