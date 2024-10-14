How self-taught 26-year-old Andreja brought famous Errol Sunday Market back from the brink

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

How self-taught 26-year-old Andreja brought famous Errol Sunday Market back from the brink

As a child, Andreja White helped her mum at the market. Now, she's helping the market stay alive in an online world.

Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
By Rebecca Baird

Everyone at Errol Sunday Market knows Andreja White.

The Arbroath 26-year-old may have only been in post as the market’s assistant manager for two years, but her history with the “revitalised” trading post at Errol Airfield goes back much further.

“My parents started off as car booters at the market, and I would help out when I was a kid,” explains Andreja.

“Then they progressed to a shop in 2021 [Antinik Vintage] and my mum also has an online jewellers, Amaviti.”

It was her mum Jan’s online store which led to Andreja finding her talent for marketing.

Andreja White, right, won the eBay Be Your Own Boss award in 2022 along with her mum Jan after helping her set up her online market stall. Image: Supplied.

“I’d always enjoyed coding websites and things in my spare time, as a hobby,” she explains. “I did the website and the marketing for mum, and we won eBay’s Be Your Own Boss award in 2022.

“It’s all self-taught, I just discovered this passion for it.”

Morris Leslie took a chance on Andreja

Despite her having no formal qualifications in marketing – “only a history degree from Dundee University” – Errol Sunday Market owner and well-known Perthshire entrepreneur Morris Leslie saw Andreja’s potential and her passion.

“He was looking for someone a bit younger, who had some online skills and a bit of marketing savvy,” Andreja explains. “It just all lined up, and he brought me on as assistant manager.”

Errol Sunday Market owner Morris Leslie knew Andreja was the right person to help bring the market up to date. Image: Supplied.

So at the age of 24, Andreja took on the mammoth task of bringing the real-life institution of Errol Sunday Market into the digital word.

“We had no social media budget,” Andreja laughs. “No consistent social media presence of any kind. We had a Facebook page, but it was barely used, and pretty bland.”

Errol Market traders became social media sensations

Andreja’s vision, along with that of her colleague Fraser Rolley, was to “put a face to Errol Sunday Market” by showcasing the stories of its traders.

“Our strength lies in our traders, we’re very proud of everything they do,” she beams.

“So we now do monthly online interviews with them. We have some fantastic characters, which makes my job very easy.”

Two years on, Andreja’s strategy of following traders’ stories has paid off massively.

“We got allocated a social media budget this time last year, and we’ve seen a really great yield of new customers,” Andreja says proudly.

“Customers are telling me they thought the market had shut down until they saw our posts on their Facebook feed. So clearly it’s working.”

Errol Sunday Market general manager Fraser Rolley and assistant manager Andreja White have been working hard to revitalise the market. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Andreja has also been working hard to attract younger traders to the market after she and Fraser clocked that most of their traders were over 40.

“Back when I started we only had about 8% of traders under 40,” Andreja explains. “That’s now up to about 14%. We even have one permanent trader who is just 16.”

Major award could bring youth event to Errol Sunday Market

And Andreja’s impact on the Errol Sunday Market is being noted beyond the market itself.

She was recently crowned Young Market Champion 2024 at the National Association of British Markets (NABMA) awards.

“It was a total shock,” admits Andreja. “We’re the only Scottish market in attendance, so we’re kind of the last big market standing up here.”

Andreja White, centre, won the the Young Market Champion award for 2024 from the National Association of British Markets. Image: Supplied.

Morris Leslie himself praised the win, saying: “Errol Sunday Market has been running for over 30 years and this award marks a step in a new direction.

“Andreja has been key in our efforts to secure a new, younger demographic of both traders and footfall.”

Now as a result of her industry-wide recognition, the National Market Traders Federation have reached out to Andreja about the possibility of hosting their Young Traders market (a competition for traders under 30) at Errol Sunday Market.

“We’re really keen to do that,” says Andreja.

“We really hope we can pull young people with entrepreneurial aspirations from across Scotland and give them a home – or at least a start.”

More from Lifestyle

Sausage dogs Chester and Olive can't resist a selfie at John o' Groats. Image: Angie Munro.
'My travelling sausage dogs have 26K followers on Instagram'
44 West Road, Newport.
'Truly unique' family home in Newport on the banks of the Tay for sale
Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
What was the pizza like at Mamma Mia in Stirling?
Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
Stirling's menopause-friendly running group is making important strides
Easter Cottage in Crail.
'Rarely available' former fisherman's cottage with sea views for sale in Fife's East Neuk
Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
Becoming Bunny Love-Schock: How a girl named Gail became Blairhoyle's 'Mother of Scotland'
Gayle meets a severed head during a tour of Dundee's underground vaults. Image: Paul Reid.
I joined a grisly tour of Dundee's 17th Century underground vaults - what's my…
Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
Has St Andrews tourism and student boom led to a ‘death of community’ for…
14
Andreja White has massively improved the online presence of Errol Market in the two years since she became assistant manager. Image: Steve McDougall.
First look at Arnprior’s popular pumpkin patch as it opens for autumn
The Corner Hotel is up for sale
Carnoustie hotel within walking distance of Links golf course up for sale

Conversation