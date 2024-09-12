In pictures: How did Broughty Ferry look in 1998?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

In pictures: How did Broughty Ferry look in 1998?

Will our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A group taking part in the New Year Dook in January 1998. Image: DC Thomson.
A group taking part in the New Year Dook in January 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

How did Broughty Ferry look in 1998?

The DC Thomson archives team has looked out a varied and interesting selection of photographs for this memory-jogging tour.

Did you go dancing in the Atlantic Niteclub?

Maybe you remember watching the 1998 World Cup in the Post Office Bar?

There was high-octane action on the water.

The British Offshore Circuit Racing Championships brought the fastest power boats in the world to Broughty Ferry and the event was shown on Sky Sports.

Did you watch from the harbour?

Grab yourself a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these pictures have not been seen for years.

Do they awaken any memories for you?

Atlantic Niteclub

The Atlantic dancefloor in February 1998.
The Atlantic dancefloor in February 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

The former Buddies nightclub became known as Atlantic Niteclub and opened Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10.30pm to 2.30am.

Manager Chris Brown said the Atlantic could boast some of the most famous names in sport, politics and entertainment in Scotland amongst its regular visitors.

Carbet Castle

Construction work at the former Carbet Castle in March 1998.
Construction work at the former Carbet Castle in March 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Work in progress on the flats on the former Carbet Castle in March 1998.

Carbet Castle once stood proudly at the foot of Camphill Road before being torn down in 1984 after many years of complete dereliction.

Gray Street

Gray Street in Broughty Ferry in May 1998.
Gray Street in Broughty Ferry in May 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Has much changed from this scene of Gray Street?

There are cars parked on both sides of the street in May 1998 and the former Clydesdale Bank branch is visible on the corner of Brook Street.

West End Garage

Staff at West End Garage in Queen Street in June 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Improvements were made to their well-known premises on Queen Street which included a new showroom which was “fit for the millennium”.

On sale in the showroom was the new Honda Accord including side airbags and three year warranty with prices in the range starting at £15,300.

Scottish Power Boat Championship

Preparing for power boat racing in July 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

The British Offshore Circuit Racing Championships arrived in July 1998.

Thousands of people lined the banks of the river and there was also a 12-lap charity race where the highest bidders got to sit in the co-pilots’ seats.

Papa Jacques

Papa Jacques in Brook Street in August 1998.
Papa Jacques in Brook Street in August 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Papa Jacques received a £750,000 makeover after being purchased by Bett Inns.

An Evening Telegraph advertising feature said Papa Jacques was “fast developing a reputation among the locals as the trendiest place to be spotted in town”.

The Nawab

The Nawab staff in August 1998.
The Nawab staff in August 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember the Nawab Balti and Tandoori Restaurant in Gray Street?

It opened seven days from 5pm to midnight and offered “an authentic taste of Balti and tandoori cuisine served in luxurious and spacious surroundings”.

Scott Brothers

Scott Brothers in Broughty Ferry in August 1998.
Scott Brothers in Broughty Ferry in August 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Scott Brothers have been serving the Dundee public since 1935.

The company first opened a Broughty Ferry location in the late 1980s, at the Brook Street unit now occupied by Rosie Fraser Real Estate.

Gillies

Gillies Broughty Ferry staff mark the opening of their store extension in 1998.
David Philp cuts the ribbon in September 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

The fifth generation of the family who founded Gillies of Broughty Ferry opened an extension at the store in September 1998.

Cutting the ribbon was David Philp who was the great-great-grandson of the founder James Gillies who started the furniture business in 1895.

Gala week

A poster advertising Broughty Ferry Gala Week in September 1998.
A poster advertising Broughty Ferry Gala Week in September 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

A banner promoting Broughty Ferry Gala Week in September 1998.

The first competition was a pavement artist event outside Safeway in Brook Street which was attended by 80 youngsters from ages three to seven.

Broughty Ferry beach

Sun seekers at Broughty Ferry in September 1998
Sun seekers at Broughty Ferry in September 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

The summer of 1998 will be remembered as the summer that never was.

September 21 was the warmest day of the year at 24 degrees and these people were making the most of the weather after a miserable June and July.

Brook Street

Brook Street in October 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Some long gone names can be seen in Brook Street in October 1998.

The Lunn Polly Holiday Shop is on the left next to Supa Snaps with the Victoria Wine off licence behind the William Hill bookies.

Post Office Bar

The Post Office Bar in Broughty Fery in November 1998.
Post Office Bar in November 1998. Image: DC Thomson.

Fancy a pint in the Post Office Bar?

The pub was marking its fourth anniversary in November 1998.

The wraps came off a brand new function suite on its upper floor to celebrate with plans to add a large conservatory to the side of the building by spring.

The upstairs bar was originally called Bar Avion.

It’s the final image in our look back at 1998 in Broughty Ferry.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

More from Past Times

Former England footballer Bobby Charlton at Dundee with his one-day sports school.
'It would be like having Ronaldo turn up' - when Bobby Charlton's soccer school…
The joining of he Newport and Dundee sides in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.
The rise of the Tay Road Bridge seen in colour for the first time
4
Reform Street was the main loading point for the Fintry services in the 70s and early 80s.
People flocked to Fintry as the city of Dundee grew - and the buses…
4
The William Low in Albert Street in 1972. Image: DC Thomson.
William Low was the Dundee supermarket chain that fed Scotland
Regulars enjoy a drink at the Invergowrie Inn in September 1989. Image: DC Thomson.
Nostalgic images capture life in Invergowrie in the 80s and 90s
Abby Kane, Steph McLaren and Rosie Forrester with the letter. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Surprise letter reveals many looks worn by Dundee salon building through years
A parade by the Women's Timber Corps in 1943 in Dundee.
Dundee fights the Second World War - seen in colour for the first time
2
Carbet Castle in Broughty Ferry seen from a distance
The history of jute palaces like Broughty Ferry's Carbet Castle is a tale of…
8
A Tiger Moth aircraft flies over the three Forth bridges. Image: BBC
Forth Road Bridge at 60: Why have all three Forth bridges become a must…
4
Members of Fintry Community stand beside a loaded minibus as the 5-11 Club takes a trip to Kinloch Rannoch in April 1979.
Remembering the community centre that gave Dundee youngsters 'a magical time in life'

Conversation