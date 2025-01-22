Fame and fortune are tied to the grand property that keeps watch over Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fame and fortune are tied to the grand property that keeps watch over Broughty Ferry

St Margaret's was formerly known as Summerbank Cottage and Blackrock House and remains one of the grandest properties in Broughty Ferry. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
The exterior of St Margaret's in Broughty Ferry
St Margaret's has always stood out from the crowd in Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied.

St Margaret’s is the “beautiful and commanding villa” with links to 19th Century heroine Grace Darling and the penny black stamp.

Prosperous business tycoons built their mansions in Broughty Ferry, which was once regarded as the richest square mile in Europe.

St Margaret’s is one of the earliest surviving villas.

It is a bit of a hidden gem.

Of Mansions & Mariners – the tale of Broughty Ferry by Callum Webster and Craig Muir chronicled the stories of the house’s inhabitants through the ages.

Callum and Craig found plenty of surprises.

St Margaret’s dates from the late 1830s.

The area has an interesting history prior to that.

The fishing village became a seaside resort

At the end of the 18th Century Broughty Ferry was a small fishing village of less than 400 people.

Fishermen occupied cottages in the lanes and alleys off Fisher Street with their boats straddling the beach.

A dozen or so families dominated this close-knit community.

The local fleet caught whitefish such as haddock, sole, cod, whiting and plaice in coastal waters off Angus and Fife as far as the Bell Rock.

fisher folk on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry, with baskets/creels nearby
Old photograph of fisher folk on Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry. Image: Supplied.

“Local landowner Charles Hunter of Burnside triggered further development of the area after publishing a feu plan for a new town at Broughty Ferry in 1801,” said Callum.

“The mathematician Sir James Ivory assisted with its preparation and streets were laid out in gridiron pattern.

“The present-day town centre developed around this.

“Colonel Hunter was an admirer of the Royal Navy and named the thoroughfares after naval battles including Camperdown Street, St Vincent Street, and Fort Street.

“Dundas Street commemorated Henry Dundas MP, treasurer of the Royal Navy and Secretary of State for War.”

Feu plan of New Town at Broughty Ferry from 1801
Feu plan of New Town at Broughty Ferry from 1801. Image: Supplied.

The Ferry became the home of Dundee’s jute baron’s and merchant princes.

They built grand villas at the start of Queen Victoria’s reign.

Grace Darling became a national heroine

St Margaret’s was originally named Summerbank Cottage and was occupied by Thomas Adamson and his family by the 1841 census.

Mr Adamson owned a shipbuilding yard and worked in partnership with Peter Borrie, who operated the Tay Foundry in Trades Lane.

The two men built the steamship Forfarshire.

But fate saw her sailing into history and numerous Dundee bairns left fatherless.

Forfarshire was making her way to her home port from Hull with a mixed cargo of cloth, hardware and soap and around 60 passengers and crew in September 1838.

After experiencing engine problems, she ran into bad weather and eventually was wrecked on the Farne Islands off the Northumbrian coast.

Most of the passengers on board were drowned.

Local lighthouse keeper William Darling and his daughter Grace set sail in an open boat to rescue nine survivors at daybreak who were clinging to the rock.

When the story of the rescue came to light, The Times asked: “Is there, in the whole field of history or fiction, even one instance of female heroism to compare for one moment with this?”

Painting of Grace Darling rowing out to sea with her father
Painting of Grace Darling and her father who saved 13 people in 1838. Image: Shutterstock.

An unprecedented amount of publicity followed.

Artists painted the scene and Grace Darling’s portrait.

There were demands for autographs and locks of her hair.

The story of one of England’s greatest heroines continues to resonate in Dundee.

Broughty Ferry link to world’s first stamp

Mr Adamson also constructed the paddle steamer Lass O’Gowrie.

After getting into financial difficulties, Mr Adamson was declared bankrupt and his shipyard closed with unfinished vessels being sold to his creditors.

Summerbank Cottage was put up for sale in June 1845.

It was described as a “beautiful and commanding villa” and “neat and commodious”.

The villa was acquired by Sir Edward Smith Lees as his retirement home.

Callum said: “He renamed it Blackrock House in memory of the house in Dublin of the same name in which he grew up.

