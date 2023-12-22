Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake reveals the latest illness victim as late decisions to be made on availability for Arbroath clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake reveals the latest illness victim as late decisions to be made on availability for Arbroath clash

The Pars have struggled with injuries all season and have been hit with a sickness bug in recent days.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake shouts instructions from the dugout during a match earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake has revealed late decisions will be made on the availability of key players – and staff – for the trip to face Arbroath.

East End Park number two Dave Mackay has missed training all week due to the bug that caused a session to be cancelled last Thursday ahead of the Partick Thistle defeat.

His presence will be missed in the dugout if the former St Johnstone defender is unable to travel to Angus.

Striker Craig Wighton, who sat out the 2-1 loss to Partick because of illness, has returned to training and is back available.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay celebrate in the East End Park dugout during the win over Airdrie earlier this season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay earlier this season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

But Sam Fisher, who was taken to hospital after sustaining a head knock against Thistle, is touch and go as he completes his recovery.

McPake said: “In terms of the playing squad, it has settled down. Wighty [Craig Wighton] has been back in training Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“He is looking fine today (Friday), back to his level of energy.

“But Dave Mackay has been ill and so he has not been in this week.

“There are another couple of staff members within the club as well who have been ill but it seems better and under control.

DAFC hopeful

“Hopefully Dave is better and can travel [to Arbroath]. We will assess that later on.

“What a club? Am I actually talking about one of the coaches being fit and available to travel!

“Sam is a lot better. It was a worrying one when we came in [after the Partick match] and we were told that he had been sick.

“He went to the hospital and got all the tests done that night. We will wait and see how he is [on Saturday].”

Dunfermline have been badly affected by injuries this season and the medical report has been a large part of McPake’s preparations each week.

Kyle Benedictus sports a bandage after the Dunfermline skipper was involved in a head knock vs Dundee United earlier in the season. Image: SNS.
Skipper Kyle Benedictus has not featured for Dunfermline Athletic since the Fife derby defeat to Raith Rovers on October 28 . Image: SNS

And there is mixed news for supporters with regards to two more members of the squad ahead of the Arbroath encounter.

The match will come too soon for captain Kyle Benedictus as he shakes off a thigh injury.

But on-loan Celtic youngster Ben Summers will be back following an ankle problem that kept him out of the Thistle defeat.

McPake added: “We will just keep working away with Kyle. He is desperate to play and he is not very far away from playing.

“We will make sure that he is up to a level, so when he comes back in he can stay in.

Midfielder has scan

“We are trying to minimise it as much as we can but it is great having him back involved.

“Ben Summers is back to fitness, available and will travel.

“It was an ankle injury he picked up early in the game at Airdrie. He twisted the ligaments a wee bit but played on.

“Fair play to him, but I had this chat with him and, when we looked at it and got it scanned, I said that wee bit should have been enough for him (to come off) in the game.

“But he is back training and looking great.”

More from Football

Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin is interviewed pitch-side at Pittodrie. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Trying to impede progress in football is a fool's errand - strapping…
Manager James McPake applauds the Dunfermline fans after the recent win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.
Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake reveals his Christmas Day gift to squad as he…
Jim McIntyre stands at Gayfield after being appointed new Arbroath manager earlier this month. Image: Graham Black.
Arbroath's new signing reveals chat that made it a 'really easy decision' to join…
New concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Dundee release new stadium concept image as fresh details emerge
4
Forfar Athletic star Roberto Nditi.
Meet the Forfar Athletic ace who could line up against PSG, Man Utd and…
Dundee United defender Declan Gallagher in action
Declan Gallagher relives Scotland heroics as Dundee United star heads to Hampden with ‘down…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan (left) and Mo Sylla (right) are trying to get back into Tony Docherty's starting line-up.
Life of a Dundee substitute: How hard is it to get back in Tony…
Chris Kane.
St Johnstone target 3 festive wins from 3 as Chris Kane rejects Rangers' too…
Dundee United assistant manager Lee Sharp on the training ground in 2023
Jim Goodwin dedicates Dundee United fixture to Lee Sharp's late partner and family
Sam Stanton has agreed a two-year contract extension with Raith. Image: SNS.
CRAIG CAIRNS: Sam Stanton deal shows substance in Raith sustainability claims