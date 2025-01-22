Housing developer wins battle to avoid paying thousands towards Broughty Ferry school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Dundee

Housing developer wins battle to avoid paying thousands towards Broughty Ferry school

Kirkwood Homes was seeking to scrap an agreement made with Dundee City Council.

By Laura Devlin
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.
Balgillo Heights in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kenny Smith/ DC Thomson.

The developer behind the Balgillo Heights housing scheme in Dundee has won its bid to avoid paying a financial contribution towards a new school.

Kirkwood Homes appealed to the Scottish Government seeking permission to end an agreement made with Dundee City Council regarding the Broughty Ferry development.

Known as a Section 75 agreement, it involved Kirkwood making a contribution towards primary school education for residents living in the housing scheme.

The obligation was stipulated by Dundee City Council when they granted planning permission. It meant the firm would have to pay more than £5,000 for each property.

Kirkwood has built around 250 homes at the site and construction has been split into five phases.

An initial payment of £283,136 (52 houses) was paid by Kirkwood and in June last year, the local authority then sought a payment of £1,311,024 for all five phases.

But this sparked an appeal from Kirkwood who subsequently lodged two separate applications to Holyrood seeking to discharge the conditions.

Questions over school capacity

Both applications argued the local authority was wrong in its assertion Forthill Primary School would be over capacity as a result of the Balgillo development.

Figures published last year show that as of September 2023, Forthill Primary was at 75% occupancy.

Dundee City Council data also shows it is anticipated the school roll will reduce over the next five years.

Forthill Primary School
Forthill Primary in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

A report on Kirkwood’s appeals further detailed that the local authority accepts the use of a contribution from the appeal site to to upgrade Forthil is “unlikely”.

It was subsequently determined by the Scottish Government officer that the second appeal – relating to phases four and five of the development – should be allowed.

The officer also concluded he was minded to allow the appeal for phases one to three.

But a final decision was deferred for up to 12 weeks to allow the two parties to come to an agreement regarding the money already paid.

Kirkwood welcomes decision

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes, said: “We are pleased with the DPEA’s decision to uphold our appeals and remove the planning obligation regarding education contributions.

“The local primary school roll has never been at capacity as a result of our development, and the original request for contributions was inconsistent with Scottish Government planning policy.

Allan Rae, land director at Kirkwood Homes. Image: DC Thomson.

“We will work closely with Dundee City Council to finalise outstanding technical matters relating to the appeal and on all aspects of this development going forward.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson added: “The council has received the reporter’s determination and officers are currently looking at the details.”

More from Dundee

Moments after the tragedy on Arbroath Road which saw Danny Leech killed.
EXCLUSIVE: Danny Leech investigators speak to driver of lorry which killed Dundee schoolboy
Paul Sherriffs
Dundee student texted victim 'was I any good?' after sex attacks
The Dee home support on Monday.
Why wasn't Dundee derby Scottish Cup clash a sell-out?
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Dundee planning ahead Picture shows; Former Lyrics nightclub, Dundee . St Andrews Lane . Supplied by DC Thomson/Wilson/Paul Architects Date; Unknown
Dundee Planning Ahead: Nightclub student flats transformation and Jessie's Kitchen refusal
Ralph the Jack Russell watches eagerly as Dundee FC goalkeeper Trevor Carson prepares to kick the ball. Image: Ryan Moffat.
VIDEO: Dog's reaction to Dundee FC derby goal kick goes viral
Windy conditions at Carnoustie on Monday.
'Danger to life' warning as Storm Eowyn to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling with…
3
Inside the damaged former Lyrics nightclub. Image: Wilson/Paul Architects
Inside former Dundee Lyrics nightclub as plans for student flats revealed
6
Steven Saunders
Dundee stalker sexually assaulted patients in hospital wards
Seagate bus station
Delivery driver predator 'roamed streets of Dundee' looking for drunk women to attack
Danny Leech
Fresh police appeal into Dundee crash that killed schoolboy Danny Leech

Conversation