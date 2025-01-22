Glenrothes car park operator issues map of 70 ‘easily visible’ signs to defend fines

A Glenrothes car park operator has defended controversial signs following complaints of unjust tactics.

Craig Annan was charged £60 for an 18-minute stay at the Saltire Centre, home to Matalan, Homebase and Voda-Bone Pet Supplies.

He stopped at 11pm when stores were closed, not realising there was a £5 charge to park after 9pm.

Meanwhile, Jim Parker was shocked to receive a bill after exceeding the maximum two-hour stay last October.

Both said they did not see signs and claimed they are small, deliberately placed high, out of the line of sight and not illuminated.

Craig’s mum Linzi said last week: “I think it’s unjust, I really do.”

However, GroupNexus, which manages the car park, has hit back.

Pictures show location of Glenrothes car park signs

The car park has 70 signs, which GroupNexus describes as “easily visible”.

And the firm has issued a map showing exactly where each one is.

It includes a large sign at the car park entrance.

The map also shows the location of ANPR cameras, used to capture details of vehicles entering and leaving.

A second picture shows the amount of lighting in the car park.

A GroupNexus spokesman said: “As with all the car parks we manage, we ensure there is clear and easily visible signage.

“At the Saltire Centre, we have 70 signs throughout the site and a large sign at the entrance.

“These signs are displayed at the ‘best practice’ height for visibility and to comply with health and safety requirements.

“In addition, there is ample lighting across the site.”

Why were charges issued?

Regarding Craig’s case, the spokesman added: “The motorist parked during the evening period when payment is required, not within the two-hour free parking allotted times, as clearly detailed on the sign.”

The company cancelled Jim Parker’s fine as a gesture of goodwill after he provided proof of a £300 spend.

However, the spokesman said: “The vehicle was on site for two hours and 38 minutes, which led to the issuance of the charge.”