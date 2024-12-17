Bouncer needed stitches after punter’s Broughty Ferry pub attack

A bouncer at a Broughty Ferry pub needed eight stitches after being attacked by a drunk punter who was asked to prove his age.

Kristopher Hutton became “irate” after being asked to provide identification before being allowed into The Eagle Coaching Inn.

Hutton, 28, repeatedly pursued the door steward after headbutting and punching him.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Hutton was seen getting out of a car with a glass in his hand at around 9pm.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “The complainer asked the accused to provide identification for proof of age, believing it was possible he was under the age of 25.

“The accused became irate, stating he was 28 the following month and did not have identification on his person.

“The accused became aggressive and squared up to the complainer, headbutted him to the bridge of his nose causing slight swelling and a bruise.”

The attack did not stop there, however, and Hutton punched him to the head and the left ear.

Ms Cook added: “The complainer again backed away, the accused approached him and punched him to the head another time.

“The complainer suffered a one-inch laceration to his ear as a result of being punched.”

Police attended and reviewed CCTV and Hutton was later arrested.

The victim went to the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital, where he received eight stitches.

First offender Hutton, of Scott Court, pled guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour, butting and repeatedly punching his victim on the head to his severe injury on March 3 this year.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He had been out at a social event and he had taken far too much alcohol.

“The social worker describes him as being genuinely remorseful and on my dealings with him I would say the same.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan imposed a direct alternative to custody in the form of 133 hours of unpaid work.

She said: “The custody threshold is crossed because of the nature of the offence and the injury inflicted.

“I will take into the account you have expressed remorse and been assessed as a low risk of future offending.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.