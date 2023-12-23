Firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building in Dundee for second time

A Dundee road is closed as firefighters tackle a blaze at a derelict building.

Fire crews were called to the scene on Broughty Ferry Road shortly after 3.30pm on Saturday.

It is understood four appliances are in attendance.

An eyewitness told The Courier: “Police were directing traffic up Greendykes Road.

“The smoke can be seen from the Gallagher Retail Park.”

This is the second time fire crews have been called to the building after they were scrambled to the scene on Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We are in attendance at a fire at the bottom of Strips of Craigie Road in Dundee.

“There are four appliances in attendance.

“We received the call at 3.36pm.”

Police Scotland confirmed they are assisting with traffic.