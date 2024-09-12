‘Last’ Strathtay bus saved for Angus after restoration by Stagecoach

Passengers can hop back aboard a piece of Angus transport history after the last Strathtay bus was saved for local transport buffs.

Following nearly 20 years of local service, Stagecoach East Scotland has presented the vehicle to Angus Transport Group.

Strathtay’s bus services became part of the Stagecoach group in 2005.

But just before the takeover the very last new bus was delivered in the company’s distinctive blue, white and orange livery.

The little bus, number 260, was built by Optare in Leeds. It was the last of 11 of its type delivered to Strathtay.

For 18 years it ran on routes in Angus and Dundee.

And it has now been restored to original condition by the workshop team at Stagecoach’s Aberhill depot in Fife.

Latest addition to Angus Transport Group fleet

Optare 260 joins Volvo B7TL 716, the last double decker delivered to Strathtay before the takeover.

After being withdrawn from service last year it was also restored and donated by Stagecoach.

Stagecoach East Scotland managing director Douglas Robertson said: “Stagecoach are proud of our heritage and of the communities we serve.

“It is great to be able to once again support the great work undertaken by the Angus Transport Group in keeping their historic fleet of vehicles on the roads of Angus and Dundee.

“These little Optare buses have provided many years of sterling service on our network Happily, 260 can look forward to a good future in the care of this group.”

ATG vice-chair Andrew Macintosh said: “We are excited to have taken on this vehicle, which allows us to broaden further the reach of our collection which now covers the whole history of the Strathtay company.

“716 has been hugely popular in its first year with us, and we are confident that 260 will help us to generate even more interest in what we do.”

Angus Transport Group success

ATG was formed in 1989 to preserve buses and other vehicles. Members now own more than twenty vehicles.

Some are fully restored, others are work in progress and many are local to Angus, the Mearns and Dundee.

Fondly-remembered liveries include operators such as Alexander Northern, Strathtay Scottish and Burnett’s of Mintlaw.

The group also operates the summer Basin Rambler, a free bus linking attractions in north Angus.

And the latest arrival has arrived right on schedule for the bus festival ATG co-promotes with Dundee Museum of Transport. It takes place this Sunday, September 15.