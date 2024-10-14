Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Ellidh Aitken
A Dunfermline care home has been told it must make urgent improvements and fears that kids could leave an after-school club “unaccompanied” have been raised in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Bright Starts Day Nursery, Dunfermline

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 4, leadership – 5, staff – 4
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 4
  • Inspection date: September 4
Bright Starts Nursery. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said children experienced kind, warm and nurturing interactions “almost all of the time”.

They also said that they had fun and were involved in leading their play and learning.

The nursery was described as “bright” and welcoming” with “comfortable and cosy spaces”.

However, the care inspectorate recommended the service create a “more focused improvement plan” for key areas.

Bandrum Nursing Home, Dunfermline

  • Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 4
  • New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 4 setting – 5, planning – 3
  • Inspection date: September 13

People at Bandrum were found to be cared for with “warmth and affection” by staff.

They had opportunities to enjoy a “meaningful” day and stay connected with the community.

The home was also praised as staff “worked well together”.

However, care plans and the recording of information required further attention.

The home was told to make a series of improvements by December 6.

This includes measures to protect the health and welfare of service users by ensuring people experience “safe, competent and effective support with medication”.

The home must also make changes to care support plans and make sure that any documentation is up to date.

Duloch Out of School Club, Dunfermline

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 4, leadership – not assessed, staff – not assessed
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 3, leadership – 2, staff – 3
  • Inspection date: August 9

Inspectors said children were supported by “warm and kind” staff but that support of play and learning was “inconsistent”

Improvements also needed to be made to children’s personal plans, including reviewing information about medication.

The report said that children were supported by a “sufficient” number of staff but that this did not “consistently” support their choices.

Inspectors also noted concerns around the “potential for children to leave the premises unaccompanied”.

The service was told to improve play spaces and create a “robust risk assessment, policy and procedure” for children who are allowed to walk home from the club alone.

The club is also required to ensure improved outcomes for children by November 29.

Clepie Kids Out of School Care Club, Dundee

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 4
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 4
  • Inspection date: September 20
The club is hosted at at Clepington Primary School. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The Care Inspectorate found that children were “happy, confident and settled” at the club.

Staff also knew the children well and supported their needs effectively.

Inspectors said staff should “identify and access professional development opportunities” to improve their skills.

Lynne Marshall Childminding, Kinross

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – not assessed
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 4
  • Inspection date: August 21

The Care Inspectorate found that the childminder “communicated and engaged well with families and children”.

They also said that children were welcomed into a “clean and tidy home” and that their interests were supported.

However, personal plans needed to be reviewed “in line with legislation”.

The childminder was told that by November 4 they must ensure that all children’s information is “accurate and relevant” in the plans”.

It was also noted that child protection training had not been completed since 2017 which could compromise “safeguarding children”.

Inspectors said that by November 18 the provider must ensure all children are kept safe from harm and abuse.

Little Jewels Childminding Service, Dunfermline

  • Previous ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – not assessed
  • New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5
  • Inspection date: July 25

Inspectors said children were “happy, confident and having fun through their care, play and learning experiences”.

Families were also “very happy” with the “high quality” experiences children were offered.

The setting was described as “family-oriented” and “safe, clean and well-maintained”.

Children also enjoyed time exploring the local community.

Elsewhere, a care home owned by a crisis-hit Angus firm has been slammed for “disgusting” treatment of staff and residents.

Forfar-based Kennedy Care Group has axed three of its nine residential homes, including locations in Angus, Dundee, Fife and the Mearns.

The firm has since made assurances to residents of its remaining homes.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

