EXCLUSIVE: Danny Leech investigators speak to driver of lorry which killed Dundee schoolboy

Seven-year-old Danny died after being struck by the HGV as he crossed the busy Arbroath Road near its junction with Albert Street.

Moments after the tragedy on Arbroath Road which saw Danny Leech killed.
By Brendan Duggan

Police have spoken to the driver of the lorry involved in the death of schoolboy Danny Leech as part of their fresh probe into the Dundee tragedy.

The Courier can reveal senior road officers from Glasgow recently talked to Colin Nicoll as they continue their “independent review” into the events of September 8, 1989.

Mr Nicoll – who has never been charged with any offence – was driving the lorry and working for Lairds Trucking of Forfar that day.

We have asked him for comment.

Danny Leech police probe

Last summer Police Scotland launched its review following complaints from the Leech family about the original Tayside investigation.

The collision was treated as an accident but Danny’s loved ones, including brother John, believe the probe was not handled properly.

Mr Nicoll was allowed by the investigating officer to drive his lorry away from the scene.

Danny Leech in school photo. Image: Leech family.

It is claimed two children and a dog were in the cab of the lorry when the accident happened, despite there being only two seats.

Meanwhile, the road was reopened only half an hour later.

Mr Nicoll has never spoken publicly about the tragedy, although last September John Leech revealed to The Courier that the pair talked on the phone in 2021.

He told us: “I don’t regret making the call. I’m glad it happened and I’m also glad I ended the call when I did.”

Eyewitness speaks out

A month later, a new eyewitness to Danny’s death spoke to The Courier more than three decades on.

Her version of events backs up the Leech family’s own investigations, undermining the official narrative that it was an accident caused by the youngster’s recklessness.

Inspector Roy McCarney, whose review has included a reconstruction of the tragedy, said: “We are carrying out a comprehensive review into the information provided to us by the Leech family in relation to circumstances in 1989.

“We have spoken to witnesses who previously gave information to the police.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen the crash or has any further details which haven’t been previously passed to police to come forward.

“We fully appreciate the impact that Danny’s death has had on his family over the past 35 years and understand their desire for more information about the circumstances.

“We remain in regular contact with them and will provide them with a full update on the conclusion of our review.”

