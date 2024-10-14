Take ‘the Fifies’ and sail back in time to see pictures of Newport-on-Tay

These fascinating photographs from the DC Thomson archive show village life in Newport-on-Tay in bygone years.

The north-east Fife town was once known as New Dundee.

After legendary engineer Thomas Telford built a harbour there in the 1820s it grew into a prosperous suburb, with the Tay Road Bridge’s arrival in 1966 and the closure of Newport’s two railway stations altering its transport dynamic forever.

Cars took over in Newport after the ancient ferry site lost its rail links.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Do these pictures awaken any memories for you?

Newport-on-Tay tennis courts

Newport tennis courts were damaged by the elements in October 1959.

A raging gale, which swept all over Scotland, caused widespread disruption and brought flooding, blizzards and stormy seas.

1960 Open Championship

Cars queue up for the Tay Ferries at Newport in July 1960 after watching golf’s Centenary Open at St Andrews where Kel Nagle prevailed over Arnold Palmer.

The final round was held over to the Saturday after a torrential rainstorm and Palmer followed his runner-up finish with back-to-back victories in 1961 and 1962.

Tay Ferries

The Newport boat arriving in Dundee packed with cars and people in April 1964.

The Tay Ferries, or The Fifies as they were more affectionately known, transported people across the Tay for 145 years.

Tay Road Bridge

A milestone in the bridge construction was achieved in February 1965.

Dundee Lord Provost Maurice McManus of Dundee shook hands with Provost William Smith of Newport on the closing of the final gap in the temporary bridge.

Newport-on-Tay train bus

Rail passengers arrive at Newport East Station by bus from Tayport in May 1966.

The building of the road bridge and its associated approaches resulted in the closure of the line between East Newport and Tayport in 1966.

Newport East Station

The Newport Railway saw its last train in May 1969 as it headed out over the Tay Bridge on the eight-minute journey to Dundee.

Houses were built on the site at East Newport by 1980.

Modelia Fashions

Modelia Fashions at the bottom of High Street in September 1978.

It has now been converted to a house.

Sandi’s Hair Salon

An interior view of Sandi’s Hair Salon in Newport in March 1979.

The ’70s was another decade of change with hairstyles reflecting a succession of trends – the hippie movement, androgyny, the rise of feminism, the peacock revolution, glam rock, disco and punk.

Bike safety

Mrs Diana Part, of 76 West Road, Newport, demonstrates safety hazard spacers attached to her cycle in July 1979.

The distance spacer was reflective and fastened by supports to the bicycle frame.

Sports centre

Waterstone Crook sports centre opened in 1975.

The sports hall was in an air dome but it wasn’t an unqualified success and collapsed under the weight of snow in 1980 and was destroyed by gales in 1984.

Newport-on-Tay High Street

A view of a quiet Newport High Street in April 1982.

The names might have changed over the years but the row of shops look the same today as they did over four decades ago.

BP Road Safety

Children watch a re-enactment of the proper use of a Zebra crossing during a road safety presentation at Newport Primary School in January 1987.

The BP Road Safety team were taking the message to schools across Scotland.

Rock cutting

Work was taking place to remove overhanging rock on the approach to the Tay Road Bridge from Fife in November 1988.

The northbound carriageway was reduced to a single lane for a fortnight with some people taking 40 minutes to cross the bridge at peak times.

It is the final image in our Newport-on-Tay gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.