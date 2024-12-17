Bouncer needed stitches after punter’s Broughty Ferry pub attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Bouncer needed stitches after punter’s Broughty Ferry pub attack

Kris Hutton took exception to being asked to provide ID and attacked the door steward.

By Ciaran Shanks
Kristopher Hutton
Kristopher Hutton. Image: Facebook

A bouncer at a Broughty Ferry pub needed eight stitches after being attacked by a drunk punter who was asked to prove his age.

Kristopher Hutton became “irate” after being asked to provide identification before being allowed into The Eagle Coaching Inn.

Hutton, 28, repeatedly pursued the door steward after headbutting and punching him.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Hutton was seen getting out of a car with a glass in his hand at around 9pm.

Fiscal depute Lissie Cook said: “The complainer asked the accused to provide identification for proof of age, believing it was possible he was under the age of 25.

“The accused became irate, stating he was 28 the following month and did not have identification on his person.

“The accused became aggressive and squared up to the complainer, headbutted him to the bridge of his nose causing slight swelling and a bruise.”

The attack did not stop there, however, and Hutton punched him to the head and the left ear.

Ms Cook added: “The complainer again backed away, the accused approached him and punched him to the head another time.

“The complainer suffered a one-inch laceration to his ear as a result of being punched.”

Police attended and reviewed CCTV and Hutton was later arrested.

The Eagle Coaching Inn, Broughty Ferry
The Eagle Coaching Inn, Broughty Ferry.

The victim went to the accident and emergency department of Ninewells Hospital, where he received eight stitches.

First offender Hutton, of Scott Court, pled guilty to repeatedly shouting, swearing, adopting an aggressive demeanour, butting and repeatedly punching his victim on the head to his severe injury on March 3 this year.

Solicitor Kevin Hampton said: “He had been out at a social event and he had taken far too much alcohol.

“The social worker describes him as being genuinely remorseful and on my dealings with him I would say the same.”

Sheriff Clair McLachlan imposed a direct alternative to custody in the form of 133 hours of unpaid work.

She said: “The custody threshold is crossed because of the nature of the offence and the injury inflicted.

“I will take into the account you have expressed remorse and been assessed as a low risk of future offending.”

