Dundee road closed as firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building

A busy Dundee road was closed after firefighters tackled a blaze within a derelict building.

Emergency services were scrambled to Broughty Ferry Road shortly before 3pm on Friday.

A section of the road near Strips of Craigie Road – heading westbound – was shut by police.

Firefighters from Kingsway and Macalpine Road stations were drafted to extinguish the blaze.

One commuter said firefighters were heading into a building which is believed to be a former car garage.

He said: “We saw it just as we were coming towards Broughty Ferry.

“The road was closed by police heading back towards Dundee city centre.

“There were a couple of fire engines there.

“I couldn’t see any flames, but firies were going inside.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue said crews used a hose reel jet at the scene and small tools.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call of a fire within a derelict building on Broughty Ferry Road.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus at the scene, hose reel jet, safety jet and small tools.

“We received the stop message at 3.15pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.