Take ‘the Fifies’ and sail back in time to see pictures of Newport-on-Tay

Graeme Strachan
Youngsters from the Rio Youth Centre in Newport pose for a picture while taking part in a street parade in 1984.
Youngsters from the Rio Youth Centre in Newport taking part in a street parade in 1984. Image: DC Thomson.

These fascinating photographs from the DC Thomson archive show village life in Newport-on-Tay in bygone years.

The north-east Fife town was once known as New Dundee.

After legendary engineer Thomas Telford built a harbour there in the 1820s it grew into a prosperous suburb, with the Tay Road Bridge’s arrival in 1966 and the closure of Newport’s two railway stations altering its transport dynamic forever.

Cars took over in Newport after the ancient ferry site lost its rail links.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Do these pictures awaken any memories for you?

Newport-on-Tay tennis courts

a man assessing the aftermath of the high winds, with fences blown over at Newport-on-Tay tennis court
Assessing the aftermath of the high winds. Image: DC Thomson.

Newport tennis courts were damaged by the elements in October 1959.

A raging gale, which swept all over Scotland, caused widespread disruption and brought flooding, blizzards and stormy seas.

1960 Open Championship

cars line up in a Queue for the ferry after Saturday's play at the golf in St Andrews
Queue for the ferry after Saturday’s play at the golf in St Andrews. Image: DC Thomson.

Cars queue up for the Tay Ferries at Newport in July 1960 after watching golf’s Centenary Open at St Andrews where Kel Nagle prevailed over Arnold Palmer.

The final round was held over to the Saturday after a torrential rainstorm and Palmer followed his runner-up finish with back-to-back victories in 1961 and 1962.

Tay Ferries

The Newport-on-Tay boat arriving in Dundee packed with cars and people in April 1964.
A busy scene on arrival in Dundee in 1964. Image: DC Thomson.

The Newport boat arriving in Dundee packed with cars and people in April 1964.

The Tay Ferries, or The Fifies as they were more affectionately known, transported people across the Tay for 145 years.

Tay Road Bridge

a boat sits on the water and workers stand on both sides of the bridge at the joining of he Newport and Dundee sides in 1965.
The joining of he Newport and Dundee sides in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

A milestone in the bridge construction was achieved in February 1965.

Dundee Lord Provost Maurice McManus of Dundee shook hands with Provost William Smith of Newport on the closing of the final gap in the temporary bridge.

Newport-on-Tay train bus

Passengers on the Newport-on-Tay train bus walking from the bus to the station.
Passengers walking from the bus to the station. Image: DC Thomson.

Rail passengers arrive at Newport East Station by bus from Tayport in May 1966.

The building of the road bridge and its associated approaches resulted in the closure of the line between East Newport and Tayport in 1966.

Newport East Station

a rundown Newport East Station in 1971 following closure
Newport East Station in 1971 following closure. Image: DC Thomson.

The Newport Railway saw its last train in May 1969 as it headed out over the Tay Bridge on the eight-minute journey to Dundee.

Houses were built on the site at East Newport by 1980.

Modelia Fashions

the exterior of Modelia Fashions, which sat at the bottom of High Street in September 1978.
This building was originally the estate office for Tayfield Estate. Image: DC Thomson.

Modelia Fashions at the bottom of High Street in September 1978.

It has now been converted to a house.

Sandi’s Hair Salon

Sandi's Hair Salon with a woman getting her hair done by two hairdressers
Sandi’s Hair Salon with a woman getting her hair done. Image: DC Thomson.

An interior view of Sandi’s Hair Salon in Newport in March 1979.

The ’70s was another decade of change with hairstyles reflecting a succession of trends – the hippie movement, androgyny, the rise of feminism, the peacock revolution, glam rock, disco and punk.

Bike safety

Diana Part on her bike looking out at the Tay Railway Bridge.
Diana Part on her bike looking out at the Tay Railway Bridge. Image: DC Thomson.

Mrs Diana Part, of 76 West Road, Newport, demonstrates safety hazard spacers attached to her cycle in July 1979.

The distance spacer was reflective and fastened by supports to the bicycle frame.

Sports centre

Four men play football at the sports centre
The sports centre back in operation after the roof was repaired in 1980. Image: DC Thomson.

Waterstone Crook sports centre opened in 1975.

The sports hall was in an air dome but it wasn’t an unqualified success and collapsed under the weight of snow in 1980 and was destroyed by gales in 1984.

Newport-on-Tay High Street

cars parked outside the shops in Newport-on-Tay High Street.
A quiet scene one afternoon in Newport High Street. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of a quiet Newport High Street in April 1982.

The names might have changed over the years but the row of shops look the same today as they did over four decades ago.

BP Road Safety

Children watch a re-enactment of the proper use of a Zebra crossing during a road safety presentation at Newport-on-Tay Primary School in January 1987.
Road safety visit to Newport Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.

Children watch a re-enactment of the proper use of a Zebra crossing during a road safety presentation at Newport Primary School in January 1987.

The BP Road Safety team were taking the message to schools across Scotland.

Rock cutting

Rock-cutting operations at Tay Road Bridge in November 1988. Image: DC Thomson.

Work was taking place to remove overhanging rock on the approach to the Tay Road Bridge from Fife in November 1988.

The northbound carriageway was reduced to a single lane for a fortnight with some people taking 40 minutes to cross the bridge at peak times.

It is the final image in our Newport-on-Tay gallery.

Did our pictorial trip back in time jog any memories for you?

Let us know.

