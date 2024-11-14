Broughty Ferry in 1999 captured in gallery of nostalgic images

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Broughty Ferry in 1999 captured in gallery of nostalgic images

Can you spot anyone you know in our pictorial trip down memory lane? Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan
Groups of individuals enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry beach, with some on a concourse next to the beach and some on the sand
People enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry beach during the scorching July of 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Take a stroll through Broughty Ferry in 1999.

We’ve rewound the clock and trawled the archives for a glimpse of what life was like as we neared the end of the last millennium.

They show photographs of people enjoying themselves at Castle Green, community events like the New Year’s Day Dook and local shops and restaurants.

This was the last year beginning with a 1.

The next such year won’t arrive until 10,000 AD.

So how did Broughty Ferry and its people look in 1999?

Grab a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Broughty Ferry dook brought chilly start to 1999

A large crowd watching the swimmers at the harbour. Image: DC Thomson.

Hundreds of daredevils braved the Tay’s icy waters for the New Year’s Day Dook, which is organised by Ye Amphibious Ancient Bathing Association.

Fort owner John Black was among the hardy souls taking the plunge.

Brook Street

Cars, shops and people make for a busy scene in Brook Street in Broughty Ferry in 1999.
A busy scene in Brook Street in 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Brook Street in January 1999 before the Christmas decorations came down.

Some of the shops in the picture include famous names like Global Video, Lunn Polly Holiday Shop, Mackays, Scottish Hydro Electric and Supa Snaps.

Castle Green

a young boy rides an electric three-wheel bike round a track
This youngster only has eyes only for the car in front. Image: DC Thomson.

Castle Green play park has kept generations of children entertained and this youngster was taking things seriously on the kiddie car track in May 1999.

Did he occupy top spot on the podium at the finish line?

Summer fun at the play park

Children of all ages enjoying the play park.
Children of all ages enjoying the play park. Image: DC Thomson.

The children’s playground was voted through by Dundee Corporation in 1954.

It has been a popular and permanent fixture in the Ferry ever since and crowds of children were enjoying the summer sunshine in May 1999.

Getting in the swing of things

A busy scene at the park in May 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

The swings were very popular in the play area at Castle Green.

Playgrounds today, with soft, cushiony floors, are very different to playparks from years ago when metal climbing frames and slides were anchored in concrete.

Fancy an ice cream?

 

A group of teenagers with ice-creams, outside the shop. Image: DC Thomson.

Ice cream provided cool relief in the sunshine in May 1999.

Visocchi’s is a Broughty Ferry institution and the long queue of people snaking up the street remains a tell-tale sign that good weather is here.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week

There are several sail boats also visible in the Tay. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene during Broughty Ferry Gala Week in July 1999.

It started with a treasure hunt, children’s playtime and a floral exhibition and the daily event of Fun in the Park on Castle Green got the weather it deserved.

Dundee Water Festival

 

Captain Norman Tuddenham taking the salute for the cavalcade. Image: DC Thomson.

A flotilla of boats impressed the crowds gathered at the pilot pier in Broughty Ferry to watch the Dundee Water Festival sail-past in July 1999.

Captain Norman Tuddenham took the salute and the Dundee Sea Cadet Corps provided the soundtrack as boats, dinghies and motor boats sailed by.

Making most of the sunshine

Broughty Ferry sunbathers in July 1999
Broughty Ferry sunbathers in July 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

A group of individuals enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry in July 1999.

It was the tenth-warmest July of the century, which included a very warm spell at the end of the month that brought people out to soak up some rays.

Fisher Street mural

Artist Janet Twiselton, with the 20 foot by six-foot wall painting showing a café scene she did for friends in Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry.
Café scene in Fisher Street. Image: DC Thomson.

Artist Janet Twiselton, with the 20 foot by six-foot wall painting she did for friends in Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry.

She graduated from the University of Dundee in the summer.

Eduardo Alessandro Studios

Lord Provost Helen Wright cutting the ribbon at the foot of some stairs in August 1999.
Lord Provost Helen Wright cutting the ribbon in August 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

A £500,000 two-storey gallery extension created a first class exhibition space five times larger than the original site at Eduardo Alessandro Studios.

The Gray Street premises, first opened in the summer of 1978, have proved immensely popular with art lovers and gift buyers from Tayside and beyond.

Brambles

Customers at Brambles in November 1999. Image: DC Thomson.

Diners enjoying a meal in Brambles Restaurant on Brook Street.

The restaurant became one of the first in Broughty Ferry to stub out smoking from its dining areas which happened long before the public ban in 2006.

Gulistan House

Did you dine out at the Gulistan? Image: DC Thomson.

Staff members outside the Gulistan in November 1999.

Among the diners at the Indian restaurant in 1999 was American astronaut Daniel M. Tani who was in the area to watch July’s golf Open at Carnoustie.

Staff received a lovely letter from Tani thanking them for their hospitality.

Nickel and Dime

Shoppers inside the store
The shop had recently opened in Broughty Ferry. Image: DC Thomson.

Nickel and Dime was the store for all your Christmas gift ideas in 1999.

The shelves were full of porcelain dolls, ornaments and kitchenware alongside Christmas cards, novelties, wrapping paper and Santa decorations.

Truly Scrumptious

Truly Scrumptious deli counter. Image: DC Thomson.

Do you remember Truly Scrumptious in Broughty Ferry?

Our image from November 1999 shows the shop deli counter, with various breads on show and a range of different sandwich fillings which were available.

What would you have gone for 25 years ago?

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did these Broughty Ferry photos awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.

Conversation