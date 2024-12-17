Fire-hit Broughty Ferry Road garage could be demolished for housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fire-hit Broughty Ferry Road garage could be demolished for housing

Last December firefighters were called to the former tyre fitting workshop twice in less than 24 hours.

By Laura Devlin
The proposed houses on Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Supplied by BLOCK NINE ARCHITECTS.
A derelict building on Broughty Ferry Road which was hit by two fires last year could be demolished to make way for residential properties.

An application has been lodged with Dundee City Council seeking permission to raze the former tyre fitting workshop and build three detached houses on the wider site.

In December last year, firefighters were called the unoccupied Broughty Ferry Road garage twice in less than 24 hours.

No other building was damaged in the fires but at the time police believed they were deliberate and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Emergency services on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee.
Emergency services on Broughty Ferry Road last December.  Image: Supplied.

Broughty Ferry Road housing plans

Under the plans, each of the proposed houses on the site would have three bedrooms, as well as two parking spaces.

It is proposed plot one will have three “generous” bedrooms, with the ground floor bedroom having close access to the downstairs bathroom.

On the first floor, bedroom two sits directly above the kitchen and overlooks the living space.

How plot one could look. Image:  BLOCK NINE ARCHITECTS.

Plots two and three will have a large open plan living, kitchen and dining area on the ground floor.

Three bedrooms will be located on the first floor, two of which have an en-suite. It is planned that the master bedroom will have a study/dressing area.

Plots one and two. Image: BLOCK NINE ARCHITECTS.

Numerous applications lodged

The site has been subject to a number of planning applications over the past 14 years.

In 2010, planning permission was granted to demolish the existing garage and build a single storey restaurant and car park on the site.

However, approval for the plans expired before any work was carried out and a fresh application was submitted in 2019.

But this was subsequently refused by the council due to concerns over the loss of trees in the area, the lack of active travel options and the fact it was outside the city centre.

Another application was submitted in 2022 for housing on the site but after discussions with planning officers, it was determined a reduced development would be more suitable.

The latest application for three residential properties was submitted last week.

