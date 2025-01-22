Glenrothes car park operator issues map of 70 ‘easily visible’ signs to defend fines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes car park operator issues map of 70 ‘easily visible’ signs to defend fines

GroupNexus has responded to complaints of unfair tactics at the Saltire Centre.

By Claire Warrender
Several lamp-posts light up the Saltire Centre car park in Glenrothes
The Saltire Centre car park. Image: Group Nexus

A Glenrothes car park operator has defended controversial signs following complaints of unjust tactics.

Craig Annan was charged £60 for an 18-minute stay at the Saltire Centre, home to Matalan, Homebase and Voda-Bone Pet Supplies.

He stopped at 11pm when stores were closed, not realising there was a £5 charge to park after 9pm.

Meanwhile, Jim Parker was shocked to receive a bill after exceeding the maximum two-hour stay last October.

A sign outlining parking conditions at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes
A sign outlining parking conditions at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied

Both said they did not see signs and claimed they are small, deliberately placed high, out of the line of sight and not illuminated.

Craig’s mum Linzi said last week: “I think it’s unjust, I really do.”

However, GroupNexus, which manages the car park, has hit back.

Pictures show location of Glenrothes car park signs

The car park has 70 signs, which GroupNexus describes as “easily visible”.

And the firm has issued a map showing exactly where each one is.

An aerial picture showing the location of car park signs at the Saltire Centre in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied.

It includes a large sign at the car park entrance.

The map also shows the location of ANPR cameras, used to capture details of vehicles entering and leaving.

A second picture shows the amount of lighting in the car park.

Several lamp-posts light up the Saltire Centre car park in Glenrothes
Several lamp-posts light up the Saltire Centre car park in Glenrothes. Image: Supplied

A GroupNexus spokesman said: “As with all the car parks we manage, we ensure there is clear and easily visible signage.

“At the Saltire Centre, we have 70 signs throughout the site and a large sign at the entrance.

“These signs are displayed at the ‘best practice’ height for visibility and to comply with health and safety requirements.

“In addition, there is ample lighting across the site.”

Why were charges issued?

Regarding Craig’s case, the spokesman added: “The motorist parked during the evening period when payment is required, not within the two-hour free parking allotted times, as clearly detailed on the sign.”

The company cancelled Jim Parker’s fine as a gesture of goodwill after he provided proof of a £300 spend.

However, the spokesman said: “The vehicle was on site for two hours and 38 minutes, which led to the issuance of the charge.”

Conversation