Dundee road closed as firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee road closed as firefighters tackle blaze at derelict building

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 3pm.

By James Simpson
Emergency services on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee.
Emergency services on Broughty Ferry Road, Dundee. Image: Supplied

A busy Dundee road was closed after firefighters tackled a blaze within a derelict building.

Emergency services were scrambled to Broughty Ferry Road shortly before 3pm on Friday.

A section of the road near Strips of Craigie Road – heading westbound – was shut by police.

Firefighters from Kingsway and Macalpine Road stations were drafted to extinguish the blaze.

Fire appliances at Broughty Ferry Road. Image: Supplied

One commuter said firefighters were heading into a building which is believed to be a former car garage.

He said: “We saw it just as we were coming towards Broughty Ferry.

“The road was closed by police heading back towards Dundee city centre.

“There were a couple of fire engines there.

“I couldn’t see any flames, but firies were going inside.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue said crews used a hose reel jet at the scene and small tools.

A spokeswoman said: “We received a call of a fire within a derelict building on Broughty Ferry Road.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus at the scene, hose reel jet, safety jet and small tools.

“We received the stop message at 3.15pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More from Dundee

The cannabis farm was being operated in 42 Victoria Road, Broughty Ferry.
Broughty Ferry mansion cannabis farmers face deportation to Albania
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Terrorist threats Dundee University Picture shows; Somtochukwu Okwuoha. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 22/12/2023
Bomb threat student behind Dundee University terror campaign will be deported
Several pharmacies will be open on Christmas Day. Image: PA
Which pharmacies are open in Tayside on Christmas Day?
The allegations relate to two staff at McGonagall House in Dundee.
Dundee care home bosses on trial for 'ill-treating or neglecting' residents during Covid pandemic
Yellow weather warning for wind across Tayside.
Let it blow: Christmas wind warning for Tayside
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio
How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve
Dundee's City Square Christmas events come to an end on Saturday. Image: Alan Richardson
Full details of final Dundee Christmas event as Santa visits City Square this weekend
Brian Clark leaves court after his 2014 conviction. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee pervert caught with nappies, kids' make-up and 1,000 obscene files at Perthshire home
RTC A90 Kinfauns
A90 Perth to Dundee traffic restricted due to crash involving HGV and car
The incident happened at the bottom of Reform Street. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Man, 35, 'glassed' in Dundee city centre disturbance