Care round-up: Fife home to improve and safety fears at club

A Dunfermline care home has been told it must make urgent improvements and fears that kids could leave an after-school club “unaccompanied” have been raised in the latest care inspections.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The organisation is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Bright Starts Day Nursery, Dunfermline

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 4, leadership – 5, staff – 4 New ratings: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 4

Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 4 Inspection date: September 4

Inspectors said children experienced kind, warm and nurturing interactions “almost all of the time”.

They also said that they had fun and were involved in leading their play and learning.

The nursery was described as “bright” and welcoming” with “comfortable and cosy spaces”.

However, the care inspectorate recommended the service create a “more focused improvement plan” for key areas.

Bandrum Nursing Home, Dunfermline

Previous ratings: Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 4

Wellbeing – 2, leadership – 3, staff – 3 setting – 3, planning – 4 New ratings: Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 4 setting – 5, planning – 3

Wellbeing – 3, leadership – 3, staff – 4 setting – 5, planning – 3 Inspection date: September 13

People at Bandrum were found to be cared for with “warmth and affection” by staff.

They had opportunities to enjoy a “meaningful” day and stay connected with the community.

The home was also praised as staff “worked well together”.

However, care plans and the recording of information required further attention.

The home was told to make a series of improvements by December 6.

This includes measures to protect the health and welfare of service users by ensuring people experience “safe, competent and effective support with medication”.

The home must also make changes to care support plans and make sure that any documentation is up to date.

Duloch Out of School Club, Dunfermline

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 4, leadership – not assessed, staff – not assessed New ratings: Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 3, leadership – 2, staff – 3

Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 3, leadership – 2, staff – 3 Inspection date: August 9

Inspectors said children were supported by “warm and kind” staff but that support of play and learning was “inconsistent”

Improvements also needed to be made to children’s personal plans, including reviewing information about medication.

The report said that children were supported by a “sufficient” number of staff but that this did not “consistently” support their choices.

Inspectors also noted concerns around the “potential for children to leave the premises unaccompanied”.

The service was told to improve play spaces and create a “robust risk assessment, policy and procedure” for children who are allowed to walk home from the club alone.

The club is also required to ensure improved outcomes for children by November 29.

Clepie Kids Out of School Care Club, Dundee

Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 4 New ratings : Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 4

: Care, play and learning – 4, setting – 4, leadership – 3, staff – 4 Inspection date: September 20

The Care Inspectorate found that children were “happy, confident and settled” at the club.

Staff also knew the children well and supported their needs effectively.

Inspectors said staff should “identify and access professional development opportunities” to improve their skills.

Lynne Marshall Childminding, Kinross

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – not assessed New ratings: Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 4

Care, play and learning – 3, setting – 4, leadership – 4, staff – 4 Inspection date: August 21

The Care Inspectorate found that the childminder “communicated and engaged well with families and children”.

They also said that children were welcomed into a “clean and tidy home” and that their interests were supported.

However, personal plans needed to be reviewed “in line with legislation”.

The childminder was told that by November 4 they must ensure that all children’s information is “accurate and relevant” in the plans”.

It was also noted that child protection training had not been completed since 2017 which could compromise “safeguarding children”.

Inspectors said that by November 18 the provider must ensure all children are kept safe from harm and abuse.

Little Jewels Childminding Service, Dunfermline

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – not assessed New ratings: Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5

Care, play and learning – 5, setting – 5, leadership – 5, staff – 5 Inspection date: July 25

Inspectors said children were “happy, confident and having fun through their care, play and learning experiences”.

Families were also “very happy” with the “high quality” experiences children were offered.

The setting was described as “family-oriented” and “safe, clean and well-maintained”.

Children also enjoyed time exploring the local community.

Elsewhere, a care home owned by a crisis-hit Angus firm has been slammed for “disgusting” treatment of staff and residents.

Forfar-based Kennedy Care Group has axed three of its nine residential homes, including locations in Angus, Dundee, Fife and the Mearns.

The firm has since made assurances to residents of its remaining homes.

