Broughty Ferry in 1999 captured in gallery of nostalgic images

Take a stroll through Broughty Ferry in 1999.

We’ve rewound the clock and trawled the archives for a glimpse of what life was like as we neared the end of the last millennium.

They show photographs of people enjoying themselves at Castle Green, community events like the New Year’s Day Dook and local shops and restaurants.

This was the last year beginning with a 1.

The next such year won’t arrive until 10,000 AD.

So how did Broughty Ferry and its people look in 1999?

Grab a cuppa and enjoy having another browse back through the ages courtesy of The Dundonian, which appears in the Evening Telegraph every Wednesday.

Some of these photographs have not been seen for years.

Broughty Ferry dook brought chilly start to 1999

Hundreds of daredevils braved the Tay’s icy waters for the New Year’s Day Dook, which is organised by Ye Amphibious Ancient Bathing Association.

Fort owner John Black was among the hardy souls taking the plunge.

Brook Street

Brook Street in January 1999 before the Christmas decorations came down.

Some of the shops in the picture include famous names like Global Video, Lunn Polly Holiday Shop, Mackays, Scottish Hydro Electric and Supa Snaps.

Castle Green

Castle Green play park has kept generations of children entertained and this youngster was taking things seriously on the kiddie car track in May 1999.

Did he occupy top spot on the podium at the finish line?

Summer fun at the play park

The children’s playground was voted through by Dundee Corporation in 1954.

It has been a popular and permanent fixture in the Ferry ever since and crowds of children were enjoying the summer sunshine in May 1999.

Getting in the swing of things

The swings were very popular in the play area at Castle Green.

Playgrounds today, with soft, cushiony floors, are very different to playparks from years ago when metal climbing frames and slides were anchored in concrete.

Fancy an ice cream?

Ice cream provided cool relief in the sunshine in May 1999.

Visocchi’s is a Broughty Ferry institution and the long queue of people snaking up the street remains a tell-tale sign that good weather is here.

Broughty Ferry Gala Week

A busy scene during Broughty Ferry Gala Week in July 1999.

It started with a treasure hunt, children’s playtime and a floral exhibition and the daily event of Fun in the Park on Castle Green got the weather it deserved.

Dundee Water Festival

A flotilla of boats impressed the crowds gathered at the pilot pier in Broughty Ferry to watch the Dundee Water Festival sail-past in July 1999.

Captain Norman Tuddenham took the salute and the Dundee Sea Cadet Corps provided the soundtrack as boats, dinghies and motor boats sailed by.

Making most of the sunshine

A group of individuals enjoying the sun at Broughty Ferry in July 1999.

It was the tenth-warmest July of the century, which included a very warm spell at the end of the month that brought people out to soak up some rays.

Fisher Street mural

Artist Janet Twiselton, with the 20 foot by six-foot wall painting she did for friends in Fisher Street, Broughty Ferry.

She graduated from the University of Dundee in the summer.

Eduardo Alessandro Studios

A £500,000 two-storey gallery extension created a first class exhibition space five times larger than the original site at Eduardo Alessandro Studios.

The Gray Street premises, first opened in the summer of 1978, have proved immensely popular with art lovers and gift buyers from Tayside and beyond.

Brambles

Diners enjoying a meal in Brambles Restaurant on Brook Street.

The restaurant became one of the first in Broughty Ferry to stub out smoking from its dining areas which happened long before the public ban in 2006.

Gulistan House

Staff members outside the Gulistan in November 1999.

Among the diners at the Indian restaurant in 1999 was American astronaut Daniel M. Tani who was in the area to watch July’s golf Open at Carnoustie.

Staff received a lovely letter from Tani thanking them for their hospitality.

Nickel and Dime

Nickel and Dime was the store for all your Christmas gift ideas in 1999.

The shelves were full of porcelain dolls, ornaments and kitchenware alongside Christmas cards, novelties, wrapping paper and Santa decorations.

Truly Scrumptious

Do you remember Truly Scrumptious in Broughty Ferry?

Our image from November 1999 shows the shop deli counter, with various breads on show and a range of different sandwich fillings which were available.

What would you have gone for 25 years ago?

It’s the final image in our gallery.

Did these Broughty Ferry photos awaken any memories for you?

Let us know.