The 1989 gig that showed Dundee there Ain’t Nobody like Chaka Khan

Soul diva Chaka Khan brought star quality and empowering anthems to the dancefloor at Dundee’s De Stihl’s on December 17 1989.

The Queen of Funk performed disco, soul and jazz classics for 600 fans during the Sweatbox event at the legendary nightclub in South Ward Road.

Chaka managed to connect with each member of the audience.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime setting.

The 10-time Grammy winner was at the height of her incredible career.

And what a career it was.

Chaka Khan was icon of funk and soul

At 21, Chaka was lead singer with the group Rufus, earning a Grammy Award for Tell Me Something Good which was written for her by Stevie Wonder.

While she recorded with Rufus until the early 1980s, Chaka began recording as a solo act and 1978 debut single I’m Every Woman became a dancefloor anthem.

Ain’t Nobody in 1983 was a massive international hit single and won a Grammy.

I Feel For You rapidly followed in October 1984.

The Prince cover featured her pal Stevie on harmonica.

It reached Number 1 in the UK.

I Feel For You won a Grammy and supercharged her stardom.

And a couple of years down the line, Chaka sang on Steve Winwood’s Higher Love, which was awarded a Grammy for Song Of The Year.

Chaka found more success in 1989 with a remix album.

Life Is a Dance: The Remix Project reached the Top 10 in the UK and I’m Every Woman, Ain’t Nobody and I Feel For You were re-released as singles.

Why did Chaka Khan come to Dundee?

Showbiz fixer and Dundee nightclub owner Tony Cochrane was responsible for bringing a host of top stars to Dundee in the 1980s and 1990s.

Tony was approached by Chaka’s agent about bringing the singer to Scotland.

He signed on the dotted line and arranged for the soul legend to perform at De Stihl’s on December 17 1989 as part of the 12-hour Sweatbox event.

Tony fixed up another performance at Metropolis nightclub in Saltcoats.

“I promoted the first Northern Soul all-nighters in Scotland at the Angus Hotel and the Marryat Hall in the 1970s and 1980s,” said Tony.

“There was also Club Feet at the former Tay Hotel before I started organising rave nights at De Stihl’s which reminded me of the Northern Soul evenings.

“People came from all over Scotland for Sweatbox.

“They would be dancing to everything from techno and acid to house and soul.

“When I was offered Chaka Khan I thought she would fit in perfectly at Sweatbox because it was a melting pot of music and really wide in range.

“We were always looking for top acts at Sweatbox.

“And they didn’t come bigger than Chaka Khan.”

Chaka rarely performed in Scotland so this was undeniably a massive coup.

The Courier said interest in her De Stihl’s visit was “intense”.

Unsurprisingly, tickets sold out almost instantly.

There was 10 hours of music at Sweatbox

Also performing at De Stihl’s was the She Rockers female hip hop group from London which featured Alison Clarkson, who later found fame as Betty Boo.

Also doin’ the do was a line up of top Scottish DJs delivering 10 hours of house, soul, hip hop and Italian hip hop from 4pm until the wee small hours.

This was Sunday in De Stihl’s, Sweatbox style.

Chaka showed scintillating stage presence.

She packed all her floor-filling hits into the 30-minute show including I’m Every Woman, What Cha’ Gonna Do For Me, Ain’t Nobody and I Feel For You.

And the crowd loved it.

The Courier said: “Soul music legend Chaka Khan made a rare journey to Scotland last night to dazzle over 500 people from all over Scotland at Dundee’s De Stihl’s nightclub in South Ward Road.

“Chaka – who has had No 1 hits all over the world with songs like I Feel For You – did a half-hour stint at the nightclub before leaving for another date in Glasgow.

“She received a rapturous reception from the crowd and rewarded them with a breath-taking display of her vocal talent, running through numbers like Ain’t Nobody effortlessly.

“Getting Chaka to come to De Stihl’s was a major coup for the club.

“The set was part of a marathon 12-hour all-day disco.”

What was Chaka Khan like at De Stihl’s?

There were no airs and graces despite her star status.

Tony said Chaka loved every minute of her time in Dundee.

“Chaka was one of the biggest soul stars in the world in 1989,” he said.

“She still is.

“It was a really big thing to get her to Dundee.

“And she was brilliant.

“She was worth every penny of her appearance fee.”

Tony said Chaka was a lovely person too.

“There was no diva behaviour and she was really down to earth,” he added.

“She enjoyed being at De Stihl’s and loved the reception she received from the crowd because she didn’t know what to expect on a Sunday afternoon.

“She was cool as a cucumber and had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

“Her voice was incredible.

“Everyone was dancing and having a great time.

“Even people who didn’t know her music were blown away.”

Did Chaka travel in style from Dundee?

Tony said there was no hiding place for Chaka at De Stihl’s.

“Chaka Khan was used to performing on the biggest stages in the world but it’s completely different in a more intimate setting,” said Tony.

“Nothing beats the small stage.

“You watch a singer or band playing in a stadium and you spend the concert watching them on a screen because they are just a small dot in the distance.

“Seeing them up close and personal is special.

“Chaka showed star quality.

“Some artists just have it – she does.”

Chaka was given a huge ovation at the end of her set but there was little time for autographs or photographs because she had to go to Saltcoats.

Did she travel in style?

“It wasn’t quite a Mini but, equally, it wasn’t a limousine!” said Tony.

“Chaka travelled in the back with her tour manager.

“She was brilliant at the Metropolis in Saltcoats.

“It was the perfect end to a great day.”

Tony brought many more acts to Dundee to perform at Sweatbox including Moby in 1992 and The Prodigy in 1993, before they became global superstars.

Was anyone bigger than Chaka Khan?

“I think Chaka Khan would be the biggest in terms of worldwide appeal when you consider her songs and the artists she has worked with,” he said.

“She is a total icon.

“I remember being there when De Stihl’s was knocked down in 1994.

“It was a bittersweet moment because it was a place which held so many memories and Chaka Khan appearing at Sweatbox would be one of the happiest.”