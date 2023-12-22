Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake reveals the latest illness victim as late decisions to be made on availability for Arbroath clash

Dunfermline Athletic boss James McPake has revealed late decisions will be made on the availability of key players – and staff – for the trip to face Arbroath.

East End Park number two Dave Mackay has missed training all week due to the bug that caused a session to be cancelled last Thursday ahead of the Partick Thistle defeat.

His presence will be missed in the dugout if the former St Johnstone defender is unable to travel to Angus.

Striker Craig Wighton, who sat out the 2-1 loss to Partick because of illness, has returned to training and is back available.

But Sam Fisher, who was taken to hospital after sustaining a head knock against Thistle, is touch and go as he completes his recovery.

McPake said: “In terms of the playing squad, it has settled down. Wighty [Craig Wighton] has been back in training Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

“He is looking fine today (Friday), back to his level of energy.

“But Dave Mackay has been ill and so he has not been in this week.

“There are another couple of staff members within the club as well who have been ill but it seems better and under control.

DAFC hopeful

“Hopefully Dave is better and can travel [to Arbroath]. We will assess that later on.

“What a club? Am I actually talking about one of the coaches being fit and available to travel!

“Sam is a lot better. It was a worrying one when we came in [after the Partick match] and we were told that he had been sick.

“He went to the hospital and got all the tests done that night. We will wait and see how he is [on Saturday].”

Dunfermline have been badly affected by injuries this season and the medical report has been a large part of McPake’s preparations each week.

And there is mixed news for supporters with regards to two more members of the squad ahead of the Arbroath encounter.

The match will come too soon for captain Kyle Benedictus as he shakes off a thigh injury.

But on-loan Celtic youngster Ben Summers will be back following an ankle problem that kept him out of the Thistle defeat.

McPake added: “We will just keep working away with Kyle. He is desperate to play and he is not very far away from playing.

“We will make sure that he is up to a level, so when he comes back in he can stay in.

Midfielder has scan

“We are trying to minimise it as much as we can but it is great having him back involved.

“Ben Summers is back to fitness, available and will travel.

“It was an ankle injury he picked up early in the game at Airdrie. He twisted the ligaments a wee bit but played on.

“Fair play to him, but I had this chat with him and, when we looked at it and got it scanned, I said that wee bit should have been enough for him (to come off) in the game.

“But he is back training and looking great.”