“Sir Edward was a son of the Irish peer Baron Lees of Blackrock.

“Sir Edward was joint-secretary to the Postmaster General of Ireland.

“He appointed his brother as chief clerk to the Irish Post Office and awarded a family friend the contract to operate the mail coach from Limerick.”

A block group of 1840 Penny Black stamps.
A block group of 1840 Penny Black stamps. Image: Shutterstock.

Sir Edward subcontracted the Leinster postal road to his uncle, William.

“Facing allegations of nepotism Sir Edward was transferred to Edinburgh where he was appointed secretary to the Postmaster General for Scotland in 1831,” said Callum.

“During his tenure the penny black postage stamp was introduced to the UK.”

Sir Edward died in his armchair 14 months after he retired to Broughty Ferry.

St Margaret’s owner left a will of £11m

Blackrock House then became the home of Oliver Gourlay Miller.

A solicitor in Dundee, he changed career to operate a flax spinning plant.

He was described as a “man of great mental activity” and a “brilliant conversationalist” who possessed “an inexhaustible store of quotations”.

His son-in-law was killed while climbing Ben More on New Year’s Day 1874.

He slipped on a patch of frozen snow and hit his head on a rock.

He was 28.

Mr Miller emigrated to Canada.

St Margaret's in Broughty Ferry, which stands on Camphill Road.
St Margaret’s in Broughty Ferry, which stands on Camphill Road. Image: Supplied

“Blackrock House was extended with a wing to the east by the late-1850s, by which point it was the residence of textile manufacturer William Don,” said Callum.

“Mr Don was a director of Don Bros, Buist & Co, flax and jute spinners.

“The firm operated St James’ Works in Forfar and Ward Mills in Dundee.

“Mr Don renamed the villa St Margaret’s in honour of his wife, Margaret Birrell.

“He left an estate worth £11 million in today’s money.”

Jute baron’s son took up residence

After the departure of the Don family, St Margaret’s was acquired by George Washington Grimond and his wife.

A jute manufacturer, Mr Grimond grew up further along Camphill Road at the palatial mansion Carbet Castle.

Carbet Castle was home of the Grimond jute barons. Image: Supplied.

His father owned Bowbridge Works in Dundee.

St Margaret’s had 20 windowed rooms by this stage.

Callum said: “Mr and Mrs Grimond employed a team of domestic servants.

“The housemaid, Agnes Mitchell, was Dundonian.

“The table maid, Agnes Nicoll, came from Monikie.

“Colossal wealth does not guarantee good health or longevity.

“Mr Grimond died of liver cancer aged 31.”

His widow, Kate Bowman, went on to marry William Gordon.

She moved to St Andrews but Kate continued to own St Margaret’s.

St Margaret’s was broken up by new owner

During the 1890s St Margaret’s was subdivided after being bought by James Gowans.

He was a GP.

A young ladies’ seminary was established in the east wing.

Mary Kydd and Mary Simpson ran St Margaret’s Boarding and Day School.

The seminary eventually relocated to Hill Street.

Both wings were sold after Dr Gowans died in 1917.

the exterior of St Margaret's
St Margaret’s has stood the test of time in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The east wing of St Margaret’s was bought by James Laird from Hill Road.

He began working life as a clerk with wine merchants John Robertson and Son Ltd and scaled the career ladder to become its managing director and chairman.

Meanwhile, the west wing was bought by the jute merchant Robert Pender Duff.

He was Glaswegian.

He patented a device for cutting squares of cloth.

St Margaret’s story is tale for the ages

Callum said: “Its apartments continue to change hands but St Margaret’s has adorned the hillside above Broughty Ferry town centre for almost two centuries.

St Margaret’s is one of Broughty Ferry’s oldest homes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“The oldest part of the mansion retains its double bow fronted Regency façade.

“Later wings look more Victorian.

“A decorative square tower stands at the back of the villa.

“In their original setting St Margaret’s and the neighbouring mansions of Loftus House and The Hermitage had gardens stretching all the way from Camphill Road to Queen Street.

“If houses could talk, St Margaret’s would have many tales to tell.”

  • Of Mansions & Mariners is on sale now from Eduardo Alessandro Studios, Goodfellow & Steven’s Café, Troup’s Pharmacy and The McManus.

Conversation